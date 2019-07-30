ZELDA dreamer was back in stock at target for $70[DEAD] = It’s not so much a deal but.,...
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
If i didnt let you guys know it was back in stock, I’d never hear the end of , “how come no one said anything?”!
And then I’d feel bad
So here!
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
I guess the last of them got snagged dude
Oops
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Isn't Bestbuy still taking preorders?
Regular
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255362
Dreamer
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6356694
Amiibo
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352084
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM
And OOS at Target.
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
Isn't Bestbuy still taking preorders?
Regular
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255362
Dreamer
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6356694
Amiibo
Bestbuy was sold out for a while I think, prob just came back for a bit.
And sucks I missed Target. With no GCU discount, Target is actually the best deal for me with 5% off on RedCard. Not much but it's better than the 0% off I now get everywhere else.
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Is there supposed to be another batch of pre orders? If so, I should cancel and get it with GCU, i didnt know BBY had it
Posted Today, 12:16 AM
I’d get this
Posted Today, 02:23 AM
ok, then , thanks man
It’s sold out bb already
I’d get this
Could thing, I almost request cancellation!
Much appreciated
Posted Today, 02:31 AM
Posted Today, 03:02 AM
Posted Today, 03:28 AM
Damn I just found out the European edition comes with an awesome steel book. I might cancel my dreamer edition pre order since I have the regular version pre ordered from back when I had GCU.
It does but it has been tough as nails to get. It's way cooler than the US LE imo though
Posted Today, 03:38 AM
Posted Today, 04:36 AM
It does but it has been tough as nails to get. It's way cooler than the US LE imo though
Yeah I wish I could get my hands on the European version. The US version doesn't seem worth it to me for just the art book.
Posted Today, 05:09 AM
Posted Today, 11:19 AM
It’s not worth losing the GCU at $48 for another $22 for a book without a steel case....that is wack
Posted Today, 11:27 AM
It doesnt have the steelboook? So this is all just for a nice little art book? Honestly?
It’s not worth losing the GCU at $48 for another $22 for a book without a steel case....that is wack
Nintendo is consistently screwing the US on switch CE releases at this point
Posted Today, 11:42 AM
Posted Today, 11:57 AM
Nintendo is consistently screwing the US on switch CE releases at this point
The CE thread is proof of that... Multiple big N releases and exclusive EU content normal people have no chance of getting. It's frustrating.
Posted Today, 12:08 PM
Posted Today, 01:43 PM
I literally had no idea until this thread....what a bummer man, i mean DOES Nintendo really not get it?
All of you are going to buy the game anyway so there isn't much for them to learn.