The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller $29.99 via FB marketplace

By freeshipping, Today, 09:20 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

https://www.facebook...88996764455907/

w/ freeshipping

Anyone care to comment on reliability of FB's marketplace?

 

saw this on SD

 


#2 drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

Just like ebay/craigslist, it depends on the individual (company?).  I've had a bunch of great experiences, but I understand the inherent risk of operating with out any sort of buyer's protection.


I cannot speak for this particular outlet/group @DailySteals, so it's your choice on whether or not they appear reliable.  As long as you can verify them as a refutable source, then go for it.  $30 for a GOLD DS4 is a great price, but may not be entirely worth it in case of any possible issues that could arise.


