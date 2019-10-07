Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

The gang talks PlayStation 5 news, Pig Eat Ball, Pilgrims, Activision, and so much more!

(DEAD) Best Buy deals starting 10/7 - Collection of Mana/Final Fantasy XII (Switch) - $29.99 each, plus others

By Josef, Oct 07 2019 02:10 PM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12694 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 07 October 2019 - 02:10 PM

Best Buy put a few new games on sale this morning.  If you have GCU, even better.  Not sure how long the sale will last but it will likely go at least Monday through Thursday this week.

 

Collection of Mana - $29.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352162

 

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) - $29.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6314686

 

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4) - $19.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255126

 

Control: Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $59.99 (standard is $49.99)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345508

 

All sale pS4 games:

https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale

 

All sale XB1 games:

https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale


#2 Lord Draconus777   Free fajitas for all! CAGiversary!   602 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Lord Draconus777

Posted 07 October 2019 - 02:50 PM

I can confirm that Amazon is matching all these prices as well.


#3 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 07 October 2019 - 02:50 PM

Not much of a sale... I'm confident that Collection of Mana and FFXII will be $20-25 everywhere for Black Friday.

Also saw they're selling Civilization VI on "sale" for $30... Funny because they had it on an actual sale for $20 a couple months ago.

#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   705 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 07 October 2019 - 03:19 PM

Not much of a sale... I'm confident that Collection of Mana and FFXII will be $20-25 everywhere for Black Friday.

Also saw they're selling Civilization VI on "sale" for $30... Funny because they had it on an actual sale for $20 a couple months ago.


What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

#5 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted 07 October 2019 - 03:34 PM

Tempted on Collection of Mana but my backlog is fierce and I can also see it maybe getting a tad cheaper. Also, I wish FFX12 for Xbox was on sale for that price. While replaying it on the go would be fun I personally would prefer seeing it in 4K. It may not be a huge jump over the Switch version but I would really like to see how that one plays on an X1X.

#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1936 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 07 October 2019 - 03:40 PM

So much for that limited physical release of Collection of Mana, eh SE?

 

Regardless I'm enjoying a revisit to Trials of Mana / SD3.  Even though I'm forced to use the ridiculously laggy in-game menu. 


#7 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 07 October 2019 - 03:51 PM

What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

$25.


#8 Lord Draconus777   Free fajitas for all! CAGiversary!   602 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Lord Draconus777

Posted 07 October 2019 - 03:55 PM

Who would've guessed a collection of 3 roms on an emulator that a company mass produced and put the guise of "limited" release would be in mass quantities and quickly dropping price due to sagging sales?

I'll second $24.99 for BF, wouldn't be surprised at $19.99 either.


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4264 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 07 October 2019 - 04:09 PM

What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

I'd also guess $20 - $25. 

 

Really most, if not all of these games will be $40 or less on Black Friday and the ones that will be around the $30 - $40 price range will be more recent releases like Control. 


#10 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2213 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 07 October 2019 - 04:53 PM

Tempted on Collection of Mana but my backlog is fierce and I can also see it maybe getting a tad cheaper. Also, I wish FFX12 for Xbox was on sale for that price. While replaying it on the go would be fun I personally would prefer seeing it in 4K. It may not be a huge jump over the Switch version but I would really like to see how that one plays on an X1X.

I also want the XB1 version, however I believe both ps4 and xbox versions are in 4k; the difference is the xbox version is the only one that does 60fps. Thats why I want it.


#11 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted 07 October 2019 - 06:24 PM

$25.


I’d be happy with $25 but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at $30 by BF and then drops to $20 after the new year.

#12 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 07 October 2019 - 06:52 PM

I’d be happy with $25 but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at $30 by BF and then drops to $20 after the new year.

I thought I was happy getting The Evil Within 2 for $25 and Dark Souls III for $30, only to find I would barely touch them because of my backlog, and they can now be found for $20.

As fun as Sekiro looks, I've got way too much backlog to work through.

#13 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1215 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted 07 October 2019 - 06:53 PM

Might as well wait for BF at this point. 


#14 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   353 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 08 October 2019 - 06:14 AM

I also want the XB1 version, however I believe both ps4 and xbox versions are in 4k; the difference is the xbox version is the only one that does 60fps. Thats why I want it.

 

Neither is 4k.

 

PS4 Pro gets a slight bump to 1440p resolution (not 4k) but stays at 30 fps.

 

X1X stays at 1080p but runs at a nice 60 fps.


#15 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2395 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 08 October 2019 - 06:21 PM

Lots of clearance going on in stores lately to make room for the holidays. Prices can vary widely from other stores and the website of course.

 

Just picked up We Happy Few Deluxe (XB1) for $15 today which is less than the standard version (and $8 less than the website).


#16 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14456 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 08 October 2019 - 06:48 PM

Lots of clearance going on in stores lately to make room for the holidays. Prices can vary widely from other stores and the website of course.

 

Just picked up We Happy Few Deluxe (XB1) for $15 today which is less than the standard version (and $8 less than the website).

Anything dedicated, like an endcap or is it hunt and peck?


#17 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2395 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 08 October 2019 - 08:12 PM

Most likely hunt and peck but every store is different. I know some just shove all their games in a shark cage near the registers which will make it impossible to figure out what is on clearance.


#18 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 08 October 2019 - 09:25 PM

Black Friday is too close for any sale right now on anything mainstream.


#19 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   677 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted 08 October 2019 - 10:06 PM

Black Friday is too close for any sale right now on anything mainstream.

except for those of us who still have GCU and some stuff like FFXII on Switch isn't as widely available as to wait for BF


#20 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1375 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 08 October 2019 - 10:10 PM

Black Friday is too close for any sale right now on anything mainstream.


Have a gift card burning in my pocket for astral chain.

#21 gamegirlpocket   hope rides alone CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

gamegirlpocket

Posted 09 October 2019 - 04:17 PM

So much for that limited physical release of Collection of Mana, eh SE?

 

Regardless I'm enjoying a revisit to Trials of Mana / SD3.  Even though I'm forced to use the ridiculously laggy in-game menu. 

Yep, I fell for 'limited' when it was announced as well since Nintendo has a track record of limited JRPG releases (Xenogears) but should have known better that S-E tends to be more available these days.


#22 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14456 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 09 October 2019 - 05:00 PM

Most likely hunt and peck but every store is different. I know some just shove all their games in a shark cage near the registers which will make it impossible to figure out what is on clearance.

Damn. Well next time I'm out that way I'll have a look-see.


#23 MrshllJcb   Drinkin High Life CAGiversary!   4354 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

MrshllJcb

Posted 10 October 2019 - 02:17 PM

Grabbed the Collection of Mana and also noted that Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows Of Valentia for 3DS was $22 in store instead of the $34 on the website, obviously ymmv.

Had never played a FE game before 3 houses but really enjoyed that

GCU worked on Mana, not FE

#24 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12694 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 10 October 2019 - 02:46 PM

GCU worked on Mana, not FE

Yeah, GCU works on online sale and clearance game prices, but does not work on in store games marked as clearance. 


#25 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5051 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 10 October 2019 - 04:26 PM

Wonder if FF XII will go any lower than this price + GCU ... doesn’t seem like something that will get a reprint for BF, but who knows.

#26 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   255 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 10 October 2019 - 05:09 PM

I’d be happy with $25 but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at $30 by BF and then drops to $20 after the new year.


Someone should have it for $20, $25 max as it's been $34.99 a couple of times already at BB. Target typically has a couple and Walmart too that jump out like "wow that's a really solid price" and typically they differ from everyone else on that one to two titles.

#27 Achilles00   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   718 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Achilles00

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

Does Best Buy still do a Buy Two, Get One Free promo around this time of year?


#28 fantomgamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

fantomgamer

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

Does Best Buy still do a Buy Two, Get One Free promo around this time of year?


Dude! I was just thinking the same thing. Hoping Switch would be included but that may be a stretch.

#29 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12694 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

Does Best Buy still do a Buy Two, Get One Free promo around this time of year?

I think the last time they did one was about 2 years ago.


