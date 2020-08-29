Jump to content

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

Select eBay Accounts: $25 off $25.01 YMMV

By CodeTrader, Today, 04:15 AM

#1 CodeTrader  

CodeTrader

Posted Today, 04:15 AM

http://www.ebay.com

 

Use promo code HAPPY25


#2 bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 04:55 AM

Big thanks, CodeTrader. Worked for me.


#3 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

http://www.ebay.com

Use promo code HAPPY25


These are account specific.

#4 bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

As I already posted, it worked for me. And I did NOT get any sort of notification from eBay.

 

Huge (like 96%) discount I would not have gotten without this guy.


#5 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

What did you buy?


#6 coolsteel  

coolsteel

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

Worked for me just fine so doesn't hurt to try. Also never got an email about it


#7 MR X  

MR X

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

No good for me.


#8 spicoli420  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

It actually worked for me. I bought some mushroom supplement:)

#9 bagwelljeff  

bagwelljeff

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Thanks OP - was able to get Doom Eternal for $1.89 and didn't get email either


#10 Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

0/2 for my household


#11 Bing Chameleon  

Bing Chameleon

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

No go for me. Op, thanks for the post though.

#12 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

Didn't work for me. Maybe your accounts' ebay usage matters in whether the coupons work for you or not because I've noticed ever since I've started selling I haven't gotten any kind of discount code.


#13 YoshiFan1  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

Thanks, it worked for me.

#14 BadBrains  

BadBrains

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Worked! Thanks so much!

#15 Summerling  

Summerling

Posted Today, 08:12 AM

It worked for me. Thanks OP！


#16 rlm2112  

rlm2112

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

Worked for me! Thanks OP

#17 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

No luck for me.

#18 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 08:29 AM

Dangit, no-go for me.  Ah well


#19 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 08:38 AM

No luck on my account

#20 Joe Fongul  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

Worked like a charm.  Picked up Saints Row The Third Remastered for Xbox for $7 after tax.  I saved on CAG to see the CheapyD next gen HD upgrade at a discount ;)


#21 Dreamweapon  

Dreamweapon

Posted Today, 09:03 AM

Wow, first time ever one of these has actually worked for me, thanks!

#22 Mortytheone  

Mortytheone

Posted Today, 09:23 AM

Worked for me thanks OP😁

#23 shopsmarts  

shopsmarts

Posted Today, 09:27 AM

Whoa, awesome, thanks OP! I bought Batman Beyond Blu ray (29.99) and Blood Last Vampire Blu ray (7.98), came out to just 12.98.


#24 crispytreat  

crispytreat

Posted Today, 11:36 AM

Worked for me. 

Thanks,


#25 Kerig  

Kerig

Posted Today, 12:11 PM

Worked for me, not solicited at all (but I always see the "get 5% bonus bucks" offers on the main page)

Bought 10lbs of Copper Sulfate Crystals for $1.50+tax net.

(flush about 2 cups of this stuff down your toilet every 6 months to prevent tree roots from clogging your pipes)

#26 Davem  

Davem

Posted Today, 12:54 PM

Took me a while to find $25ish of stuff, but worked for me, thanks!


#27 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

No luck for me too. It's all good.


#28 Entropy  

Entropy

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

worked for me, thanks OP!

#29 shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

Didn't work for me. Maybe your accounts' ebay usage matters in whether the coupons work for you or not because I've noticed ever since I've started selling I haven't gotten any kind of discount code.

Same situation here.  Didn't work and normally they do. Also just started selling. 


#30 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Same situation here.  Didn't work and normally they do. Also just started selling. 

I've never sold anything and it still did not work for me. I've only bought about 3 things in the past 2 years.


