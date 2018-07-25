Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

CAGcast #556: It’s a Twister!

The gang talks Titan Quest, Yakuza 0, Fortnite tutors, NHL 19 Beta, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 5 votes

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 7/27-7/28 | Early Access 7/26

By Tyrok, Jul 25 2018 09:02 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:02 PM

Games:

  • :xb1: Halo: The Master Chief Collection $19.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: Halo 5: Guardians $14.99 Save $5
  • :xb1: Rise of the Tomb Raider $14.99 Save $5
  • :xb1: Sea of Thieves $44.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: State of Decay 2 $19.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds $19.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: Cuphead (Digital) $14.99 Save $5
  • Save Up to 50% on select Videogames (https://www.bestbuy....-games-sale-726)

Deals:

  • Free Controller and 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $75 on Doom or Skyrim PSVR Bundles
  • Save 25% off Select Digital 3DS Games
  • Spend $100 on Toys and Collectibles and receive a Free $30 Best Buy Gift Card
  • Save 15% on iTunes Cards

Accessories:

  • DualShock 4 Controllers $49.99 each Save $10-15
  • TurtleBeach Recon 150 Headset $39.99 Save $20
  • TurtleBeach XO3 Headset $39.99 Save $20
  • PDP Talon Xbox One Media Remote $14.99 Save $5
  • PDP Official Universal Media Remote for PS4 $14.99 Save $15
  • PDP Media Remote for PS4 $14.99 Save $10
  • RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch $14.99 Save $5
  • PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Controller Star Mario Controller for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit $19.99 Save $5
  • PDP Ultra-Guard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch $7.99 Save $2
  • Nintendo Pro Joy-Con Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • Nintendo DC Car Power Adapter for Nintendo Switch $11.99 Save $3

#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1102 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:09 PM

ITS HAPPENING

#3 Potatoeman  

Potatoeman

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:12 PM

I'll be eagerly watching this tonight :beer:


#4 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12957 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:12 PM

Anything of note blu ray wise?


#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7911 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:13 PM

Anything of note blu ray wise?


Also like to know this...particularly 4K Blu-Rays.

#6 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:16 PM

Anything of note blu ray wise?

 

Also like to know this...particularly 4K Blu-Rays.

Not that I recall. Usually it's one or the other with these kind of sales. If a lot of games are on sale then the Blu-ray deals will be next to nothing.


#7 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12957 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:19 PM

Not that I recall. Usually it's one or the other with these kind of sales. If a lot of games are on sale then the Blu-ray deals will be next to nothing.

Thanks, I Got Ready Player One today from that short price glitch today so I can't complain in my shelves needing more.


#8 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5506 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:23 PM

No Playstation games??


#9 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2853 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:24 PM

Thanks, I Got Ready Player One today from that short price glitch today so I can't complain in my shelves needing more.

What glitch was that? Do tell


#10 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12957 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:25 PM

What glitch was that? Do tell

The 4K version of Ready Player One was $10 today for like 10 or 15 minutes around 9AM PST today at Best Buy and was able to jump on that.


#11 Chrono Gear   For the Horde! CAGiversary!   5156 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Chrono Gear

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:25 PM

iTunes cards discount is pretty nice. Might buy some cheap credit. Otherwise I guess it’s the waiting game to see what games are 50% off.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#12 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:25 PM

Come on price glitches.. I am ready! (My preorder for the Target Xbox X PUBG Bundle will come in tomorrow)  :shock:  :shock:


#13 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2687 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:27 PM

any TVs, Tyrok?


#14 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   996 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:38 PM

I guess I'll finally get Cuphead.

#15 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:42 PM

No Playstation games??

The "up to 50% off" part of the sale is likely multiplatform since they were going to post those separate from the Xbox list.

 

any TVs, Tyrok?

Of course, but I only printed the gaming stuff since the list was 800+ skus. ;)


#16 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:45 PM

Where them PS4 games at

#17 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2687 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:49 PM

Of course, but I only printed the gaming stuff since the list was 800+ skus. ;)

Alright. Just bought one but was gonna return it if there's a better deal during this sale.


#18 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted 25 July 2018 - 09:50 PM

After ending GCU, BB better have some good glitches pop up. Their video game sales have been abymsal.

#19 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted 25 July 2018 - 10:04 PM

This is do or die for BBY in many CAGer's eyes


#20 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1289 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 25 July 2018 - 10:07 PM

Can't wait to get a Samsung S9+ for $100

#21 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   332 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted 25 July 2018 - 10:52 PM

I guess I'll finally get Cuphead.

Loved this game. Really challenging!

#22 Bizzquik   TheBizz CAGiversary!   2038 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Bizzquik

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:04 PM

Hoping for some good Switch game prices, some good digital XB1/PS4 prices, and some good 4K Blu-Ray prices.

 

Best Buy disappoints me less than GameStop but more than Target/Walmart ... so I guess I'll find out what tonight brings!


#23 Roninalchemist   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   542 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Roninalchemist

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:04 PM

Hoping for some Switch / 3DS love in this sale.


#24 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:04 PM

Hoping there's something for computers and/or parts. There's a few things I might pull the trigger on.

#25 Viper X  

Viper X

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:15 PM

Does GCU work on this sale?


#26 legendarydogs   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1238 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

legendarydogs

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:18 PM

In for the halo games. Will now finally get a chance to play through them all.


#27 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:24 PM

Thanks Tyrok! Curious what is added for the other systems... I will likely bite on Cuphead if it's the in store version that GCU applies to and might go for MCC as well.


#28 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   474 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:25 PM

What does the early access entail?

#29 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5883 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:34 PM

Alright, hoping for a nice glitch.


#30 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 25 July 2018 - 11:34 PM

Thanks Tyrok! Curious what is added for the other systems... I will likely bite on Cuphead if it's the in store version that GCU applies to and might go for MCC as well.

The boxed version never worked with GCU since it just pulls up the digital sku when scanned at the register. Should still be $15 if you can actually find a copy.

 

Does GCU work on this sale?

It should.

 

What does the early access entail?

Basically everyone with a BB account can check out a certain amount of the deals early for shipping or store pickup. On Friday the rest of the deals will be active and shopable in store without having to do an online order.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy