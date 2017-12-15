Owners of Fat PlayStation 3 ‘Other OS’ Class Action Settlement - Up to $65 Payment

Credit to slickdeals
If you have a fatty PS3 model file a claim for a payment up to $65.
What you need:
Serial model number, PSN ID or PSN login email
Expires 4/15/2018
https://topclassacti...on 3 Settlement
Posted Today, 04:17 AM
Posted Today, 04:22 AM
Still so frustrating. Traded in my 60GB launch model to GameStop years ago when it was starting to fail (YLOD) and didn't keep the serial number anywhere unlike every other console I've owned and sold. :(
Posted Today, 04:31 AM
Fail. I traded mine in as well.
Posted Today, 04:32 AM
Nice. I just submitted my claim. Glad I kept the launch model all this time lol
Posted Today, 04:35 AM
The settlement website says you only need one source of "proof." I submitted a claim and provided my PSN e-mail and ID, which was at the time used to register a PS3.
Among other information, claimants must provide at least one of the following:
Posted Today, 04:37 AM
Posted Today, 04:39 AM
Got mine from Amazon Warehouse for $25 so I guess I'm eligible!
Posted Today, 04:40 AM
I can't remember what email I used originally to create my PSN ID, so I just listed my PSN ID itself, which of course hasn't changed. I had an original Fat 80GB model....so here's hoping.
Posted Today, 04:42 AM
Then comes the PSN ban after we file.
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Posted Today, 04:44 AM
Holy getting this thing out of storage and I forgot how you can legit bludgeon someone to death with this easily.
Posted Today, 04:52 AM
I have a BC Fat that I got as a gift from a cousin, and I also originally owned a Non-BC Fat PS3 ages ago.....wonder if I can do this.
Posted Today, 04:53 AM
Posted Today, 04:56 AM
- their PlayStation 3 serial number;
- the PlayStation Network Sign-In ID (email address) used to create a PlayStation account associated with their PlayStation 3; or
- the PlayStation Network Online ID (the player’s handle used for communicating and playing games on the PlayStation Network) associated with the PlayStation account linked to their PlayStation 3.
Oh nice. Didnt catch that. Thanks!
Posted Today, 05:00 AM
Hoping the payment is $65, but not holding my breath. I have been part of class action lawsuits before, and they always try to pay you in coupons, or the bare minimum. Hopefully listing the serial number, my PSN name, and my Email will allow me to get the full payment. And, hopefully it's a check, and not PSN credit.
I've claimed on a bunch of GameStop lawsuits and I've actually gotten about 2-3x the amount that it said I was gonna get.
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
what if you have two bc ps3. can i file twice or claim two at once? lol just brought one last month for $40.
Posted Today, 05:15 AM
Posted Today, 05:19 AM
NICE! Still have our 60gb fatty. Use it for netflix now but occasionally I'll play a game or look at my stats on bad company 2:) Played over 350 hours of that game. I had to replace the bluray drive, but other than that the system is solid.
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
so if I used to own a fatty ps3 and set up an account on it and later sold the fatty for a slim ps3 ill still be eligible for just submitting my psn id?
well submitted regardless. free money is free money.