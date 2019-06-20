Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition $19.99 @ Walmart.com

By JKSonic, Yesterday, 08:28 PM

#1 JKSonic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2676 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

JKSonic

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

Walmart.com has Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition for $19.99 (org. 79.99) on both XBox and PS4.  Regular edition is $17.  This is NOT the in-store price!  To get the price you'll probably either have to pick it up online in a couple days, or PM elsewhere.

 

Supposedly the game has gotten much better since launch and at E3 they announced they have a big update on the way to vastly improve the single player experience too.

 

https://www.walmart....x-One/584128888

https://www.walmart....hesda/715073298

 

https://www.walmart....x-One/495181109

https://www.walmart....ion-4/905465231

 

Be warned, I went to Best Buy to price match and it was a huge ordeal.  At least at my store, their POS system wouldn't let them take it that low because it's still $80 there.  The assistant manager was there so he tried, couldn't it get to work.  He called corporate, they couldn't do it so they escalated it to the senior advisors and they couldn't do it either.  The lowest it would let them take it was I think $30.50 or something.

 

Anyway, what he ended up doing for me since it was a legit PM was taking it as low as the system would let him, and then he issued me a free gift card for the difference and applied it before I paid...so I ended up paying $19.99+tax.


#2 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

I may bite on this. I have a 10% coupon about to expire at WM anyway (long story re: previous order and refund issue). Curious if in fact the game has gotten "better" or wait till Black Friday sale (or next winter sale potential). 


#3 Das_Regal   What's next :( CAGiversary!   999 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

Impressions, coming from someone who has played about 120 hours or so. 80 last year, 40 this year.

 

The cons:

  • The main quest has some exciting, interesting moments, but an excessive amount of filler.
  • Way too many of the game's quests are framed around discovering information about something that's already happened.
  • Camp build budgets are disappointingly small.
  • Storage weight limits can be cramping to playstyle.
  • The game is still somewhat buggy. Most quests work well, but there's a lot of visual issues and crashes every 5-10 hours of play.
  • A lot of assets are reused from FO4.

The pros:

  • There are damn good reasons to replay the game through several times if you like building characters. You can't make a "jack of all trades" type in FO76.
  • The new perk card system is pretty well done.
  • There are a lot of subtle QoL improvements over Fallout 4.
  • Equipment comes in leveled variants which provides a steady sense of progression.
  • The survival stuff isn't overbearing, and can actually be atmospheric.
  • Appalachia is varied and for the most part the regions are interesting to explore.
  • The multiplayer elements are decently executed. Taking photos with friends is fun and there's good incentives for group play.
  • Power armor is really fun.
  • The battle royale mode is surprisingly good?
  • Wastelanders is gonna be amazing, but doesn't come till Fall.

For $20 it's worth it if you enjoy the core loop of scavenging and combat from FO4 with some of its exploration. I think whether or not you will enjoy it has a lot to do with how you felt about FO4 after finishing its main story. Did you want to see more of the world, keep building your settlement, or character? Then this is a good fit for you.


#4 PikaZeroX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

PikaZeroX

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

#5 jonathansmith369   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

jonathansmith369

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

That loot box better be made out of canvas or I am going to be so pissed.

#6 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   654 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

ugh, I bit and pm'd bestbuy online.  Why'd I do that?


#7 Zbornak   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   785 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Zbornak

Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM

Amazon has pricematched the standard version for PS4 and XBox at $17.


#8 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1818 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

I bit for the 19.99 on the Tricentennial Version, They will Price Match in Chat on Best buy's Website!


#9 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Screw it, I got one. 17 bucks and a box of chinsey junk was enough for me to try this out.


