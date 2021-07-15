Official Steamdeck thread

Who is preordering?
https://www.steamdec...?snr=1_4_4__118
Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:56 PM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:59 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:16 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:28 AM
If you have a large Steam library and wish to play it on the go, amongst other things, this may be for you. If you have ever dreamed of playing current/last gen games on the go (with something more powerful than a Switch/Vita/3DS), this may be for you.
I'm looking at it. Would love to put a dent in my backlog. Thinking about the bigger hd one. Does this thing have a sd card?
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:31 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:32 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:39 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:43 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 01:19 AM
Cross play functionality is basically everything if you have a switch and a game that supports it. I like playing games and I like spending time with my family (aka not in my office all the time). This is a bridge between the two. Example? Hades. Hades is an amazing game. I was playing it non stop on my pc and then bought it on switch when cross play was a thing. What it afforded me was to be able to keep progress, but also just go hang out in the kitchen while my wife made dinner. Maybe its just hanging out and letting your family watch TV you arent interested in but also getting to do something you like. Maybe its just playing something like Crypt of the Necrodancer while on the shitter.
IMO this is 100% fantastic and the device will pay for itself by the time you consider you wont have to buy the game twice (once on switch and once on PC).
Posted 16 July 2021 - 01:47 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:12 AM
Preordering one for sure. Probably the cheap model since it has a microSD slot.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:50 AM
If Half-Life 3 is a launch title or is ever announced exclusively for it, I'll buy this day one/right away.
I'm other words, I'll never buy it.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 03:47 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:29 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:59 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 06:15 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 07:31 AM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 11:50 AM
Yeah, this is now on my radar and then some, as I might just end up skipping the NS Lite, and just grabbing one of these, as this is a way better value. I would mainly be getting a Lite for indie titles anyways(don't care for most 1st party games) and I can get them cheaper and run much better here.
Now that being said, not sure if I want to get in on this first version, as I would expect better versions down the road(I would like this slightly smaller). But due to the chaos of the world stage currently, revisions may not happen anytime soon(or at all depending on success). I'll for sure try to get a preorder, as $5 is all it takes, and I can decide later if I want this now or later?
No matter what, this is a game changer to be sure, and for a mostly handheld gamer like myself, this has my name written all over it. There have been many handheld style PC's like this over the last few years, but none with the backing of a "Valve". So I'm expecting some great things from this device going forward, and for sure I'm hoping to get on board.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:20 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:23 PM
Am I the only one that finds it bizarre how high up on the system the buttons are. I feel like it'll be kinda awkward to hold
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:34 PM
It looks painfully awkward to me too
I agree but IGN said that its actually very comfortable.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:34 PM
I'm wondering if the 650 version is worth it for the etched anti glare screen...
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:43 PM
I would only buy that model if I wanted the extra memory, as the screen is just a bonus, as I never play devices like this were I need glare protection, so useless feature for me. If playing outside or in sun light is an issue, it may be a feature for you, just depends on your needs?
As stated, IGN is the only place who have had reported any hands on info, and yeah, they didn't have an issue with button placement. While it does look weird, I've played mostly handheld my whole life, and honestly there are tons of controllers and devices that have weird looks to the naked eye, but are beyond functional, and often better than what is perceived as the best.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:52 PM
Ahh. I was thinking too hard. Yea, I game in the dark normally cause it's usually after kids asleep. Cheaper model for sure then.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 03:09 PM
They should probably specify but I have a feeling that the cheaper models may be plastic and not glass screens. If that's the case then it is something I'd care about. I could totally see them cheaping out with the other models. I mean so far no other handheld gaming device from a big name has had glass screens, they're always plastic, even the switch which scratches super easily. Not a huge deal if you're using a screen protector but it's kinda sad considering most phones these days are glass so why not gaming handhelds too?
Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:01 PM
I usually don't buy electronic products until the 2nd model/revision or later. It may have a lot of design flaws and kinks.
I am intrigued though...
Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:36 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:03 PM
Steam cant login i was logged in but now it cant login
"There was a problem communicating with the Steam servers. Please try again later."
Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:04 PM
Got to the checkout page and with Paypal or Visa i keep getting errors and can't finish
Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:04 PM
Steam crashed - was able to get one in my cart and now it won't go anywhere. Keep getting an error lol