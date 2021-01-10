Nintendo $70 eshop code $50 at Walmart
dunno what the deal is, but no matter what payment method (card or paypal) I keep getting 'order canceled for suspicious activity' ... tried 4 times now... anyone having success or is this some other hiccup?
update: tried a third card and the order isn't auto cancelled, its listed as "preparing order", but no delivery of Eshop code yet (order placed just over an hour ago)
Got mine two and a half hours ago after I initially placed it and just placed another just now using Paypal again. Now I just need a Switch Pro to be real.
Yeah, it cancels right away no matter what I use to pay for it, card or paypal. They probably caught on and have it set now to instantly cancel any orders for it.
Debit card failed for me, but Paypal with the same debit card worked. Thanks.
Just get it price matched at BB or some other site that price matches Walmart if you are getting yours canceled.
Their policy is no price matching gift cards or digital items, so you gotta get lucky and get someone who doesn't know that, I tried 3 different ones and got told no by all of them.
Oh I didn't know that. Is that just BB? Target only goes up to $50 or else I might try to PM Target because I have credit with them. Keep trying like others here have. Use paypal or other payment methods.
I used the app to order, I think some people have more luck with it, and I used paypal. Took around 2-3 hours but I finally got my code
Surprised my code came in. Don't need it right now, so if anyone missed out and wants the code at cost, lemme know!
