1TB Game Drive(NVMe) for Xbox Series X/S w/ $25 Shutterfly giftcard: $219.99 at Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6425015
Just went live and is pretty pricey but it comes with a free $25 gift card for shutterfly
Posted Today, 08:53 AM
Posted Today, 09:07 AM
Posted Today, 09:10 AM
Thanks for posting. Bummer that it’s so expensive. I hope it’s worth it.
Was gonna say that for those who aren't aware, you can still just use any external HDD on the Series S/X for storage. You just can't run Series S/X games from the external (You'll have to copy games over to the internal SSD to play them). A much cheaper solution if you don't mind the occasional need to copy and move things.
Posted Today, 09:24 AM
Posted Today, 09:36 AM
This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.
Posted Today, 11:37 AM
Considering that a 1tb nvme m.2 is $230 MSRP at best buy ( although you can usually find them for $150) its not that crazy. Yes its expensive but its not like the proprietary vita storage that was priced way higher than the market average for comparable storage options.
Posted Today, 11:38 AM
This is too expensive but it is not mandatory. Both versions of the Xbox come with hard drives in them, both let you store games you are not using on a cheaper external.