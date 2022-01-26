Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #712: The Warzone Bone

CAGcast #712: The Warzone Bone

The gang talks the Microsoft Activision acquisition, Rainbow Six Extraction, and those weird hot dog shaped cheeseburgers at 7-11.

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB (Renewed Premium) $249 at Amazon

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 06:59 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18117 Posts   Joined 18.8 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DDM2371


#2 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1750 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Would this be worth getting if I already have a psvr (and enjoy it) and have an old pc that can’t handle VR? I assume if my pc is old, the steam link won’t work that well, but I’m not sure since I’ve never had the means to try it

#3 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8632 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

Would this be worth getting if I already have a psvr (and enjoy it) and have an old pc that can’t handle VR? I assume if my pc is old, the steam link won’t work that well, but I’m not sure since I’ve never had the means to try it


I have PSVR, and I still got the quest and enjoy it (full disclosure, I also have a gaming pc and that does add to the value of owning the quest). Multi-platform games I am more likely to get on quest vs PSVR, unless I already had them on psvr, because it is much better playing without wires. I don’t think I’d buy it used just to save $50, though. I think you can’t redeem a referral code with a used headset (not 100% sure), which would mean you’d really only save about $20 if you factor that in.

#4 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

Would this be worth getting if I already have a psvr (and enjoy it) and have an old pc that can’t handle VR? I assume if my pc is old, the steam link won’t work that well, but I’m not sure since I’ve never had the means to try it

Yes. I have a very mid level PC (1070). The beautiful thing about the Oculus is that you don't need a PC. You CAN play Steam games on it but it's a stand alone VR. You buy and play the games directly from the headset. Got one for Christmas and haven't touched my PS4 since then.

#5 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

I don't know whether to get this or wait it out for the PS5VR, that's if I get lucky enough to buy one. Even though it is used, I'm very tempted to get it and heard/read a lot good things about the OQ2. Than again, it'll be a nice time killer while waiting for the PS5VR.

#6 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   16267 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

I don't know whether to get this or wait it out for the PS5VR, that's if I get lucky enough to buy one. Even though it is used, I'm very tempted to get it and heard/read a lot good things about the OQ2. Than again, it'll be a nice time killer while waiting for the PS5VR.

PS5VR still not being wireless is making me lean toward this. I Just wish the listing said what's included with this.


