(DEAD) Best Buy deals starting 10/7 - Collection of Mana/Final Fantasy XII (Switch) - $29.99 each, plus others

Best Buy put a few new games on sale this morning. If you have GCU, even better. Not sure how long the sale will last but it will likely go at least Monday through Thursday this week.
Collection of Mana - $29.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352162
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) - $29.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6314686
Dead or Alive 6 (PS4) - $19.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255126
Control: Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $59.99 (standard is $49.99)
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345508
All sale pS4 games:
https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale
All sale XB1 games:
https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale