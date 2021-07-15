Official Steamdeck thread

Posted 16 July 2021 - 11:50 AM

Yeah, this is now on my radar and then some, as I might just end up skipping the NS Lite, and just grabbing one of these, as this is a way better value. I would mainly be getting a Lite for indie titles anyways(don't care for most 1st party games) and I can get them cheaper and run much better here.

Now that being said, not sure if I want to get in on this first version, as I would expect better versions down the road(I would like this slightly smaller). But due to the chaos of the world stage currently, revisions may not happen anytime soon(or at all depending on success). I'll for sure try to get a preorder, as $5 is all it takes, and I can decide later if I want this now or later?

No matter what, this is a game changer to be sure, and for a mostly handheld gamer like myself, this has my name written all over it. There have been many handheld style PC's like this over the last few years, but none with the backing of a "Valve". So I'm expecting some great things from this device going forward, and for sure I'm hoping to get on board.