CAG Charity Raffle 2017 - Win Fantastic Prizes & Support Puerto Rico Storm Relief!

The CAG Community Charity Raffle is back!
This year's raffle supports United for Puerto Rico, an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. 100% of the proceeds will go to helping the victims affected by these natural disasters in Puerto Rico. Raffle ends 12/31/17.
https://raffle.cheapassgamer.com/ - all-new raffle center!
Raffle Tickets
For every $5 USD donated, you'll receive a virtual raffle ticket - the more tickets you have, the greater your chance of winning a prize. Your payments are made via PayPal directly to Unidos por Puerto Rico.
Donate and get your raffle tickets here
Prizes donate a new, gaming-related prize
Grand Prizes
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition
or
$500 Amazon Gift Card
(2nd place gets the prize not chosen by 1st place winner)
Community Prizes - donate a new, gaming-related prize
3 x Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition (PC-Steam)