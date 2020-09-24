Jump to content

1TB Game Drive(NVMe) for Xbox Series X/S w/ $25 Shutterfly giftcard: $219.99 at Best Buy

By Xenokai, Today, 08:53 AM

#1 Xenokai   Competition between PS4/XONE saved gaming. CAGiversary!   694 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Xenokai

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6425015

 

Just went live and is pretty pricey but it comes with a free $25 gift card for shutterfly


#2 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 09:07 AM

Thanks for posting. Bummer that it’s so expensive. I hope it’s worth it.

#3 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   387 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 09:10 AM

Thanks for posting. Bummer that it’s so expensive. I hope it’s worth it.

Was gonna say that for those who aren't aware, you can still just use any external HDD on the Series S/X for storage. You just can't run Series S/X games from the external (You'll have to copy games over to the internal SSD to play them). A much cheaper solution if you don't mind the occasional need to copy and move things.


#4 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 09:24 AM

Was gonna say that for those who aren't aware, you can still just use any external HDD on the Series S/X for storage. You just can't run Series S/X games from the external (You'll have to copy games over to the internal SSD to play them). A much cheaper solution if you don't mind the occasional need to copy and move things.


Yeah that's definitely a big help as I have plenty of space on my current HDD. I'll still probably need one of these sooner than later but it's nice that it buys some time.

#5 shopsmarts   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   97 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

shopsmarts

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.


#6 Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted Today, 11:37 AM

This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.

Considering that a 1tb nvme m.2 is $230 MSRP at best buy ( although you can usually find them for $150) its not that crazy. Yes its expensive but its not like the proprietary vita storage that was priced way higher than the market average for comparable storage options.

Sent from my LM-V600 using Tapatalk

#7 MsMaroon  

MsMaroon

Posted Today, 11:38 AM

This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.

This is too expensive but it is not mandatory. Both versions of the Xbox come with hard drives in them, both let you store games you are not using on a cheaper external.


