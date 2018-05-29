Days of Play 2018 - 11 days of PlayStation deals and new limited edition PS4

https://blog.us.play...-days-of-deals/
June 8-18
- Jet Black PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN
- PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN
- DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
- PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack) – $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN
- PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only) – $49.99 USD
- Catalog titles – check with your local retailer
- God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN
- Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN
- Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN
- The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN
- PlayStation Plus – $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here)
- PlayStation Vue (available in the US only) – $10 USD per month off the Core plan standard price for the first two months ($44.99 USD per month thereafter) – learn more
- PlayStation Store catalog titles