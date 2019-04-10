Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

- - - - -

PS Classic Console $29.99 (OOS)

By gospelman, Apr 10 2019 04:03 PM

#1 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:03 PM

https://www.ebay.com...le/292836434482

 

antonline store through ebay

 

I finally bit.  Was waiting for ~$20 like many here but decided to go ahead and order since I had an ebay bucks balance expiring soon (May 2nd).


#2 itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:11 PM

https://www.ebay.com...le/292836434482

antonline store through ebay

I finally bit. Was waiting for ~$20 like many here but decided to go ahead and order since I had an ebay bucks balance expiring soon (May 2nd).


1959 units available

#3 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:13 PM

DO I HEAR $20? $20. . ?


#4 TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:14 PM

Absolutely worth it now that the internet has blown it wide open.

#5 The Gray Fox  

The Gray Fox

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:20 PM

Absolutely worth it now that the internet has blown it wide open.


I'm not sure what you mean by blown it wide open. Hacking it?

#6 nightc1  

nightc1

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:43 PM

Good deal...

 

I'd consider it but it would be a redundant way to play the games included that I'd want to check out.  I'd rather just play my PSN purchased copies on my Vita or PSTV (or PS3, or PSP-Go).  Plus after setting up a retropi and buying two nes classics and an snes classic (plus my PSP-Go)... I know I just wouldn't want it for other purposes.


#7 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:05 PM

Waiting for $20 since I already have a retro pi. Would just have it for the collection and never open it anyway. If it never gets there oh well, no loss.

#8 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:16 PM

Absolutely worth it now that the internet has blown it wide open.

I need to mess around with mine. I installed Bleamsync and couldn't get the Tomba! I downloaded to work, I didn't spend a ton of time to be fair and just have never gotten back around to it. Paid $35 for mine like a week after Christmas thanks to the Target price match + Cartwheel deal. 


#9 Rodster  

Rodster

Posted 10 April 2019 - 07:25 PM

Still, $20 too much. I'll bite at $9.99


#10 bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted 10 April 2019 - 07:26 PM

Thanks OP. Really tempting at that price, even though I've been waiting for $25 or below. Might go ahead and stop holding out, although..

 

 

1959 units available

:D


#11 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 10 April 2019 - 08:00 PM

I bought something from ANTonline through Rakuten... easily one of the worst sellers I've ever dealt with. Bought a graphics card from them and they sent much a much cheaper model. They never responded to my emails or calls so I had to get Rakuten involved. They told Rakuten they already refunded me my money (not true) and when Rakuten asked for proof, they couldn't provide it. Rakuten ultimately had me send the graphics card back to their own offices and refunded me my money. 


#12 Saraph  

Saraph

Posted 10 April 2019 - 08:36 PM

Waiting for $20 since I already have a retro pi. Would just have it for the collection and never open it anyway. If it never gets there oh well, no loss.

Same! I'm pretty much waiting for $20 and below so I can buy it for the plastic shell and controller cords.


#13 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 10 April 2019 - 09:51 PM

Probably wait until big retailer hit $30 before buying. Looks like some ppl posted it is a opened system from antonline


#14 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 10 April 2019 - 09:55 PM

I bought something from ANTonline through Rakuten... easily one of the worst sellers I've ever dealt with. Bought a graphics card from them and they sent much a much cheaper model. They never responded to my emails or calls so I had to get Rakuten involved. They told Rakuten they already refunded me my money (not true) and when Rakuten asked for proof, they couldn't provide it. Rakuten ultimately had me send the graphics card back to their own offices and refunded me my money. 

Thanks for the info, yea I don't want to have to deal with that. Might as well just wait till big retailer has it for that price. 


#15 oblique  

oblique

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:11 PM

I bought something from ANTonline through Rakuten... easily one of the worst sellers I've ever dealt with. Bought a graphics card from them and they sent much a much cheaper model. They never responded to my emails or calls so I had to get Rakuten involved. They told Rakuten they already refunded me my money (not true) and when Rakuten asked for proof, they couldn't provide it. Rakuten ultimately had me send the graphics card back to their own offices and refunded me my money.

Yeah I also got burned by this seller over the holidays when I bought an Xbox one x through Google Express and they were the seller. I returned it because it looked open and never got my refund from them, so Google Express ended up refunding me instead. I'm going to avoid this seller like the plague now. I picked up a PlayStation classic from rakuten through a different seller this week with the "save15" 15% off coupon. After tax it came to $32 bucks. So I'm happy with that, even if antonline was selling this for $20 I would pass. Proceed with caution with this one.

#16 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:16 PM

Still waiting on 20 (16 with GCU)


#17 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:24 PM

Still waiting on 20 (16 with GCU)

GCU doesn't stack with consoles or accessories.


#18 gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:36 PM

I am going to pass something about this doesn't sit right with me.  gotta be sub 20.  somebody somewhere at some point will have it for 19.99


#19 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:47 PM

I bought an Xbox one controller from their eBay store. Box was beat up and it was shipped in a thin mailer (no bubbles), but it was sealed and it has worked fine for months.

#20 315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 11 April 2019 - 12:17 AM

At 20 with the rest of you. It'll be shelf candy.

#21 zaxxon2000  

zaxxon2000

Posted 11 April 2019 - 12:57 AM

No tax, no shipping fee = 1 ordered. Close enough for me.
Thanks OP.

#22 Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted 11 April 2019 - 01:03 AM

Ten more to go guys!!


#23 Indiana Jones  

Indiana Jones

Posted 11 April 2019 - 02:15 AM

Still, $20 too much. I'll bite at $9.99

Eventually you'll be able to buy a bag of chips and get a free PS Classic.


#24 Ando  

Ando

Posted 11 April 2019 - 02:22 AM

Can’t believe how badly they messed this thing up.

Has it been hacked yet? Would love to be able to play some Destruction Derby Raw on it or Twisted Metal 2.

#25 defpally  

defpally

Posted 11 April 2019 - 02:50 AM

No tax, no shipping fee = 1 ordered. Close enough for me.
Thanks OP.

Not to mention it is two quality PC/Retropie compatible controllers.  Even if you ignore the very hackable console you still get those for $15 each and no tax/shipping.


#26 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted 11 April 2019 - 03:32 AM

Sony really missed the mark with this junk. Local stores are loaded with them.


#27 Inque  

Inque

Posted 11 April 2019 - 03:51 AM

I'll consider once it drops below $10 at Big Lots.


#28 DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted 11 April 2019 - 05:30 AM

Everyone:

*Drops to 50*
“I’ll wait until it’s $40”

*Drops to $40*
“I’ll wait until it’s “$30”

*Drops to $30*
“I’ll wait until it’s $20”

Just admit that you’re never going to happy.

This is my buy price, $30 is cheap as hell, that’s $1.50 per game with 2 controllers included. ✌🏻

If it does hit $20 or less, I’ll buy another.

#29 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted 11 April 2019 - 06:02 AM

Still, $20 too much. I'll bite at $9.99

I doubt it hit $10. I recalled a few CAGers saying they'll wait and buy the PS TV @ $20 nationwide but it never did lol. Now it's like $150+ for a new one. Don't regret it.


#30 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted 11 April 2019 - 06:11 AM

I'll consider once it drops below $10 at Big Lots.

Big Lots still sell Video Games? I thought they got out of the video game business a few years ago. The last time I stepped into Big Lots was when they liquidated all their video games at 90 percent off.


