Division 2 is $20 at Gamestop

Just FYI, already discussed in a few threads but I'm sure visibility is low on this.

I was going to just wait until it hit gamepass, if it ever did, but realized I wouldn't be able to play with the SO that way so I bit already. Now I wish we'd gotten this over Anthem back when they both came out because we've had a lot of fun already just to level 5. That said, we're just biding time until WoW classic but I could see checking in on this game every so often just for collecting outfits or pvp here and there. It does seem pretty repetitive but still a solid looter shooter with enough room for progression that we'll definitely get our $20 worth for a month or so.