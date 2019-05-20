Jump to content

CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

Free metalcase with preorder Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (NS) BESTBUY

By looserattledgamer, Today, 12:03 PM

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:03 PM

Always winning :beer:

https://www.bestbuy....E9W8hApVo_U.OAw


topchief1

Posted Today, 12:08 PM  

topchief1

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

Noice! Grabbed a copy!

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Noice! Grabbed a copy!

 

 

Yeah 32 bones for Game of the Gen with a steelbook.  Joy oh Joy :beer:

 

 

:beer:


hohle  

hohle

Posted Today, 01:46 PM

Is this the same Blu-Ray/DVD/CD style case that was available in Europe?

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:00 PM  

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

Well crap... I kickstarted this game years ago and my $60 copy isn't going to come with a steelbook that I'm aware of.  The steelbook looks pretty awesome too.

 

If the game's good enough, then maybe I'll see if I can just buy the steelbook later.


Josef

Posted Today, 02:05 PM  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

Just to be clear, its not an official steelbook, its something called a Novobox steel case.  In general the knockoffs are not as good as the original.

 

Still its a pretty good freebie that leaves me a bit salty for supporting the physical game in Kickstarter for almost double the money.


Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Damn. I kickstarted this game for ps4. I want the case as it looks cool but I can't justify buying it twice. Especially since I got the lrg bloodstained on ps4 and my exclusive backer slipcover from kickstarter for ps4 also.


Starcrest

Posted Today, 05:12 PM  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

But will the game be any good? MN9 had the same style high profile KS and flopped.

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 05:13 PM  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

I hope this isn't Switch exclusive.


adam81  

adam81

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

But will the game be any good? MN9 had the same style high profile KS and flopped.

 

 I can see this game getting 6-7s. Not terrible, but nothing remarkable about it either. 


bojay1997

Posted Today, 06:07 PM  

bojay1997

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

I hope this isn't Switch exclusive.

It is so far and they listed the bonus last week.  Having said that, the case itself has a disc spindle inside and nowhere to stick a Switch cart, so it makes no sense that they even are giving this as a bonus for the Switch version.  


Batto47  

Batto47

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

It is so far and they listed the bonus last week. Having said that, the case itself has a disc spindle inside and nowhere to stick a Switch cart, so it makes no sense that they even are giving this as a bonus for the Switch version.



Apparently it has been confirmed by a rep of 505 games on reddit that the picture is incorrect along with the description. It will hold the switch cart.


https://www.reddit.c..._medium=ios_app
