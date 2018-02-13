Half off everything at Toys R Us with Koala Flip Flop purchase
#1
Posted Today, 04:33 AM
https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137396706
https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137397746 -OOS
Get 50% off anything else including Xbox One X
Will most likely be cancelled.
Posted Today, 04:35 AM
Holy shit!!!
edit: Well, that dream is dead. The Xbox X is out of stock lol
Posted Today, 04:37 AM
I've been needing to get a PS4 Pro
#4
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Holy shit!!!
edit: Well, that dream is dead. The Xbox X is out of stock lol
Did mine for in store pick up.
#5
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
In-store pickup for XBOX, let's see if they cancel before AM pickup is available.
Posted Today, 04:45 AM
TRU cancelled on the last price glitch, FYI.
Posted Today, 04:46 AM
Posted Today, 04:46 AM
Damn...only available for in store pickup an hour away. How close to 100% is this bound to get canceled and tie up my money for weeks? Lol
Just expect it to cancel and your money tied up. Plan for the worst, hope for the best!!
#10
Posted Today, 04:47 AM
Posted Today, 04:48 AM
I think it's dead, I couldn't check out and now that shoe item is OOS
#12
Posted Today, 04:48 AM
How are you guys adding this? show's OOS every make, model and size. Literally since this was posted.
Posted Today, 04:48 AM
Well, checkout kept erroring out and now flip flops are OOS and deal dead
Posted Today, 04:50 AM
Koala oos.
RIP.
Posted Today, 04:51 AM
#16
Posted Today, 04:51 AM
#17
Posted Today, 04:53 AM
https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137396706
Posted Today, 04:54 AM
Try it with other Koala shoes on the babies r us site. Seems to be working on any that list the 50% promo.
In for a switch, figure it'll get cancelled, but what the heck.
Posted Today, 04:58 AM
Damn...only available for in store pickup an hour away. How close to 100% is this bound to get canceled and tie up my money for weeks? Lol
Guaranteed cancellation unless you can pick it up tonight if they grab your stuff.
Posted Today, 04:58 AM
Just an FYI...order says "Pending Review," which has led to cancellations in the past. YMMV greatly, of course.
Posted Today, 04:59 AM
Posted Today, 05:00 AM
thanks OP - went with some LEGOs, hoping for the best!!
Posted Today, 05:00 AM
Posted Today, 05:02 AM
Of course I match a cute girl on tinder and get into an insane text-a-thon and miss out of this shit.
#25
Posted Today, 05:02 AM
Lol priorities!
Posted Today, 05:03 AM
#27
Posted Today, 05:03 AM
thnk they killed it because you can do anything with the shoes any more lol...also how the hell did you even find out that this works..lol sometimes the deals are so weird ...do ppl just try anything that comes up or did you happen to be shopping for these shoes and added something by accident?? lol regardless thanks OP just curious though!
Posted Today, 05:03 AM
Of course I match a cute girl on tinder and get into an insane text-a-thon and miss out of this shit.
She probably works for Target
#29
Posted Today, 05:06 AM
#30
Posted Today, 05:06 AM