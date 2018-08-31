Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 9/2-9/8: Free Destiny 2 with any game $29.99 and Up | FIFA/NHL Trade-in Promo Returns

By Tyrok, Today, 07:00 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tropico 6 $59.99
  • :ps4: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Edition of Light $59.99
  • :ps4: 428: Shibuya Scramble $49.99
  • :ps4: Blade Strangers $39.99
  • :ps4: ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd RUNNER - M∀RS $29.99
  • :switch: SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $49.99
  • :switch: GOD WARS The Complete Legend $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :ps4: Marvel's Spider-Man $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition $99.99 (Available Thursday 9pm local time)
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA LIVE 19 The One Edition $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NASCAR Heat 3 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Immortal: Unchained $49.99
  • :switch: SNK HEROINES -Tag Team Frenzy- $49.99
  • :3ds: Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad $39.99
  • :3ds: Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat $39.99

Everything Else:

  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Marvel's Spider-Man Console Bundle $399.99 (Available Friday)
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Sony PlayStation 4 - Magma Red $59.99 Save $5
  • HyperX Cloud Core Wired Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 and PC $59.99 Save $10
  • Save $30 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey or Splatoon 2 with purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console
  • Get Destiny 2 Free with any game $29.99 and up or Turtle Beach Headset
  • Get your Free Legendary Latias or Latios Pokemon in-stores (https://postimg.cc/image/vqghzjkxj/)
  • Save 25% on Pokemon Cards and Toys
  • Trade in FIFA 18 and get a $10 coupon toward FIFA 19 (Valid 9/2-9/30, coupon expires 10/7)
  • Trade in NHL 18 and get a $10 coupon toward NHL 19 (Valid 9/2-9/16, coupon expires 9/23)

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Adrift $19.99 Save $3
  • Hereditary $19.99 Save $8
  • Hereditary 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Bad Boys I & II 4K $29.99
  • Bad Boys I & II 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Supernatural: Season Thirteen $36.99 Save $6

Inriri  

Inriri

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

And you get a copy of Destiny 2! And you get a copy of Destiny 2! Everyone look under your chairs for a copy of Destiny 2!


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

I want to pick that SNK 40th Anniversary Collection for Switch. They are trying really hard to get people to play Destiny 2 as well.


RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

Dragon quest 11. Finally!!

CaseX  

CaseX

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

I'm speculating that presales for the Destiny 2 expansion is not going as well as they thought so they're giving away the base game to tempt people to try the game, and hoping that some of them end up buying the DLCs and expansion.

 

RIP Destiny.  RIP Battlefield.  (Not sad in either case, tbh.)


intent  

intent

Posted Today, 07:27 PM

I'm sad about Destiny 2 because I heard all about how great Destiny was, how it was the perfect game for working parents to chill with a nice community after the kids were asleep, etc. So I bought the season pass, played D2 when it first came out, had a fun time with shooting things, and then haven't touched it since my friends moved on.

I'm interested in going back if anyone can recommend a community like the one described above.

wildthing2022000  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

I wonder if that Destiny deal works with pre-orders.


JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 07:56 PM

Just walk into our store and take these unsellable Destiny 2 copies off our hands please.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Destiny 2 free with a game. . .how generous considering it's already fucking free on PSN. :roll:


TheBigHouse  

TheBigHouse

Posted Today, 08:26 PM

If you do the FIFA trade-in offer, can you use the coupon and pay for the game in it’s entirety prior to release day? The game comes out the 28th, sadly my GCU expires for good on the 26th. So my only option would be to pay it all off before the 26th (if I can use the coupon early) or buy the deluxe edition that comes out three days early on the 25th (I don’t play FUT, so this edition would be wasted on me)

Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

If you do the FIFA trade-in offer, can you use the coupon and pay for the game in it’s entirety prior to release day? The game comes out the 28th, sadly my GCU expires for good on the 26th. So my only option would be to pay it all off before the 26th (if I can use the coupon early) or buy the deluxe edition that comes out three days early on the 25th (I don’t play FUT, so this edition would be wasted on me)

Coupon can only be used once game is out and then GCU doesn't apply on an in-store pre-order, only at time of purchase. 


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

:switch: SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $49.99

Is Bestbuy getting this early? GameStop and Amazon say November release for it.
