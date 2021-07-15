Jump to content

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Official Steamdeck thread

By billyrox, Jul 15 2021 11:56 PM

#1 billyrox   Old Man CAGiversary!   3396 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

billyrox

Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:56 PM

Who is preordering?

 

https://www.steamdec...?snr=1_4_4__118


#2 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   144 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:59 PM

I think this topic is in the wrong category. But, what is a Streamdeck?

#3 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:16 AM

If you have a large Steam library and wish to play it on the go, amongst other things, this may be for you. If you have ever dreamed of playing current/last gen games on the go (with something more powerful than a Switch/Vita/3DS), this may be for you.

#4 billyrox   Old Man CAGiversary!   3396 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

billyrox

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:28 AM

If you have a large Steam library and wish to play it on the go, amongst other things, this may be for you. If you have ever dreamed of playing current/last gen games on the go (with something more powerful than a Switch/Vita/3DS), this may be for you.

I'm looking at it.  Would love to put a dent in my backlog.  Thinking about the bigger hd one.  Does this thing have a sd card?


#5 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:31 AM

I haven't looked much into it yet due to being at work, but this is very exciting, and I can't wait to learn more about it!

#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:32 AM

I'm looking at it. Would love to put a dent in my backlog. Thinking about the bigger hd one. Does this thing have a sd card?


The fine print says that all models include a micro SD slot for expanded storage.

#7 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:39 AM

Really hoping this allows ALL games to be played, even the ones 20-30 years old that aren't supported by anything other than keyboard and mouse normally. If so, this is absolutely a day one buy for me.

#8 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1478 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:43 AM

I'm torn on this one. Most PC games aren't really made to be played on a 7" screen so I can't imagine trying to read text even in the HUD in most modern games. I also would probably want to get at least the 256gb nvme but the lack of a battery door means that when the battery inevitably fails you're looking at some surgery to keep your $530 investment running.

That said, it's kind of a dream device, especially because it can be docked. Decisions decisions

#9 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   300 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted 16 July 2021 - 01:19 AM

Cross play functionality is basically everything if you have a switch and a game that supports it. I like playing games and I like spending time with my family (aka not in my office all the time). This is a bridge between the two. Example? Hades. Hades is an amazing game. I was playing it non stop on my pc and then bought it on switch when cross play was a thing. What it afforded me was to be able to keep progress, but also just go hang out in the kitchen while my wife made dinner. Maybe its just hanging out and letting your family watch TV you arent interested in but also getting to do something you like. Maybe its just playing something like Crypt of the Necrodancer while on the shitter. 

 

IMO this is 100% fantastic and the device will pay for itself by the time you consider you wont have to buy the game twice (once on switch and once on PC). 


#10 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1594 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted 16 July 2021 - 01:47 AM

I might get this since crypto currency for pc parts are impossible to find.

#11 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2302 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:12 AM

Preordering one for sure.  Probably the cheap model since it has a microSD slot.


#12 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24209 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:50 AM

If Half-Life 3 is a launch title or is ever announced exclusively for it, I'll buy this day one/right away. 

 

I'm other words, I'll never buy it. 


#13 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6178 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 16 July 2021 - 03:47 AM

Anyone know If they’ve provided details on the difference between the two cases? Not a big thing, but I’m curious … trying to talk myself out of preordering the priciest model tomorrow morning, but kind of tempted.

#14 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:29 AM

Definitely preordering.

#15 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3341 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:59 AM

I have to admit that this thing looks amazing! I'm definitely interested in getting one.

#16 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 16 July 2021 - 06:15 AM

Lookin at the 650 model personally.

#17 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted 16 July 2021 - 07:31 AM

I'll wait and see on this one. It has some interesting use cases especially if you can side load windows on it. If you throw in a usb hub you have a decent little multi tasker (with the model 256GB). You'd be hard pressed to find a decent gaming pc for a while yet at $529.

