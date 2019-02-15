Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 2/17-2/23: Free Steelbook with Pokémon: Let's Go

By Tyrok, Today, 06:05 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :ps4: Death end re;Quest $59.99
  • :ps4: :switch: Steins;Gate Elite $59.99
  • :switch: V-Rally 4 $59.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Anthem $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition $79.99
    • Free Steelbook with purchase of Anthem
    • Anthem will be available for purchase Thursday 2/21 at 9pm local time

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Odyssey $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: Forza Horizon 4 $34.99 Save $25
  • Free Steelbook with purchase of Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Everything Else:

  • Save $50 on select Xbox One Consoles
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless DTS Headphone Gaming Headset $119.99 Save $30

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • A Star is Born $24.99
  • A Star is Born Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • A Star is Born 4K $29.99
  • A Star is Born 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Robin Hood (2018) $19.99 Save $2
  • Robin Hood (2018) 4K $29.99
  • Robin Hood (2018) 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $5
  • Overlord $22.99 Save $5
  • Overlord 4K $27.99 Save $2

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

Steelbook preview:

 

IMG-20190215-072243.jpg


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

Thx Tyrok

AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

They better let you freaking buy the steelbook standalone I swear....


ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

I think you put the wrong price for Anthem my man

humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Ya odd to have steelbook for it now and not before when let's go release

PulsarInferno  

PulsarInferno

Posted Today, 06:23 PM

Is the 9/21 purchase for Anthem based on individual store or are all stores doing that?


ulasamosa  

ulasamosa

Posted Today, 06:25 PM

They better let you freaking buy the steelbook standalone I swear....


You can. $40 :-/

SW4J  

SW4J

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

The picture of the steelbook is down, is it the same one Japan got?


looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Ahhhhhhh

Switch steelbooks 4 LYFE

 

Thanks as always !


