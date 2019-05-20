Always winning
https://www.bestbuy....E9W8hApVo_U.OAw
Free metalcase with preorder Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (NS) BESTBUY
#1
Posted Today, 12:03 PM
Always winning
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 37 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:08 PM
#3
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
Noice! Grabbed a copy!
Yeah 32 bones for Game of the Gen with a steelbook. Joy oh Joy
#4
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
#5 Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary! 230 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:00 PM
Well crap... I kickstarted this game years ago and my $60 copy isn't going to come with a steelbook that I'm aware of. The steelbook looks pretty awesome too.
If the game's good enough, then maybe I'll see if I can just buy the steelbook later.
#6 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12279 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:05 PM
Just to be clear, its not an official steelbook, its something called a Novobox steel case. In general the knockoffs are not as good as the original.
Still its a pretty good freebie that leaves me a bit salty for supporting the physical game in Kickstarter for almost double the money.
- AndrewCounty likes this
#7
Posted Today, 04:56 PM
Damn. I kickstarted this game for ps4. I want the case as it looks cool but I can't justify buying it twice. Especially since I got the lrg bloodstained on ps4 and my exclusive backer slipcover from kickstarter for ps4 also.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 652 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:12 PM
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1419 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
I hope this isn't Switch exclusive.
#10
Posted Today, 05:52 PM
But will the game be any good? MN9 had the same style high profile KS and flopped.
I can see this game getting 6-7s. Not terrible, but nothing remarkable about it either.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6197 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
I hope this isn't Switch exclusive.
It is so far and they listed the bonus last week. Having said that, the case itself has a disc spindle inside and nowhere to stick a Switch cart, so it makes no sense that they even are giving this as a bonus for the Switch version.
#12
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
It is so far and they listed the bonus last week. Having said that, the case itself has a disc spindle inside and nowhere to stick a Switch cart, so it makes no sense that they even are giving this as a bonus for the Switch version.
Apparently it has been confirmed by a rep of 505 games on reddit that the picture is incorrect along with the description. It will hold the switch cart.
https://www.reddit.c..._medium=ios_app
- Thebacklash likes this