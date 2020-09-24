1TB Game Drive(NVMe) for Xbox Series X/S w/ $25 Shutterfly giftcard: $219.99 at Best Buy

Posted Today, 11:37 AM

This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.

Considering that a 1tb nvme m.2 is $230 MSRP at best buy ( although you can usually find them for $150) its not that crazy. Yes its expensive but its not like the proprietary vita storage that was priced way higher than the market average for comparable storage options.