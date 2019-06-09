Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $1 only !

Posted Today, 10:02 AM

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only $1

https://www.microsof...te/cfq7ttc0khs0

As I understand it, the remaining months on your Xbox Live Gold + remaining months on your current Game Pass subscription will be combined into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Example: You have 9 months of Xbox Live Gold left and you have 6 months of GP left. 9 months + 6 months = 15 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Edit :

Additional tips below.

Once subscribed/converted to Ultimate, if you go to the Xbox website, you can turn off recurring payments if you don't want to pay $15 after your sub ends.

Potential way to maximize your $: The longest possible Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is 3 years. If you can find Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass deals for cheap, buy enough so the total of those plus your current remaining months <= 36 months. Redeem all those codes, sign up for Ultimate, and get 3 full years of Ultimate.