CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

The gang talks E3 cancellation, Call of Duty Warzone, Yes, Your Grace, and oh so much more!

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery) for $34.99

By kobe92, Mar 13 2020 10:44 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:44 PM

CDKeys has 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $34.99 USD / $48.39 CAD
 
Key is valid for NA accounts (US/CA).

kayne2000

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM  

kayne2000

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?

#3 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM

Yes, PS Plus does stack. Take advantage while you can, this is a steal of a price.

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 02:15 AM  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 02:15 AM

How many are you allowed to purchase?

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 02:23 AM  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 02:23 AM

Welp, I just ordered 4 and got the codes instantly. Thanks a ton for the heads up OP!

#6 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 04:18 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.

#7 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 04:31 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.


That new Call of Duty battle mode is free online for Playstation.

kube00

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 AM  

kube00

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 AM

Thanks op

#9 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 AM

Wonder why it’s been cheap lately. Wonder if PS will get a new service or keep PS Plus

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 AM  

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 AM

$33.59 now, code was available instantly after verifying with text message.

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 AM  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 AM

Are people using their own credit cards or debit cards on this site or Paypal?


Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 12:50 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 12:50 PM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now


raarar

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM  

raarar

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM

Need to stop coming on this website if I'm going to be trapped indoors. Or maybe just stop spending money at cdkeys. Second time today.

 

Plus is good until 12/6/21 now though so thanks OP. 


#14 simone01  

simone01

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

Great share, thanks OPo.png


trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

price went back up to $35.89


addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM

Thanks! I am good till July of 2023. Bring on the PS5!!


defpally

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM  

defpally

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

Yep, couldn't resist this one.  Used PayPal, email came immediately.  Had to confirm phone via SMS code, but it worked immediately.


kayne2000

Posted Today, 07:24 AM  

kayne2000

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now

ok who here is going to top this with something crazy like till 2030?


