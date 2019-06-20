Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition $19.99 @ Walmart.com

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

Walmart.com has Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition for $19.99 (org. 79.99) on both XBox and PS4. Regular edition is $17. This is NOT the in-store price! To get the price you'll probably either have to pick it up online in a couple days, or PM elsewhere.

Supposedly the game has gotten much better since launch and at E3 they announced they have a big update on the way to vastly improve the single player experience too.

https://www.walmart....x-One/584128888

https://www.walmart....hesda/715073298

https://www.walmart....x-One/495181109

https://www.walmart....ion-4/905465231

Be warned , I went to Best Buy to price match and it was a huge ordeal. At least at my store, their POS system wouldn't let them take it that low because it's still $80 there. The assistant manager was there so he tried, couldn't it get to work. He called corporate, they couldn't do it so they escalated it to the senior advisors and they couldn't do it either. The lowest it would let them take it was I think $30.50 or something.

Anyway, what he ended up doing for me since it was a legit PM was taking it as low as the system would let him, and then he issued me a free gift card for the difference and applied it before I paid...so I ended up paying $19.99+tax.