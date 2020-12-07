Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Bestbuy.com Buy2 select next gen games and get third Free!

By Smithers123, Today, 06:18 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

https://www.bestbuy....gen-games-offer

 

Some titles I saw

 

PS4

Cyberpunk (includes bonus $10 in rewards)

MK 11 Ultimate

 

Xbone

Yakuza Like a Dragon

 

PS5/Xbox X

CoD Cold War

AC Valhalla

DmC 5 Special Edition

MK 11 Ultimate 


#2 pROvIs  

pROvIs

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Do we know what happens with cancelations on this like with target?

#3 pROvIs  

pROvIs

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

https://www.bestbuy....gen-games-offer

Some titles I saw

PS4
Yakuza like a Dragon
Cyberpunk (includes bonus $10 in rewards)
MK 11 Ultimate

PS5/Xbone
CoD Cold War
AC Valhalla
DmC 5 Special Edition
MK 11 Ultimate


Think you meant series X not XBone

Also this includes cyberpunk on Xbox. Immortals on both. Control Ultimate on both.

#4 DemonGamer24  

DemonGamer24

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

Yakuza PS4 doesn't show up or work. Only seems to be Xbox.

And for that reason, I'm out

#5 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

This is pretty awesome, was going to get Cyberpunk there anyway for the $10 and the Steelbook. Ended up getting that, MK11, and Immortals.

 

Would have grabbed Yakuza instead but they didn't have the PS4/5 version on sale for some reason


#6 fuze9  

fuze9

Posted Today, 07:49 AM

Do we know what happens with cancelations on this like with target?

Yah, it’s all or nothing. Cancel one, and it’s like, oh, we’ll charge full price for the formerly free one. 


#7 adam81  

adam81

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

This was a great deal with GCU. I used to buy new release games that I wanted in 3s. Make my money back while selling 2 and keeping 1.


#8 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 08:52 AM

Would probably get on it if target b2g1 cancellation didn’t exist
