Posted Yesterday, 01:56 PM

Title says it all, really: Best Buy is running a promotion where for the next ten days they are selling a different game each day for $10.

Today's game is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a title we all know and love as a perpetual sale title typically priced at $15 on Black Friday or $20 during sales the rest of the year.

Edit: Also be aware that GameStop is price matching this sale online.