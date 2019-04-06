GameStop Spring Sale Ad 4/7-4/20 Now Live.

https://www.gamespot...e/1100-6466056/PS4:
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 -- $50
Resident Evil 2 -- $40 (ends April 13)
Anthem -- $40 (begins April 14)
NBA 2K19 -- $30
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $40
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Ultimate Edition -- $70 (only at GameStop)
Jump Force -- $50 (ends April 13)
Far Cry New Dawn -- $20
Kingdom Hearts 3 -- $40
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 -- $40 (only April 7-13), $30 (begins April 14)
FIFA 19 -- $40
Madden NFL 19 -- $25Xbox One:
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 -- $50
Resident Evil 2 -- $40 (ends April 13)
Anthem -- $40 (begins April 14)
NBA 2K19 -- $30
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $40
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Ultimate Edition -- $70 (only at GameStop)
Jump Force -- $50 (ends April 13)
Far Cry New Dawn -- $20
Kingdom Hearts 3 -- $40
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 -- $40 (only April 7-13), $30 (begins April 14)
FIFA 19 -- $40
Madden NFL 19 -- $25Switch:
FIFA 19 -- $40
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $25
NBA 2K19 - 20th Anniversary Edition -- $60Consoles and accessories:
Buy any new Xbox One S or X console -- get a free $50 GameStop gift card (only April 7-13, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)
Buy any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack -- save $50 (begins April 14, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)
Buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership -- $20
PlayStation Classic -- $40
GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch -- $40
Select Nintendo Switch accessories -- 20% off
Select gaming headsets -- save up to $60
PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two-Pack -- save $50 when you buy the PSVR ASTRO BOT and Moss Bundle
Xbox wireless controllers -- $30 when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle -- $80 (begins April 14)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle -- $95 (begins April 14)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con -- $55 when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controllerToys, collectibles, and apparel:
Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box -- $10
Minecraft Collectors Box -- $30
T-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets -- buy one, get one 50% off (only April 7-13)
Pokémon card tins, Super Mario Uno, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades -- 20% off
Select action figures (Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine) -- 20% off
Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags-- buy 3, get 1 free (mix and match)
Easter Stuff & Save Bag
-- (begins April 14 and excludes already discounted products)
In-store deal: 25% off all toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues, and apparel you can fit in an exclusive Thanos bag
Online deal: Buy $100 worth of collectibles and receive 25% offSpecial trade-in offers:
$250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles
$200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles
$150 trade credit for Xbox One S console
50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13)