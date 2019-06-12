TurboGrafx-16 Mini Retro Console Announced @ E3 from Konami

Konami's plug and play system will offer different display modes, quick save function in its games, and multitap accessory support (sold separately) for up to 5 players at once. So far confirmed titles to be released with the North American version are :
- R-Type
- Ys Book I & II (TurboGrafx CD-Rom title)
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Alien Crush
- Dungeon Explorer (supports multitap)
Pricing, complete game list, and launch date will be forthcoming. Official website is HERE
For comparison sake, the Japanese counterpart (PC Engine Mini) will include the following initial titles:
- Bonk’s Adventure
- Dracula X (CD-Rom title)
- The Kung Fu/China Warrior
- Ys I & II (CD-Rom title)
- Super Star Soldier
- Dungeon Explorer