1TB Game Drive(NVMe) for Xbox Series X/S w/ $25 Shutterfly giftcard: $219.99

Posted Today, 09:24 AM

Was gonna say that for those who aren't aware, you can still just use any external HDD on the Series S/X for storage. You just can't run Series S/X games from the external (You'll have to copy games over to the internal SSD to play them). A much cheaper solution if you don't mind the occasional need to copy and move things.

Yeah that's definitely a big help as I have plenty of space on my current HDD. I'll still probably need one of these sooner than later but it's nice that it buys some time.