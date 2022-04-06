Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

The gang talks Weird West, Shredders, and so much more!

GameStop.com Buy2get1 free on select NEW games

By Smithers123, Today, 03:09 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 03:09 AM

Your not guaranteed a factory sealed copy here. I see they are trying to compete with Target!

 

https://www.gamestop...id=E0083&sv=new


#2 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   845 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Today, 04:44 AM

Wow. And they have more titles in stock than target has

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 04:57 AM

Can not use certs tho. Sucks

#4 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   468 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

Wow, lots of great games here and Nintendo first party stuff is included (in addition to being on sale).

 

I should have waited on Nier Replicant, only $20 now and is eligible for B2G1 also...


#5 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7179 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Just wish there were more games in the 30 and 40 tiers to pair together. that's the one thing targets has over the others due the the cancel trick.


#6 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   468 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 08:10 AM

Isn't giving free shipping for some reason, despite being well over the $35 minimum.

 

Store pick-up or bust.


#7 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   845 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Today, 11:48 AM

Ordered Atelier Sophie 2 PS4
Monark PS5
Kena PS5
Not bad for 100 bucks

#8 DealsHunterZ  

DealsHunterZ

Posted Today, 12:07 PM

Try a different browser or try incognito mode.


#9 TheRyno665   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   115 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

TheRyno665

Posted Today, 12:22 PM

I got free shipping no problem, but i was also in incognito mode.


#10 Dylonus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Dylonus

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

Does anyone know when this deal ENDS? I can't find an end date.


#11 rockslasthope   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

rockslasthope

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

Ooh did not know nier replicant was 20 but I just don't know what to other games to pair with it in that price range. Either Xbox one, PS4 and/or switch.

Sent from my DE2118 using Tapatalk

#12 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

Apr 9th
