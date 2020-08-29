Select eBay Accounts: $25 off $25.01 YMMV

Use promo code HAPPY25
Posted Today, 04:15 AM
Posted Today, 04:55 AM
Big thanks, CodeTrader. Worked for me.
Posted Today, 05:03 AM
Posted Today, 05:36 AM
As I already posted, it worked for me. And I did NOT get any sort of notification from eBay.
Huge (like 96%) discount I would not have gotten without this guy.
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
What did you buy?
Posted Today, 05:48 AM
Worked for me just fine so doesn't hurt to try. Also never got an email about it
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
No good for me.
Posted Today, 06:42 AM
Posted Today, 06:44 AM
Thanks OP - was able to get Doom Eternal for $1.89 and didn't get email either
Posted Today, 06:54 AM
0/2 for my household
Posted Today, 07:01 AM
Posted Today, 07:06 AM
Didn't work for me. Maybe your accounts' ebay usage matters in whether the coupons work for you or not because I've noticed ever since I've started selling I haven't gotten any kind of discount code.
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
Posted Today, 08:12 AM
It worked for me. Thanks OP！
Posted Today, 08:18 AM
Posted Today, 08:24 AM
Posted Today, 08:29 AM
Dangit, no-go for me. Ah well
Posted Today, 08:38 AM
Posted Today, 08:59 AM
Worked like a charm. Picked up Saints Row The Third Remastered for Xbox for $7 after tax. I saved on CAG to see the CheapyD next gen HD upgrade at a discount
Posted Today, 09:03 AM
Posted Today, 09:23 AM
Posted Today, 09:27 AM
Whoa, awesome, thanks OP! I bought Batman Beyond Blu ray (29.99) and Blood Last Vampire Blu ray (7.98), came out to just 12.98.
Posted Today, 11:36 AM
Worked for me.
Thanks,
Posted Today, 12:11 PM
Posted Today, 12:54 PM
Took me a while to find $25ish of stuff, but worked for me, thanks!
Posted Today, 01:25 PM
No luck for me too. It's all good.
Posted Today, 01:26 PM
Posted Today, 01:37 PM
Didn't work for me. Maybe your accounts' ebay usage matters in whether the coupons work for you or not because I've noticed ever since I've started selling I haven't gotten any kind of discount code.
Same situation here. Didn't work and normally they do. Also just started selling.
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
Same situation here. Didn't work and normally they do. Also just started selling.
I've never sold anything and it still did not work for me. I've only bought about 3 things in the past 2 years.