The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $1 only !

By CaseX, Today, 10:02 AM
Xbox Game Pass

CaseX  

CaseX

Posted Today, 10:02 AM

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only $1

 

https://www.microsof...te/cfq7ttc0khs0

 

As I understand it, the remaining months on your Xbox Live Gold + remaining months on your current Game Pass subscription will be combined into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

 

Example: You have 9 months of Xbox Live Gold left and you have 6 months of GP left.  9 months + 6 months = 15 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

 

Edit:

Additional tips below.

 

Once subscribed/converted to Ultimate, if you go to the Xbox website, you can turn off recurring payments if you don't want to pay $15 after your sub ends.

 

Potential way to maximize your $:  The longest possible Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is 3 years.  If you can find Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass deals for cheap, buy enough so the total of those plus your current remaining months <= 36 months.  Redeem all those codes, sign up for Ultimate, and get 3 full years of Ultimate.


MrTrollYourAss  

MrTrollYourAss

Posted Today, 10:04 AM

Did they ever fix the problem with bing rewards?


Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 10:36 AM

Holy cow I almost went right past this post, not noticing it was Game Pass ULTIMATE. Your math is correct and this is amazing! I had two months left on my $1 Game Pass trial, but I had nearly two years remaining on Live Gold since I stocked up during a recent discount. I'm now a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber through July 2021. Thank you!

CaseX  

CaseX

Posted Today, 10:56 AM

Holy cow I almost went right past this post, not noticing it was Game Pass ULTIMATE. Your math is correct and this is amazing! I had two months left on my $1 Game Pass trial, but I had nearly two years remaining on Live Gold since I stocked up during a recent discount. I'm now a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber through July 2021. Thank you!

In hindsight, I probably should've put Ultimate in all caps.  Haha.  I'm good for a full 3 years.  What a crazy deal.


