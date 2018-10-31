Jump to content

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Meijer Sales/Clearance Thread

By SaberMatrix, Oct 31 2018 12:42 PM
Meijer Sale Clearance

SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:42 PM

Meijer in Colerain Ohio had Steel Black, Wave Blue and Silver Dualshock 4 Controllers on Clearance for $50.

 

Labo customization kit was clearanced at $2.49

 

Final Fantasy Royal edition on Xbox One was on sale for $9.99.

 

Didn't see a thread of anything like it, so figured i'd give it a whirl.

 

For those who are not sure what Meijer is: It's a retail chain out of Michigan that is similar to Walmart, without the feeling of being a warehouse. They currently operate in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They are very behind in the online push, so dont expect much to be online.


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:55 PM

The Meijer by my house is very hit or miss. I'd definitely grab the Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV for $9.99 though, I'll have to check mine for it. 

 

Hard to grab the controllers though since I was able to get in on that Target clearance deal last week and got two Midnight Blues for less than $40. 


Shugo2540  

Shugo2540

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:28 PM

This will become a great thread for those of us with a Meijer around, besides a PS4 Pro for $280 last year they always have the best deals! I will ensure I share them all here, you can stack coupons, santa bucks, and usually their sign up bonus for mperks. Now you can sign up for mperks with a google voice account for the sign up coupon but last year it was an additional 5%. Which can make a difference when stacked. 


SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:51 PM

The Meijer by my house is very hit or miss. I'd definitely grab the Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV for $9.99 though, I'll have to check mine for it. 

 

Hard to grab the controllers though since I was able to get in on that Target clearance deal last week and got two Midnight Blues for less than $40. 

I'd assume you should be able to find it, as it wasn't clearance, just on sale. I'd have nabbed it if I hadn't just gotten it a few weeks back at a remodeling walmart for that price. Might see if I cant nab it for PS4 at a different store today, because i'd much prefer to play it on that console.


Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 31 October 2018 - 05:03 PM

Meijer in Colerain?! Too close, too close

soonersfan60  

soonersfan60

Posted 31 October 2018 - 05:49 PM

Meijer clearance used to be great when they had he extra percentage off coupons by the doors. Now they put an orange sticker on something for more money than it was on sale for the previous week and idiots empty the shelves.


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 31 October 2018 - 05:52 PM

I'd assume you should be able to find it, as it wasn't clearance, just on sale. I'd have nabbed it if I hadn't just gotten it a few weeks back at a remodeling walmart for that price. Might see if I cant nab it for PS4 at a different store today, because i'd much prefer to play it on that console.

I have the vanilla edition on PS4, but would also prefer the Royal Edition on PS4 over Xbox One. I'd then just give my vanilla copy to a friend. 


Katsumi  

Katsumi

Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:02 PM

Meijer clearance used to be great when they had he extra percentage off coupons by the doors. Now they put an orange sticker on something for more money than it was on sale for the previous week and idiots empty the shelves.

I think the last time I saw a clearance coupon was last summer.. I believe they had 50% off one clearance item in Mperks. A lot of the video game clearance items have been at the same price for over a year at my Meijer. Walmart isn't any better in my area, though.


Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted 31 October 2018 - 08:30 PM

Thanks for Starting this thread... I have seen hit or miss at my local ones nothing huge....  but still worth a thread... I think this will be more like the Walmart thread being a little more YMMV  then say Target


thedragon  

thedragon

Posted 31 October 2018 - 09:11 PM

I can confirm Royal Edition was available for that price in Findlay area for both Xbox and PS4 - they had one silver dual shock for $43.


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:15 AM

I'd go but it's Halloween night and I'm scared.

DSBrad  

DSBrad

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:05 AM

Been awhile since I've seen good stuff at mine, have to go check for those though.


Kojiro  

Kojiro

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:08 AM

Stopped by my local Meijer (Southern IN) and all they had were FFXV Day One editions for 20 each. :<


tangytangerine  

tangytangerine

Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:55 PM

Stopped by mine this morning and they were out of the XB1 version of FFXV Royal Edition, didn't see the PS4 version.  Judging from the sale tag, it's $9.99 until 11/3.  Also noticed they had one of the Deluxe Editions "clearanced" to $59.99.


superhugebutt  

superhugebutt

Posted 03 November 2018 - 12:01 AM

Woohoo! Grabbed PS4 FFXV Royal Edition at Muncie, IN Meijer for 9.99 because of this tip. Didn't see a date the sale ends on the tag (might have been there, just didn't catch it)

 

Thanks buddy


ilovexboxone  

ilovexboxone

Posted 05 November 2018 - 01:20 AM

anyone know if final fantasy is still $10 or was that a last week deal?


Katsumi  

Katsumi

Posted 05 November 2018 - 01:36 AM

My local Meijer has the Lego Dimensions starter packs for Xbox / PS4 marked down to $12.99. The level packs (Portal, Back to the Future, etc.) are marked down to $5.99 via Clearance as well. YMMV of course :)


thedragon  

thedragon

Posted 05 November 2018 - 02:20 AM

anyone know if final fantasy is still $10 or was that a last week deal?

I saw a copy there yesterday, it seems to be a permanent thing until they are all gone


