CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

The gang talks all the movies and games they played over winter break and oh so much more!

Nintendo $70 eshop code $50 at Walmart

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 09:02 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

https://www.walmart....nload/226325725

i_am_error  

i_am_error

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

dunno what the deal is, but no matter what payment method (card or paypal) I keep getting 'order canceled for suspicious activity' ... tried 4 times now... anyone having success or is this some other hiccup?

update: tried a third card and the order isn't auto cancelled, its listed as "preparing order", but no delivery of Eshop code yet (order placed just over an hour ago)


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

Got mine two and a half hours ago after I initially placed it and just placed another just now using Paypal again. Now I just need a Switch Pro to be real.


Ray102396  

Ray102396

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Yeah, it cancels right away no matter what I use to pay for it, card or paypal. They probably caught on and have it set now to instantly cancel any orders for it.


drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

Mine went thru fine, thanks OP

Moses144  

Moses144

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Debit card failed for me, but Paypal with the same debit card worked. Thanks.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

Just get it price matched at BB or some other site that price matches Walmart if you are getting yours canceled.


Ray102396  

Ray102396

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

Just get it price matched at BB or some other site that price matches Walmart if you are getting yours canceled.

Their policy is no price matching gift cards or digital items, so you gotta get lucky and get someone who doesn't know that, I tried 3 different ones and got told no by all of them.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Their policy is no price matching gift cards or digital items, so you gotta get lucky and get someone who doesn't know that, I tried 3 different ones and got told no by all of them.

Oh I didn't know that. Is that just BB? Target only goes up to $50 or else I might try to PM Target because I have credit with them. Keep trying like others here have. Use paypal or other payment methods.


spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

dunno what the deal is, but no matter what payment method (card or paypal) I keep getting 'order canceled for suspicious activity' ... tried 4 times now... anyone having success or is this some other hiccup?

update: tried a third card and the order isn't auto cancelled, its listed as "preparing order", but no delivery of Eshop code yet (order placed just over an hour ago)

I used the app to order, I think some people have more luck with it, and I used paypal. Took around 2-3 hours but I finally got my code


dt613  

dt613

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

Surprised my code came in. Don't need it right now, so if anyone missed out and wants the code at cost, lemme know!


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

Got it and ordered with my Walmart card so I should get 5% cash back.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

I ordered about 2 hours ago and haven't gotten anything yet. Hopefully it comes through
