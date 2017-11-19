Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 3 votes

CAG Charity Raffle 2017 - Win Fantastic Prizes & Support Puerto Rico Storm Relief!

By CheapyD, Nov 19 2017 12:16 AM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17466 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:16 AM

The CAG Community Charity Raffle is back! 
This year's raffle supports United for Puerto Rico, an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. 100% of the proceeds will go to helping the victims affected by these natural disasters in Puerto Rico.  Raffle ends 12/31/17.

 

https://raffle.cheapassgamer.com/ - all-new raffle center!
 

 


 
Raffle Tickets
For every $5 USD donated, you'll receive a virtual raffle ticket - the more tickets you have, the greater your chance of winning a prize. Your payments are made via PayPal directly to Unidos por Puerto Rico.
Donate and get your raffle tickets here
 
 
Prizes donate a new, gaming-related prize
Grand Prizes

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition
or
$500 Amazon Gift Card
(2nd place gets the prize not chosen by 1st place winner)

Xd3lYYV.jpg
 
 
Community Prizes - donate a new, gaming-related prize
3 x Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition (PC-Steam)

 

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions
Spoiler



 

 


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 Perfect*Ending   Cute Kelly CAGiversary!   2395 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Perfect*Ending

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

Good donation to a good cause!  :)


Posted Image
Best in the World!

New Acronyms:
MSRP = Many Stupid Ridiculous Prices
SAD = Shitty Ass Deal

If you have a PS3, but are not gamesharing, you're doing it wrong.
Get a $60 game on day one for as low as $10?! :hot:
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=339425

#3 shafnitz   G100,000 - 5/16/2014! CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

shafnitz

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

Yes! Very excited for this!


779424.png

#4 Starinflames21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   303 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Starinflames21

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

This is amazing, thanks for not forgetting us here in Puerto Rico. Proud to be part of the CAG conmunity :D
"If you want ebay prices for your things, just go to ebay."

#5 CaseyRyback   Your New Nightmare! Super Moderators   24180 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

CaseyRyback

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Glad to see the return of the raffle, and a great cause. What is happening in Puerto Rico is sickening. Everyone is focused on child molesters and taxes instead of the people with no power and running water. The idea that fellow Americans were being forced to drink from a Superfund site is painful.

#6 Tony Da Tiger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   111 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Tony Da Tiger

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Happy to see this again!


#7 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   728 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted Today, 02:25 AM

Thanks cheapy.

#8 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   10221 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted Today, 03:04 AM

Alright! Time to donate some money and some prizes. Glad to see this is back


CAG TradeList
Co-Founder of The Gamer's Lounge The Gamer's Lounge: All About video games!
Former EIC of Goozernation.com 

#9 neonlights326   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   236 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

neonlights326

Posted Today, 03:27 AM

Thanks Cheapy! Let's do this CAG!

#10 Samsung  

Samsung

Posted Today, 03:36 AM

Love it. Let’s rock some relief for some people that need it. I’m gonna put together a community prize to donate as well as a financial one. I hope as many of you join in as possible.

Thank you to Cheapy for kicking this off and for all of you awesome CAGs who will contribute towards it, or who just in general help support many worthy causes of your own throughout the year.

#11 SirConnery   I'm selling all my Game Boy games! CAGiversary!   906 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

SirConnery

Posted Today, 05:54 AM

Yes! The raffle is finally back, better then ever!

#12 Diesoft  

Diesoft

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

My poor ass put in a $5 spot. At least somebody's lookin' out for Puerto Rico. trump sure as hell isn't... (yes, I don't capitalize his name = nerd burn).


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy