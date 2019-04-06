Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

- - - - -

GameStop Spring Sale Ad 4/7-4/20 Now Live.

By thorbahn3, Apr 06 2019 04:13 AM

thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:13 AM

https://www.gamestop...yrOGHYfeg9al9bw

 

 

Highlights:

 

$50 Gift Card with Xbox One X or S Purchase

 

50% Extra Trade-In Credit

 

Ni No Kuni 2 (PS4) $10

 

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4/X1) $40

 

Quantic Dream Collection (PS4) $30

 

Diablo 3 Eternal (PS4/X1) $20 (S) $40

 

Civ VI (S) $39.99

 

AC Odyssey (PS4/X1) $20

 

Metro Exodus (PS4/X1) $40


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:56 AM

Civ 6 is temping. Damn at NNK2 @$10!

kevinmlssu  

kevinmlssu

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:59 AM

Link to the ad?


iHero  

iHero

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:59 AM

Link? Pics?


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 06 April 2019 - 05:06 AM

https://www.gamespot...e/1100-6466056/
PS4:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 -- $50
Resident Evil 2 -- $40 (ends April 13)
Anthem -- $40 (begins April 14)
NBA 2K19 -- $30
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $40
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Ultimate Edition -- $70 (only at GameStop)
Jump Force -- $50 (ends April 13)
Far Cry New Dawn -- $20
Kingdom Hearts 3 -- $40
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 -- $40 (only April 7-13), $30 (begins April 14)
FIFA 19 -- $40
Madden NFL 19 -- $25

Xbox One:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 -- $50
Resident Evil 2 -- $40 (ends April 13)
Anthem -- $40 (begins April 14)
NBA 2K19 -- $30
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $40
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Ultimate Edition -- $70 (only at GameStop)
Jump Force -- $50 (ends April 13)
Far Cry New Dawn -- $20
Kingdom Hearts 3 -- $40
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 -- $40 (only April 7-13), $30 (begins April 14)
FIFA 19 -- $40
Madden NFL 19 -- $25

Switch:

FIFA 19 -- $40
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $25
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60

Consoles and accessories:
Buy any new Xbox One S or X console -- get a free $50 GameStop gift card (only April 7-13, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)
Buy any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack -- save $50 (begins April 14, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)
Buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership -- $20
PlayStation Classic -- $40
GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch -- $40
Select Nintendo Switch accessories -- 20% off
Select gaming headsets -- save up to $60
PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two-Pack -- save $50 when you buy the PSVR ASTRO BOT and Moss Bundle
Xbox wireless controllers -- $30 when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle -- $80 (begins April 14)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle -- $95 (begins April 14)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con -- $55 when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller

Toys, collectibles, and apparel:

Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box -- $10
Minecraft Collectors Box -- $30
T-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets -- buy one, get one 50% off (only April 7-13)
Pokémon card tins, Super Mario Uno, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades -- 20% off
Select action figures (Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine) -- 20% off
Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags-- buy 3, get 1 free (mix and match)
Easter Stuff & Save Bag

-- (begins April 14 and excludes already discounted products)
In-store deal: 25% off all toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues, and apparel you can fit in an exclusive Thanos bag
Online deal: Buy $100 worth of collectibles and receive 25% off

Special trade-in offers:

$250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles
$200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles
$150 trade credit for Xbox One S console
50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13)

Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 06 April 2019 - 05:08 AM

Looks like also $40 listed is

Anthem
RE 2
Blops 4

The real deal is getting Target to PM these on Sun. Your basically getting each game for $20 with stacking the promos

epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted 06 April 2019 - 05:28 AM

Is Ni no Kuni 2 really $10 dont see it on the gamespot listing that everybody is linking.


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 06 April 2019 - 09:08 AM

I'll be taking advantage of the "buy $100 in collectibles" deal, I want some Godzilla figures that release in May. It's tempting me to get the Ghidorah figure that is more than I want to spend.

WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 06 April 2019 - 09:46 AM

Sad theres no deal for switch. Definitely would've bought one.

What promo? All there Is at target is B1G150% , which would make each game 30

tangytangerine  

tangytangerine

Posted 06 April 2019 - 12:55 PM

Is Ni no Kuni 2 really $10 dont see it on the gamespot listing that everybody is linking.

Same.  If it's $10 new,  that's too good to pass up on.


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 06 April 2019 - 01:00 PM

Same. If it's $10 new, that's too good to pass up on.


"New" ... Aka gutted.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 06 April 2019 - 01:26 PM

I wonder if its a real extra 50% TiC or if its their "up to 50%" that's only 30% or 40% plus PUR

Mufasa47  

Mufasa47

Posted 06 April 2019 - 01:29 PM

I have an Xbox One S that I never use. Is now the best time to unload it?

Josef  

Josef

Posted 06 April 2019 - 02:26 PM

Nice price on Ni No Kuni 2 though I have a feeling a lot of us already bought it when it dropped to $20.


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:22 PM

Sad theres no deal for switch. Definitely would've bought one.


What promo? All there Is at target is B1G150% , which would make each game 30


Price match and then BOGO, bud.

srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:21 PM

Price match and then BOGO, bud.

BOGO50%

kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:39 PM

The $40 games on sale, the used price probably not going to drop to below new right?

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:40 PM

BOGO50%


Derp. I'm an idiot.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:43 PM

The $40 games on sale, the used price probably not going to drop to below new right?


Doubtful

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 06 April 2019 - 07:35 PM

More like $30 each. Not bad, not great. Can wait for BF prices when they're all $15 or less.

 

And for the record, that's all Anthem is worth or ever will be TBH.


RegretItLater  

RegretItLater

Posted 06 April 2019 - 07:37 PM

Awesome sale! Looking at getting some collectibles and the Thanos bag for 25% off.

Chainsaw_charlie  

Chainsaw_charlie

Posted 06 April 2019 - 08:02 PM

No DQ11? It's a pass


jkoz  

jkoz

Posted 06 April 2019 - 09:36 PM

I don’t see Diablo listed on the linked page, do we have further confirmation of it? I’m interested in the switch version

62t  

62t

Posted 06 April 2019 - 10:24 PM

Wasn't Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition cheaper last time?


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:02 AM

Wasn't Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition cheaper last time?


Was $70 last time on Feb 22nd weekend

Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 07 April 2019 - 12:16 AM

I have an Xbox One S that I never use. Is now the best time to unload it?


Wondering the same thing. The only time I can see it being worth more is in a trade for the next-gen Xbox/Playstation.

jkoz  

jkoz

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:16 AM

No DQ11? It's a pass


It’s on sale for 29.99

WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:22 AM

Apparently theres a switch "deal" for $300? Wtf was the price before that? I thought they were selling the switch for a base price of $300 regularly now?

JaytheGamefan  

JaytheGamefan

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:31 AM

"New" ... Aka gutted.

That's only an issue if you want to buy it at GS - I would just PM it at BBY for that price.


theflicker  

theflicker

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:07 AM

Deracine is also $10. Too bad it's PSVR only.

Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk
