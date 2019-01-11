Jump to content

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

* * * - - 10 votes

CDKeys Digital Deals - Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 (PC) $37.14, Gears of War 4 (XB1/PC) $4.84 and much more

By kobe92, Jan 11 2019 11:52 AM
PS4 Xbox One PC

kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 11 January 2019 - 11:52 AM

 
All prices below are now after using the 3% Discount Code:

Membership Deals:
PlayStation 4 Deals:
Xbox One Deals
PC Games:

 


iSUX
Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:26 PM  

iSUX

Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:26 PM

Bought the Horizon and I can also confirm that the version is Complete Edition. Thanks for sharing. 😀

GamerSavage
Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:43 PM  

GamerSavage

Posted 11 January 2019 - 07:43 PM

Already picked up Steep, great price for sure. Thinking about Gears of War 4 as well. Too bad they don't have BF 1943 on its own, I already have BF1 Revolution.


#4 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 12 January 2019 - 04:15 AM

Bought the Horizon and I can also confirm that the version is Complete Edition. Thanks for sharing.

Welcome, I believe this is the lowest price so far for the complete edition.


ArugulaZ
Posted 12 January 2019 - 05:30 AM  

ArugulaZ

Posted 12 January 2019 - 05:30 AM

Few retailers make it as hard to give them money as CDKeys. Look, just take my PayPal. Let the transaction go through, and stop asking for a damn phone number.


walletandgromice
Posted 13 January 2019 - 01:40 PM  

walletandgromice

Posted 13 January 2019 - 01:40 PM

Few retailers make it as hard to give them money as CDKeys. Look, just take my PayPal. Let the transaction go through, and stop asking for a damn phone number.


This. A 1,000 times this.

starscream615
Posted 13 January 2019 - 02:32 PM  

starscream615

Posted 13 January 2019 - 02:32 PM

Welcome, I believe this is the lowest price so far for the complete edition.


MassGenie had this for 8.99 a month ago.

#8 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 January 2019 - 03:46 PM

Just added a new deal, Middle-earth Shadow of War Gold Edition for $10.49


#9 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 13 January 2019 - 08:16 PM

Just added a new deal, Middle-earth Shadow of War Gold Edition for $10.49


PC.... bummer

#10 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 14 January 2019 - 04:46 AM

Thanks OP, just grabbed Horizon


#11 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 14 January 2019 - 04:47 AM

Thanks OP, just grabbed Horizon


rappersk
Posted 15 January 2019 - 04:43 PM  

rappersk

Posted 15 January 2019 - 04:43 PM

Few retailers make it as hard to give them money as CDKeys. Look, just take my PayPal. Let the transaction go through, and stop asking for a damn phone number.

Agreed.  Learned my lesson and I only go for batsh!t crazy deals at the site now.


#13 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 16 January 2019 - 01:37 PM

Post update:

 

  • All prices are now after using the 3% discount code.
  • Added Forza Horizon 4 & The Elder Scrolls V 5: Skyrim Legendary Edition (PC) deals.

john718
Posted 16 January 2019 - 02:58 PM  

john718

Posted 16 January 2019 - 02:58 PM

I can't see the code at all....can anyone please type on here.....that link up there gets you nowhere on their Facebook page.

GamerSavage
Posted 16 January 2019 - 07:51 PM  

GamerSavage

Posted 16 January 2019 - 07:51 PM

I can't see the code at all....can anyone please type on here.....that link up there gets you nowhere on their Facebook page.

 

Code: EBIR4UD7C

 

*Two uses per customer

*Applies to the first item only


bagwelljeff
Posted 16 January 2019 - 08:24 PM  

bagwelljeff

Posted 16 January 2019 - 08:24 PM

Code: EBIR4UD7C

 

*Two uses per customer

*Applies to the first item only

 

All the codes are unique so this code only works 2 times


GamerSavage
Posted 16 January 2019 - 08:57 PM  

GamerSavage

Posted 16 January 2019 - 08:57 PM

All the codes are unique so this code only works 2 times

 

I had forgotten about that, my fault everyone.


#18 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 17 January 2019 - 02:25 AM

I can't see the code at all....can anyone please type on here.....that link up there gets you nowhere on their Facebook page.

Did you wait a little bit for facebook page to load after re-direct?

I am using chrome browser and I can send you a unique code if you want but I believe it should be used in 10 minutes.


#19 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:42 PM

Update:

  • :xb1: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds w/ Assassin's Creed Unity is now available for $10.17

#20 tamali  

tamali

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:05 PM

Great prices for PUBG & Battlefield V


MSUHitman
Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:13 PM  

MSUHitman

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:13 PM

Any deals on Game Pass?

#22 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:31 PM

Post updated:

  • Added 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership for $10.17
  • Updated prices for multiple games.
  • Xbox One Digital Games: Battlefield 1 Revolution, PUBG w/ Assassin's Creed Unity, Battlefield V Deluxe Edition are now being sold for lowest price.

theghost4413
Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:37 PM  

theghost4413

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:37 PM

Thanks OP I picked up the 3 months which is now showing $10.49 not including the 3% and a month of EA Access for $3.28. Not too shabby. Tempted on Battlefield but I recently bought BF1 off CDKeys so I'll wait.

An Orange Cat
Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:37 AM  

An Orange Cat

Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:37 AM

I picked up the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle before it gets discontinued tomorrow. Any other Fortnite players who already have the bundle can buy one of these codes for under $18 and it'll automatically redeem into $30 worth of vbucks. Just an FYI.

LinkinPrime
Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:54 AM  

LinkinPrime

Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:54 AM

I picked up the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle before it gets discontinued tomorrow. Any other Fortnite players who already have the bundle can buy one of these codes for under $18 and it'll automatically redeem into $30 worth of vbucks. Just an FYI.

Thanks for the heads up! Might just do that

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

#26 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 21 January 2019 - 05:25 PM

Any deals on Game Pass?

Isn't Game Pass region locked?


#27 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:34 PM

All prices are now updated with few more deals added.


#28 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 23 January 2019 - 06:29 PM

I wish CDKeys get more PS4 deals. They only have Horizon available on sale.


Untamed Sorrow
Posted 24 January 2019 - 05:39 AM  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted 24 January 2019 - 05:39 AM

I have a funny feeling RE2 will be dropping quickly in value, like VII did...

dxironman
Posted 24 January 2019 - 02:25 PM  

dxironman

Posted 24 January 2019 - 02:25 PM

I have a funny feeling RE2 will be dropping quickly in value, like VII did...


It definitely will. The problem is me not being strong enough to wait for a price drop.
