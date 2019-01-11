CDKeys Digital Deals - Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 (PC) $37.14, Gears of War 4 (XB1/PC) $4.84 and much more

Membership Deals:
- 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership - $41.70
- EA Access 12 Month Subscription - $24.33
PlayStation 4 Deals:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $11.63 (Once redeemed you get the complete edition as well as a digital deluxe theme)
Xbox One Deals
- Battlefield 1 Revolution including Battlefield 1943 - $5.13
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition - $22.97 --> Lowest Price
- Fallout 76 - 29.38
- Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle - $17.93
- Forza Horizon 4 (XB1/PC) - $34.52
- Forza Motorsport 7 (XB1/PC) - $25.59
- Gears of War 4 (XB1/PC) - $4.84
- NBA 2K19 - $25.59
- Resident Evil 2 - $51.20
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition - $60.13
- Overcooked - $3.19
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds w/ Assassin's Creed Unity - Out of Stock
- Steep - $6.39
PC Games:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies - $47.13
- Devil May Cry 5 - $38.01
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced - $15.31
- Fallout 4 - $7.65
- Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle - $17.93
- Forza Horizon 4 (XB1/PC) - $34.52
- Forza Motorsport 7 (XB1/PC) - $25.59
- Gears of War 4 (XB1/PC) - $4.84
- Grand Theft Auto V - $11.53
- Middle-earth Shadow of War Gold Edition - $10.17
- Mortal Kombat XL - $7.65
- Prey - $10.17
- Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 - $37.14
- Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 Deluxe Edition - $46.06
- Stellaris - $8.91
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY - $16.57
- The Elder Scrolls V 5: Skyrim Legendary Edition - $8.91