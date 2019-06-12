TurboGrafx-16 Mini Retro Console Announced @ E3 from Konami

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

I won't, I've got a turbo everdrive for the rest.

They will hack this just like the NES classic and the SNES classic and the playstation mini. At that point its the same legality running roms off a everdrive or this running custom firmware.

that is my plan to get this and hope hackers open it up.

Turbografx 16 was a system a lot of people didn't get to play and pretty rare so it keeps prices up, something like this can make people sell of their system and games. A everdrive is not cheap either and Krizz is constantly making new models every few years. These mini systems can run custom firmware so as time goes you don't have to worry about lack of features which can be updated in software. Those everdrives in the start didn't have save states and so many other problems. Last I checked there was FIVE versions of Krizz's everdrive alone just of the SEGA genesis/megadrive. That is not counting his everdrives for other systems or any other third party ones not by krizz. That's just five revisions of the sega genesis everdrive alone, each time adding new features and capability. Some can run more roms then others.

This mini console becomes a everdrive that updates itself. You never need to buy the next version of a everdrive.