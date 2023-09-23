Free select digital game with the Purchase of a PS5 (YMMV Targetted)
Posted 23 September 2023 - 05:02 PM
Sony started a new promotion today.
Buy and activate a ps5 console before October 20th and get a free digital download from the following games:
○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
○ God of War Ragnarök
○ Horizon Forbidden West
○ Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
○ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
○ Demon’s Souls
○ The Last of Us Part I
○ Sackboy: A Big Adventure
○ Returnal
○ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
○ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
Full promotion:
https://www.playstat...grader-program/
Posted 23 September 2023 - 05:05 PM
That’s coincidentally what I just did yesterday so theoretically I get a free game now when I unbox my new ps5.
Posted 23 September 2023 - 06:29 PM
Posted 23 September 2023 - 11:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM
Yup confirmed - this is indeed targeted - I just set up my spider man console for the first time and no free game.
i set up my spiderman console last night. i checked the PS Store and went to GoW Ragnarok. Shows me 100% off to download for free. i also checked Spiderman Remastered and Miles Morales. both show 100% off. just go check one of those eligible free games and see if they show up as 100% off. i might get Demons Souls. planning to purchase Ragnarok on disc instead.