The gang talks Xbox leak, Lies of P, Party Animals, Starfield, table tennis delusions, and so much more.

Free select digital game with the Purchase of a PS5 (YMMV Targetted)

By arsenalcrazy8, Sep 23 2023 05:02 PM

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 23 September 2023 - 05:02 PM

Edit: this is actually a targeted promotion.

Sony started a new promotion today.

Buy and activate a ps5 console before October 20th and get a free digital download from the following games:

○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

○ God of War Ragnarök

○ Horizon Forbidden West

○ Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

○ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

○ Demon’s Souls

○ The Last of Us Part I

○ Sackboy: A Big Adventure

○ Returnal

○ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

○ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Full promotion:
https://www.playstat...grader-program/

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 23 September 2023 - 05:05 PM

Posting this because one such use case could be buying the LE Spider-Man ps5 console and upgrading from an older console to get a free game.

That’s coincidentally what I just did yesterday so theoretically I get a free game now when I unbox my new ps5.

brutx15  

brutx15

Posted 23 September 2023 - 06:29 PM

This is targeted, and it also doesn't say when it had to be purchased and activated. I bought a ps5 in August, but never used the old account that I was targeted with. I signed it in and made the ps5 the primary but was never given the choice of a free game.

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 23 September 2023 - 11:08 PM

Yup confirmed - this is indeed targeted - I just set up my spider man console for the first time and no free game.

trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM

Yup confirmed - this is indeed targeted - I just set up my spider man console for the first time and no free game.

i set up my spiderman console last night. i checked the PS Store and went to GoW Ragnarok. Shows me 100% off to download for free. i also checked Spiderman Remastered and Miles Morales. both show 100% off. just go check one of those eligible free games and see if they show up as 100% off. i might get Demons Souls. planning to purchase Ragnarok on disc instead.


