CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

CAGcast #547: Super Negative Warhead

The gang talks Deadpool 2 (with post-show spoiler session), State of Decay 2, Battlefield V, E3 hype, The Forest, and so much more!

Days of Play 2018 - 11 days of PlayStation deals and new limited edition PS4

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 12:52 PM

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:52 PM

https://blog.us.play...-days-of-deals/

 

June 8-18

 

Hardware and peripheral discounts throughout the 11 days include (all prices MSRP):
 
  • Jet Black PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN
  • PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN
  • DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
  • PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack) – $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN
  • PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only) – $49.99 USD
  • Catalog titles – check with your local retailer
 
  • God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN
  • Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
  • MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
  • Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
  • Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN
  • Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN
  • The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN
 
  • PlayStation Plus – $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here)
  • PlayStation Vue (available in the US only) – $10 USD per month off the Core plan standard price for the first two months ($44.99 USD per month thereafter) – learn more
  • PlayStation Store catalog titles
 
ps4-1.jpg

 


b3mike

Posted Today, 12:55 PM

That is one fugly PS4. Scea have given us the crappiest PS4s


.Beowulf

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Some of the special ps4's have been laughably unappealing


CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Hopefully SotC is also discounted digitally!

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

Some of the special ps4's have been laughably unappealing

this one actually looks okay, but of course it has to be a slim :/


Kfoster1979

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

That is one fugly PS4. Scea have given us the crappiest PS4s
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk


I kind of like it...

#7 Lonely Boy  

Lonely Boy

Posted Today, 01:13 PM

Seems like a good time to finally bite on Shadow of the Colossus.

 

I can't believe they still think anyone will buy Bravo Team at that price.


#8 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

Cool was gonna buy god of war with my 20 dollars savings code from Best Buy credit that we got today for buying gift cards a few weeks ago but it expires on the 11th so I’ll wait till the 8th and get it for 39.99 with gcu thanks OP 😁

Dranakin

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

Damn, should've waited a month before picking up PSVR. Would much rather pay $200 for a v2 bundle than the v1 I got for the same price.


midloo

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

What kind of a discount do we get on that particular PS4 based on the fact that it is ugly as sin?


bonesawisready

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

That blue PS4 looks sick.

Gonna get a crystal controller and GT Sport. Wish it started this week

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Shadow will be mine it looks like. I kind of like the controller, but already have 3, so really don't need another, but yeah it's the best time to buy controllers because of their higher prices.


SucceededMarker

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

Knack 2 BABY!!!!!!

United_Korea

Posted Today, 02:27 PM

Hmm, the video shows a pic of Horizon Complete Edition, but the text doesn't mention that it's the CE. Complete Edition for $20 would be hot.


