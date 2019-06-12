Jump to content

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Retro Console Announced @ E3 from Konami

By FatBoyInside, Today, 01:21 AM

FatBoyInside  

FatBoyInside

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

gdpteemblz1zjqrwmupn.jpg

 

Official Trailer 

 

Konami's plug and play system will offer different display modes, quick save function in its games, and multitap accessory support (sold separately) for up to 5 players at once.  So far confirmed titles to be released with the North American version are :

 

  • R-Type
  • Ys Book I & II  (TurboGrafx CD-Rom title)
  • New Adventure Island
  • Ninja Spirit
  • Alien Crush
  • Dungeon Explorer  (supports multitap)
 

Pricing, complete game list, and launch date will be forthcoming.  Official website is HERE

 

 

For comparison sake, the Japanese counterpart (PC Engine Mini) will include the following initial titles:

 

  • Bonk’s Adventure
  • Dracula X  (CD-Rom title)
  • The Kung Fu/China Warrior
  • Ys I & II  (CD-Rom title)
  • Super Star Soldier
  • Dungeon Explorer

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 01:30 AM

Interesting I did not know Konami owns the turbo grafx license.

ackbar7  

ackbar7

Posted Today, 01:32 AM

If this doesn't have all the Bonk/Zonk games what is this even doing?

crewj  

crewj

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

Not bad... interesting that Dracula X is going to be on the JP version.

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 01:44 AM

I don’t understand why everyone is now doing the “well reveal the rest of the games later!” It’s like everyone followed the PlayStation Classic and was like guess that’s how you do it

bee01  

bee01

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

Well, if this ends up being decent, I'll probably sell my TG16 + TurboBooster.


spacegundam0079  

spacegundam0079

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

I'm Excited, even though I still have all my TG-16/PC Engine systems and games. Konami owns Hudson Soft. Hudson Soft pretty much was NEC. I'd love for them to add Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Snatcher.

FatBoyInside  

FatBoyInside

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

Interesting I did not know Konami owns the turbo grafx license.

TurboGrafx console was jointly created by NEC and Hudson.  In 2005, Konami became the parent company of Hudson.  Then in 2012, Konami fully absorbed all of Hudson's operations and properties.

 

With Konami touting the multitap accessory, I am pretty confident there will be at least a Bomberman title added.  I am personally rooting for Snatcher, as well. Please don't disappoint us, Konami....


Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

If done right like Nintendos and (seemingly) genesis mini then I'd very excited to buy this. Just hope it has splatterhouse, nectaris and legendary axe. Would be great since I sold my turbografx and games a few years ago when I unloaded all my old games and systems for down paymn on a house.


redman77  

redman77

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

Never expected to see a TurboGrafx mini. Hopefully they do things right and make it really nice. Such a great system that a lot of people never got to experience.


trinken wir  

trinken wir

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

biggest news of the week for me! Love this system and still have original system with CD attachment and ~30 games. I really hope this does not get screwed up. Anyone found a place to preorder yet?

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 04:04 AM

There is no way this thing runs HuCards right? That would be rad. 


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Today, 04:08 AM

Well, if this ends up being decent, I'll probably sell my TG16 + TurboBooster.


I won't, I've got a turbo everdrive for the rest.

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

So no indication of total number of games yet?  I'm hoping at least 30 but won't be surprised if its less.  They could easily put 30 - 40 quality titles on this thing though.

 

Will preorder it as soon as it becomes available.


needler420  

needler420

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

I won't, I've got a turbo everdrive for the rest.

 

 

They will hack this just like the NES classic and the SNES classic and the playstation mini.  At that point its the same legality running roms off a everdrive or this running custom firmware.

 

that is my plan to get this and hope hackers open it up.

 

Turbografx 16 was a system a lot of people didn't get to play and pretty rare so it keeps prices up, something like this can make people sell of their system and games. A everdrive is not cheap either and Krizz is constantly making new models every few years. These mini systems can run custom firmware so as time goes you don't have to worry about lack of features which can be updated in software. Those everdrives in the start didn't have save states and so many other problems. Last I checked there was FIVE versions of Krizz's everdrive alone just of the SEGA genesis/megadrive. That is not counting his everdrives for other systems or any other third party ones not by krizz. That's just five revisions of the sega genesis everdrive alone, each time adding new features and capability. Some can run more roms then others.

 

This mini console becomes a everdrive that updates itself. You never need to buy the next version of a everdrive.


ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

The TG16 is fairly easy to emulate. There's a 3DS emulator (actually, an official one by Konami and another homebrew emulator called TemperPCE) that handles most of its library pretty well. This should be a slam dunk for Konami, but I don't have as much faith in the company as I did fifteen years ago... and that was before they bought Hudson Soft. If they bung this, I've got like a dozen other systems and handhelds that can run these games.


ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 04:50 AM

Fond memories of the tg16. Mostly JJ & Jeff.

Richard Kain  

Richard Kain

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

I'm going to need some more details and re-assurances before I pre-order something like this. I didn't get hyped for the Genesis mini until M2 came on board. And while Konami has had a few decent retro collections recently, they haven't necessarily been stellar. Just going to need a little more to go on than we have at present.

 

I do like that apparently Turbo-CD games are fair game. That at least is encouraging. The short list of games they have so far are all solid entries. But this is going to be a one-shot deal, so we definitely need to be seeing a larger selection of titles. Ideally, I would want to see a localized version of Dracula X. A bit unrealistic, but that sort of stunt has been incorporated into the SNES mini and Genesis mini, so it's not that big of an ask.


ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Fond memories of the tg16. Mostly JJ & Jeff.

Ah yes, the platform game where Dan Quayle runs around kicking turds! Who could forget that one?


kube00  

kube00

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

I'm interested and I'll be keeping a eye on the games as thye are announced

thedragon  

thedragon

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

I'm all about that Legendary Axe life.  A little Splatterhouse never hurt either.


