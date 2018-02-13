Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

* * * * * 1 votes

Half off everything at Toys R Us with Koala Flip Flop purchase

By mchittumjr, Today, 04:33 AM

#1 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 04:33 AM

https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137396706

https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137397746 -OOS

Get 50% off anything else including Xbox One X

Will most likely be cancelled.

#2 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6498 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

Holy shit!!!

 

 

 

edit: Well, that dream is dead. The Xbox X is out of stock lol


#3 woodcan   TX Regional CAG VP CAGiversary!   1493 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

woodcan

Posted Today, 04:37 AM

I've been needing to get a PS4 Pro :D


#4 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Holy shit!!!
 
 
 
edit: Well, that dream is dead. The Xbox X is out of stock lol



Did mine for in store pick up.

#5 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Damn...only available for in store pickup an hour away. How close to 100% is this bound to get canceled and tie up my money for weeks? Lol

#6 BiggNick   One Man Army CAGiversary!   711 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

BiggNick

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

In-store pickup for XBOX, let's see if they cancel before AM pickup is available.


#7 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   3993 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

TRU cancelled on the last price glitch, FYI.


#8 gwaki   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   171 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

gwaki

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

I tried to get a switch. We will see what happens!

#9 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6498 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

Damn...only available for in store pickup an hour away. How close to 100% is this bound to get canceled and tie up my money for weeks? Lol

Just expect it to cancel and your money tied up. Plan for the worst, hope for the best!!


#10 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:47 AM

So pickup is probably the best choice eh? Looks like one per transaction too. Might bite the bullet and try to do 2. Hmm.

#11 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6498 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 04:48 AM

I think it's dead, I couldn't check out and now that shoe item is OOS 


#12 Theronm  

Theronm

Posted Today, 04:48 AM

How are you guys adding this? show's OOS every make, model and size. Literally since this was posted.


#13 woodcan   TX Regional CAG VP CAGiversary!   1493 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

woodcan

Posted Today, 04:48 AM

Well, checkout kept erroring out and now flip flops are OOS and deal dead


#14 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20671 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:50 AM

Koala oos.

 

RIP.


#15 rdigit   CAG Veteran CAG Veteran   345 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

rdigit

Posted Today, 04:51 AM

Flip flops out of stock. Got one order in.

#16 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:51 AM

Welp looks like it's dead. Tried to process an order and it says no longer in stock.

#17 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 04:53 AM

Deal is not dead yet use these

https://t.toysrus.co...uctId=137396706

#18 mrjelloman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

mrjelloman

Posted Today, 04:54 AM

Try it with other Koala shoes on the babies r us site. Seems to be working on any that list the 50% promo.
 

In for a switch, figure it'll get cancelled, but what the heck.


#19 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 04:58 AM

Damn...only available for in store pickup an hour away. How close to 100% is this bound to get canceled and tie up my money for weeks? Lol


Guaranteed cancellation unless you can pick it up tonight if they grab your stuff.

#20 BiggNick   One Man Army CAGiversary!   711 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

BiggNick

Posted Today, 04:58 AM

Just an FYI...order says "Pending Review," which has led to cancellations in the past. YMMV greatly, of course.


#21 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 04:59 AM

Come on half off Switch

#22 Penguin1084   The Disney Guy CAGiversary!   2284 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Penguin1084

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

thanks OP - went with some LEGOs, hoping for the best!!


#23 jms209   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   509 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

jms209

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

Not going to bother, online order will be cancelled.

#24 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11137 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:02 AM

Of course I match a cute girl on tinder and get into an insane text-a-thon and miss out of this shit.


#25 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 05:02 AM

Of course I match a cute girl on tinder and get into an insane text-a-thon and miss out of this shit.


Lol priorities!

#26 kakoden   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   9 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

kakoden

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

Funny the website told me to do store pick up... ah CAG has bankrupt TRU over the years lol... hope I don’t get canceled
#27 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

thnk they killed it because you can do anything with the shoes any more lol...also how the hell did you even find out that this works..lol sometimes the deals are so weird ...do ppl just try anything that comes up or did you happen to be shopping for these shoes and added something by accident?? lol regardless thanks OP :D just curious though!


#28 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

Of course I match a cute girl on tinder and get into an insane text-a-thon and miss out of this shit.


She probably works for Target

#29 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Did in-store pickup for a switch and ps4 pro, both at the same store. In for 2 cancellations I guess since the store just closed! No way they let me pick that up tomorrow.

#30 PsychoNinja1994  

PsychoNinja1994

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Placed my order for a Switch. *Fingers crossed* It'll blow my mind if it doesn't get cancelled.
