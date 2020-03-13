Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #628: School Shit

CAGcast #628: School Shit

The gang talks staying at home, stuff to watch, stuff not to watch, and special guest Sabrina discusses Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery) $34.69

By kobe92, Mar 13 2020 10:44 PM
PlayStation Plus PS+ Ps4 PS3

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:44 PM

CDKeys has  1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $34.69 USD / $48.59 CAD.

Keys are valid for NA accounts (US/CA).

 


#2 kayne2000   All Glory to Tachikoma Paradise CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

kayne2000

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?

#3 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:44 AM

Yes, PS Plus does stack. Take advantage while you can, this is a steal of a price.

#4 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1536 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:15 AM

How many are you allowed to purchase?

#5 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1536 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:23 AM

Welp, I just ordered 4 and got the codes instantly. Thanks a ton for the heads up OP!

#6 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:18 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.

#7 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:31 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.


That new Call of Duty battle mode is free online for Playstation.

#8 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   10800 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:42 AM

Thanks op

#9 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:25 AM

Wonder why it’s been cheap lately. Wonder if PS will get a new service or keep PS Plus

#10 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6236 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:49 AM

$33.59 now, code was available instantly after verifying with text message.

#11 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7537 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:54 AM

Are people using their own credit cards or debit cards on this site or Paypal?


#12 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2817 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:50 PM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now


#13 raarar   With sexy results. CAGiversary!   590 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

raarar

Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:30 PM

Need to stop coming on this website if I'm going to be trapped indoors. Or maybe just stop spending money at cdkeys. Second time today.

 

Plus is good until 12/6/21 now though so thanks OP. 


#14 simone01  

simone01

Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:44 PM

Great share, thanks OPo.png


#15 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6377 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:20 PM

price went back up to $35.89


#16 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4126 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 14 March 2020 - 08:02 PM

Thanks! I am good till July of 2023. Bring on the PS5!!


#17 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2015 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:43 PM

Yep, couldn't resist this one.  Used PayPal, email came immediately.  Had to confirm phone via SMS code, but it worked immediately.


#18 kayne2000   All Glory to Tachikoma Paradise CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

kayne2000

Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:24 AM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now

ok who here is going to top this with something crazy like till 2030?


#19 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:28 PM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?

Yes, as much as you want.

 

Xbox maximum membership is 3 years.


#20 ogrt48   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   67 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

ogrt48

Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:39 PM

Ty, my code instantly. Been using this site for ps+ codes since 2016 with my own debit card and not one issue.


#21 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2550 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 20 March 2020 - 05:02 PM

Nice, I could be stacked to 2030 with the low PS+ prices. Where are the XBLA Gold sales?


#22 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 24 March 2020 - 02:46 PM

Just added 3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership which is also on sale.


#23 ScytheX3   Fighting Game Junkie CAGiversary!   249 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

ScytheX3

Posted 26 March 2020 - 07:25 PM

Just bought and received my 1 Year code, today it dropped to $34.99 tax free, big thanks to the OP for the heads up!


#24 evilw0n   Deals & Games CAGiversary!   1810 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

evilw0n

Posted 27 March 2020 - 02:19 AM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

 

Not even close, but no one has a DeLorean that can take them back to the $20 BF sale from a few years ago.  *Cheapest* in years.


#25 darken   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   999 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

darken

Posted 27 March 2020 - 03:29 PM

Cheapest up to date was when Target misprint ed their paper ad saying 1 year sub for $15. It was YMMV in getting them to honor in store. They meant to display the 3 month card in the ad.

Back on topic, anyone having trouble checking out with their credit card? I've been trying since last night and it doesn't work. Maybe it's my card because I couldn't even add it on PayPal too

#26 G0523   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

G0523

Posted 27 March 2020 - 04:50 PM

Just tried it and it worked perfectly for me! Thanks OP!


#27 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2015 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 27 March 2020 - 04:57 PM

Not even close, but no one has a DeLorean that can take them back to the $20 BF sale from a few years ago.  *Cheapest* in years.

It's close to that, as I recall PS+ was $10 cheaper when that deal was around.

 

On the fence about getting another year, already got one from them.


#28 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 30 March 2020 - 11:14 PM

I think ps plus we’re $30 each on that Black Friday. If it was $20, I would’ve probably bought more

#29 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

I think ps plus we’re $30 each on that Black Friday. If it was $20, I would’ve probably bought more

I remember It was $44.99 during this Black Friday.

On 2018, it was $29.99


#30 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   694 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

I think ps plus we’re $30 each on that Black Friday. If it was $20, I would’ve probably bought more

the $20 dollar PS+ was like 2015 or 16, and most of us bought like 3 years of it, it never went down that low again


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PlayStation Plus, PS+, Ps4, PS3

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy