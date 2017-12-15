Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Owners of Fat PlayStation 3 ‘Other OS’ Class Action Settlement - Up to $65 Payment

By postaboy, Today, 04:17 AM

#1 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1852 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

Credit to slickdeals

 

If you have a fatty PS3 model file a claim for a payment up to $65.

 

What you need:

 

Serial model number, PSN ID or PSN login email

 

Expires 4/15/2018

 

Review the settlement website below and submit a claim: 
 

https://topclassacti...on 3 Settlement


#2 Nogib   *squeezing* the *juice* CAGiversary!   1454 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Nogib

Posted Today, 04:22 AM

Still so frustrating.  Traded in my 60GB launch model to GameStop years ago when it was starting to fail (YLOD) and didn't keep the serial number anywhere unlike every other console I've owned and sold. :(


#3 sasukekun   Cat-Like Typing Detected CAGiversary!   6677 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

sasukekun

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

Fail. I traded mine in as well.


#4 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted Today, 04:32 AM

Nice. I just submitted my claim. Glad I kept the launch model all this time lol


#5 therealdeal19   GIANT ENEMY CRABS!!! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

therealdeal19

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

The settlement website says you only need one source of "proof." I submitted a claim and provided my PSN e-mail and ID, which was at the time used to register a PS3. 

 

Among other information, claimants must provide at least one of the following:

  • their PlayStation 3 serial number;
  • the PlayStation Network Sign-In ID (email address) used to create a PlayStation account associated with their PlayStation 3; or
  • the PlayStation Network Online ID (the player’s handle used for communicating and playing games on the PlayStation Network) associated with the PlayStation account linked to their PlayStation 3.

1050619.png

 

#6 platypus6c   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

platypus6c

Posted Today, 04:37 AM

If I received the free games years ago during the first lawsuit due that mean I can't claim this time.

#7 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12318 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

Got mine from Amazon Warehouse for $25 so I guess I'm eligible!


#8 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6552 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

I can't remember what email I used originally to create my PSN ID, so I just listed my PSN ID itself, which of course hasn't changed. I had an original Fat 80GB model....so here's hoping.


#9 EpicLootsCA   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 1.8 Years Ago  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Then comes the PSN ban after we file.  :bomb:


#10 MetalSlugger   :P CAGiversary!   2731 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

MetalSlugger

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Submitted. Still have my phatty 80GB from early 2008 that is my only PS3. That was a load of horseshit when they removed it.

#11 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12318 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:44 AM

Holy Fuck getting this thing out of storage and I forgot how you can legit bludgeon someone to death with this easily.


#12 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11073 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

I have a BC Fat that I got as a gift from a cousin, and I also originally owned a Non-BC Fat PS3 ages ago.....wonder if I can do this.


#13 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 04:53 AM

Hoping the payment is $65, but not holding my breath. I have been part of class action lawsuits before, and they always try to pay you in coupons, or the bare minimum. Hopefully listing the serial number, my PSN name, and my Email will allow me to get the full payment. And, hopefully it's a check, and not PSN credit.

#14 sasukekun   Cat-Like Typing Detected CAGiversary!   6677 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

sasukekun

Posted Today, 04:56 AM

 

Oh nice. Didnt catch that. Thanks! 


#15 sasukekun   Cat-Like Typing Detected CAGiversary!   6677 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

sasukekun

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

Hoping the payment is $65, but not holding my breath. I have been part of class action lawsuits before, and they always try to pay you in coupons, or the bare minimum. Hopefully listing the serial number, my PSN name, and my Email will allow me to get the full payment. And, hopefully it's a check, and not PSN credit.

I've claimed on a bunch of GameStop lawsuits and I've actually gotten about 2-3x the amount that it said I was gonna get.


#16 luckycollector  

luckycollector

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

what if you have two bc ps3. can i file twice or claim two at once? lol just brought one last month for $40.


#17 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   484 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

I filed even though I traded in that ps3 when it ylod’d. But since it was my primary ps3 from just after launch till 2013 I think I am safe. I can stil see demos I downloaded from launch era ps3 on my account.

I loved that 60gb fat. Having full BC was great. Totally spoiled by that system. It took a beating too. Got knocked over a couple time and pretty sure a speaker fell on it once.

#18 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   807 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

NICE! Still have our 60gb fatty. Use it for netflix now but occasionally I'll play a game or look at my stats on bad company 2:) Played over 350 hours of that game. I had to replace the bluray drive, but other than that the system is solid. 


#19 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7942 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

so if I used to own a fatty ps3 and set up an account on it and later sold the fatty for a slim ps3 ill still be eligible for just submitting my psn id?

 

well submitted regardless. free money is free money.


