https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DDM2371
Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB (Renewed Premium) $249 at Amazon
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM
Would this be worth getting if I already have a psvr (and enjoy it) and have an old pc that can’t handle VR? I assume if my pc is old, the steam link won’t work that well, but I’m not sure since I’ve never had the means to try it
I have PSVR, and I still got the quest and enjoy it (full disclosure, I also have a gaming pc and that does add to the value of owning the quest). Multi-platform games I am more likely to get on quest vs PSVR, unless I already had them on psvr, because it is much better playing without wires. I don’t think I’d buy it used just to save $50, though. I think you can’t redeem a referral code with a used headset (not 100% sure), which would mean you’d really only save about $20 if you factor that in.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM
Yes. I have a very mid level PC (1070). The beautiful thing about the Oculus is that you don't need a PC. You CAN play Steam games on it but it's a stand alone VR. You buy and play the games directly from the headset. Got one for Christmas and haven't touched my PS4 since then.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
#6
Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM
I don't know whether to get this or wait it out for the PS5VR, that's if I get lucky enough to buy one. Even though it is used, I'm very tempted to get it and heard/read a lot good things about the OQ2. Than again, it'll be a nice time killer while waiting for the PS5VR.
PS5VR still not being wireless is making me lean toward this. I Just wish the listing said what's included with this.