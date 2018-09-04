PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller $29.99 via FB marketplace

https://www.facebook...88996764455907/
w/ freeshipping
Anyone care to comment on reliability of FB's marketplace?
saw this on SD
Jump to content
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
https://www.facebook...88996764455907/
w/ freeshipping
Anyone care to comment on reliability of FB's marketplace?
saw this on SD
Posted Today, 09:44 PM
Just like ebay/craigslist, it depends on the individual (company?). I've had a bunch of great experiences, but I understand the inherent risk of operating with out any sort of buyer's protection.
I cannot speak for this particular outlet/group @DailySteals, so it's your choice on whether or not they appear reliable. As long as you can verify them as a refutable source, then go for it. $30 for a GOLD DS4 is a great price, but may not be entirely worth it in case of any possible issues that could arise.