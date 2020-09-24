1TB Game Drive(NVMe) for Xbox Series X/S w/ $25 Shutterfly giftcard: $219.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6425015
Just went live and is pretty pricey but it comes with a free $25 gift card for shutterfly
Posted Today, 08:53 AM
Posted Today, 09:07 AM
Posted Today, 09:10 AM
Thanks for posting. Bummer that it’s so expensive. I hope it’s worth it.
Was gonna say that for those who aren't aware, you can still just use any external HDD on the Series S/X for storage. You just can't run Series S/X games from the external (You'll have to copy games over to the internal SSD to play them). A much cheaper solution if you don't mind the occasional need to copy and move things.
Posted Today, 09:24 AM
Posted Today, 09:36 AM
This is too expensive considering it is mandatory since it's the only option. It's the same as the PSVita with the expensive memory. I understand that the SX has rigid standards for its memory, but I don't know how many people can justify spending so much on this. I was expecting it to be around 100.