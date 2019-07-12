Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

Division 2 is $20 at Gamestop

By ras752000, Today, 08:07 PM

#1 ras752000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   95 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

ras752000

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

https://www.gamestop...ivision 2,28zu0

 

Got email from UBI "for a limited time" . . . 

 

Edit:  Looks like amazon matched it


Edited by ras752000, Today, 08:13 PM.

#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14282 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

Just FYI, already discussed in a few threads but I'm sure visibility is low on this.

 

I was going to just wait until it hit gamepass, if it ever did, but realized I wouldn't be able to play with the SO that way so I bit already. Now I wish we'd gotten this over Anthem back when they both came out because we've had a lot of fun already just to level 5. That said, we're just biding time until WoW classic but I could see checking in on this game every so often just for collecting outfits or pvp here and there. It does seem pretty repetitive but still a solid looter shooter with enough room for progression that we'll definitely get our $20 worth for a month or so.


#3 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3072 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

Explains why I can't sell my like new PS4 copy I have lol

 


