Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB (Renewed Premium) $249 at Amazon

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

Would this be worth getting if I already have a psvr (and enjoy it) and have an old pc that can’t handle VR? I assume if my pc is old, the steam link won’t work that well, but I’m not sure since I’ve never had the means to try it

I have PSVR, and I still got the quest and enjoy it (full disclosure, I also have a gaming pc and that does add to the value of owning the quest). Multi-platform games I am more likely to get on quest vs PSVR, unless I already had them on psvr, because it is much better playing without wires. I don’t think I’d buy it used just to save $50, though. I think you can’t redeem a referral code with a used headset (not 100% sure), which would mean you’d really only save about $20 if you factor that in.