Posted Today, 02:23 AM

20% off gaming downloads ... including full games, add-ons, in-game currencies & season passes now available at Target. Excludes gaming gift cards and subscription cards.

For the observant shopper, however, you'll know that although Microsoft may sell individual game titles at B&M stores like Target, they only pre-load the game's value to your account, and then you're supposed to buy the game using your new credit. This is essential a gift-card for Xbox, etc.