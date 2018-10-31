Meijer Sales/Clearance Thread

Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:42 PM

Meijer in Colerain Ohio had Steel Black, Wave Blue and Silver Dualshock 4 Controllers on Clearance for $50.

Labo customization kit was clearanced at $2.49

Final Fantasy Royal edition on Xbox One was on sale for $9.99.

Didn't see a thread of anything like it, so figured i'd give it a whirl.

For those who are not sure what Meijer is: It's a retail chain out of Michigan that is similar to Walmart, without the feeling of being a warehouse. They currently operate in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They are very behind in the online push, so dont expect much to be online.