ZELDA dreamer was back in stock at target for $70[DEAD] = It’s not so much a deal but.,...

By 7String, Yesterday, 10:03 PM

#1 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-76780151

If i didnt let you guys know it was back in stock, I’d never hear the end of , “how come no one said anything?”!
And then I’d feel bad

So here!

#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

How come no one said anything... sooner?

#3 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

I mentioned it in the Nintendo thread but when i saw a lack of response i realized. Maybe no one noticed, so i thought I’d try posting, it was still in stock when i posted
I guess the last of them got snagged dude
Oops

#4 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1210 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Isn't Bestbuy still taking preorders?

 

Regular

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255362

Dreamer

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6356694

Amiibo

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352084


#5 media_wonder   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   150 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

media_wonder

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

in for 0, thanks OP

 

/s

 

: )


#6 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   387 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

And OOS at Target.


#7 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22720 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Bestbuy was sold out for a while I think, prob just came back for a bit. 

 

And sucks I missed Target. With no GCU discount, Target is actually the best deal for me with 5% off on RedCard. Not much but it's better than the 0% off I now get everywhere else. 


#8 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Yeah it was sold out for a while,and it must’ve been within minutes of posting it finished selling out

Is there supposed to be another batch of pre orders? If so, I should cancel and get it with GCU, i didnt know BBY had it

#9 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

It’s sold out bb already

I’d get this

#10 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

It’s sold out bb already

I’d get this

ok, then , thanks man
Could thing, I almost request cancellation!
Much appreciated

#11 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 02:31 AM

Y cum the CAPS Tc ?


#12 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2861 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 03:02 AM

Damn I just found out the European edition comes with an awesome steel book. I might cancel my dreamer edition pre order since I have the regular version pre ordered from back when I had GCU.

#13 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 03:28 AM

Damn I just found out the European edition comes with an awesome steel book. I might cancel my dreamer edition pre order since I have the regular version pre ordered from back when I had GCU.


It does but it has been tough as nails to get. It's way cooler than the US LE imo though

#14 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1201 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 03:38 AM

Yea still not going to cancel my Europe to save money on a lackluster le of what the us been shafted

#15 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2861 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

It does but it has been tough as nails to get. It's way cooler than the US LE imo though


Yeah I wish I could get my hands on the European version. The US version doesn't seem worth it to me for just the art book.

#16 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 05:09 AM

Y cum the CAPS Tc ?

 

Must've gotten a bit... excited


#17 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 11:19 AM

It doesnt have the steelboook? So this is all just for a nice little art book? Honestly?
It’s not worth losing the GCU at $48 for another $22 for a book without a steel case....that is wack

#18 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 11:27 AM

It doesnt have the steelboook? So this is all just for a nice little art book? Honestly?
It’s not worth losing the GCU at $48 for another $22 for a book without a steel case....that is wack


Nintendo is consistently screwing the US on switch CE releases at this point

#19 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 11:42 AM

I have to say, THANK YOU, for letting me know guys.....see, the thread was more valuable than a tardy assist

#20 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 11:57 AM

Nintendo is consistently screwing the US on switch CE releases at this point


The CE thread is proof of that... Multiple big N releases and exclusive EU content normal people have no chance of getting. It's frustrating.

#21 7String   Adam Howard CAGiversary!   348 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

I literally had no idea until this thread....what a bummer man, i mean DOES Nintendo really not get it?

#22 ticklemyfeet96  

ticklemyfeet96

Posted Today, 01:43 PM

I literally had no idea until this thread....what a bummer man, i mean DOES Nintendo really not get it?


All of you are going to buy the game anyway so there isn't much for them to learn.
