PS Classic Console $29.99 (OOS)

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:11 PM

I bought something from ANTonline through Rakuten... easily one of the worst sellers I've ever dealt with. Bought a graphics card from them and they sent much a much cheaper model. They never responded to my emails or calls so I had to get Rakuten involved. They told Rakuten they already refunded me my money (not true) and when Rakuten asked for proof, they couldn't provide it. Rakuten ultimately had me send the graphics card back to their own offices and refunded me my money.



Yeah I also got burned by this seller over the holidays when I bought an Xbox one x through Google Express and they were the seller. I returned it because it looked open and never got my refund from them, so Google Express ended up refunding me instead. I'm going to avoid this seller like the plague now. I picked up a PlayStation classic from rakuten through a different seller this week with the "save15" 15% off coupon. After tax it came to $32 bucks. So I'm happy with that, even if antonline was selling this for $20 I would pass. Proceed with caution with this one.