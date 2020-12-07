Bestbuy.com Buy2 select next gen games and get third Free!

https://www.bestbuy....gen-games-offer
Some titles I saw
PS4
Cyberpunk (includes bonus $10 in rewards)
MK 11 Ultimate
Xbone
Yakuza Like a Dragon
PS5/Xbox X
CoD Cold War
AC Valhalla
DmC 5 Special Edition
MK 11 Ultimate
Posted Today, 06:18 AM
Posted Today, 06:23 AM
Posted Today, 06:26 AM
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
This is pretty awesome, was going to get Cyberpunk there anyway for the $10 and the Steelbook. Ended up getting that, MK11, and Immortals.
Would have grabbed Yakuza instead but they didn't have the PS4/5 version on sale for some reason
Posted Today, 07:49 AM
Do we know what happens with cancelations on this like with target?
Yah, it’s all or nothing. Cancel one, and it’s like, oh, we’ll charge full price for the formerly free one.
Posted Today, 07:51 AM
This was a great deal with GCU. I used to buy new release games that I wanted in 3s. Make my money back while selling 2 and keeping 1.
Posted Today, 08:52 AM