#18 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7721 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 16 July 2021 - 11:50 AM

Yeah, this is now on my radar and then some, as I might just end up skipping the NS Lite, and just grabbing one of these, as this is a way better value. I would mainly be getting a Lite for indie titles anyways(don't care for most 1st party games) and I can get them cheaper and run much better here.

 

Now that being said, not sure if I want to get in on this first version, as I would expect better versions down the road(I would like this slightly smaller). But due to the chaos of the world stage currently, revisions may not happen anytime soon(or at all depending on success). I'll for sure try to get a preorder, as $5 is all it takes, and I can decide later if I want this now or later?

 

No matter what, this is a game changer to be sure, and for a mostly handheld gamer like myself, this has my name written all over it. There have been many handheld style PC's like this over the last few years, but none with the backing of a "Valve". So I'm expecting some great things from this device going forward, and for sure I'm hoping to get on board.


#19 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:20 PM

Am I the only one that finds it bizarre how high up on the system the buttons are. I feel like it'll be kinda awkward to hold

#20 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:23 PM

Am I the only one that finds it bizarre how high up on the system the buttons are. I feel like it'll be kinda awkward to hold


It looks painfully awkward to me too

#21 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:34 PM

It looks painfully awkward to me too

I agree but IGN said that its actually very comfortable.


#22 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:34 PM

I'm wondering if the 650 version is worth it for the etched anti glare screen...


#23 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7721 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:43 PM

I'm wondering if the 650 version is worth it for the etched anti glare screen...

I would only buy that model if I wanted the extra memory, as the screen is just a bonus, as I never play devices like this were I need glare protection, so useless feature for me. If playing outside or in sun light is an issue, it may be a feature for you, just depends on your needs?

 

As stated, IGN is the only place who have had reported any hands on info, and yeah, they didn't have an issue with button placement. While it does look weird, I've played mostly handheld my whole life, and honestly there are tons of controllers and devices that have weird looks to the naked eye, but are beyond functional, and often better than what is perceived as the best.


#24 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 16 July 2021 - 02:52 PM

I would only buy that model if I wanted the extra memory, as the screen is just a bonus, as I never play devices like this were I need glare protection, so useless feature for me. If playing outside or in sun light is an issue, it may be a feature for you, just depends on your needs?

 

 

Ahh.  I was thinking too hard.  Yea, I game in the dark normally cause it's usually after kids asleep.  Cheaper model for sure then.


#25 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 16 July 2021 - 03:09 PM

I would only buy that model if I wanted the extra memory, as the screen is just a bonus, as I never play devices like this were I need glare protection, so useless feature for me. If playing outside or in sun light is an issue, it may be a feature for you, just depends on your needs?

As stated, IGN is the only place who have had reported any hands on info, and yeah, they didn't have an issue with button placement. While it does look weird, I've played mostly handheld my whole life, and honestly there are tons of controllers and devices that have weird looks to the naked eye, but are beyond functional, and often better than what is perceived as the best.

They should probably specify but I have a feeling that the cheaper models may be plastic and not glass screens. If that's the case then it is something I'd care about. I could totally see them cheaping out with the other models. I mean so far no other handheld gaming device from a big name has had glass screens, they're always plastic, even the switch which scratches super easily. Not a huge deal if you're using a screen protector but it's kinda sad considering most phones these days are glass so why not gaming handhelds too?

#26 Xevious   Most Damned CAG Evar CAGiversary!   8939 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Xevious

Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:01 PM

I usually don't buy electronic products until the 2nd model/revision or later. It may have a lot of design flaws and kinks.

 

I am intrigued though...


#27 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:36 PM

Just got an alert. Reservations should be up in 30 min

#28 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:03 PM

Steam cant login i was logged in but now it cant login

 

"There was a problem communicating with the Steam servers. Please try again later."


#29 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11593 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:04 PM

Got to the checkout page and with Paypal or Visa i keep getting errors and can't finish


#30 Vulsker  

Vulsker

Posted 16 July 2021 - 05:04 PM

Steam crashed - was able to get one in my cart and now it won't go anywhere. Keep getting an error lol


