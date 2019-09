Posted Today, 09:57 PM

I just got shot down. I probably waited too long.

Edit: The 2nd rep went for it no problem. It had to be a store pickup. It also still got me the $10 gift card due to it originally being over $100 lol. But, due to that, they only refunded me $50.

So for $64 I got two copies of the game and a $10 gift card. Not too shabby at all.