Official Collector's Edition Compilation X - 2019

The Everything List of 2019
[:January:]
11th: [CE] Tales of Vesperia: [Amazon DE, Amazon IT]
18th: [LE] Ace Combat 7: [Bandai Namco]
18th: [CE] Ace Combat 7: [Amazon DE, Amazon UK, Bandai Namco EU]
25th: [SB] Resident Evil 2: [Amazon DE, Best Buy]
25th: [CE] Resident Evil 2: [Gamestop]
29th: [LE] Kingdom Hearts 3: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
29th: [CE] Kingdom Hearts 3: [Square Enix]
29th: [CC] Kingdom Hearts 3: [Amazon JP, Gamestop]
[:February:]
5th: [LE] Etrian Odyssey: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
12th: [LE] The Princess & The Blind Frog: [Amazon, Gamestop]
12th: [LE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
14th: [LE] Code: Realize WM: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
15th: [SB] Crackdown 3: [Best Buy]
15th: [LE] 8-Bit Armies: [Amazon, Gamestop]
15th: [LE] Metro Exodus: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
15th: [CE] Metro Exodus: [4A Games]
15th: [CE] Jump Force: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
19th: [LE] Death end re;Quest: [Iffy's]
19th: [LE] Steins;Gate Elite: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
22nd: [BK] Anthem Guide: [Amazon, Penguin]
22nd: [SB] Anthem: [Best Buy]
31st: [LE] Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes: [Pix n' Love]
[:March:]
1st: [BK] The Strange Works of Taro Yoko: [Amazon]
1st: [SB] Dead or Alive 6: [Amazon DE, Gamestop]
5th: [BK] The Art of Bravely Default: [Amazon, B&N]
5th: [CE] Left Alive: [Square Enix]
8th: [SB] Devil May Cry 5: [Great Games, Game Resource]
8th: [CE] Devil May Cry 5: [Amazon, Capcom]
12th: [BK] The FLCL Archives: [Amazon, B&N]
12th: [LE] Fate/EXTELLA LINK: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
12th: [SB] The Division 2: [Amazon, Gamestop, Ubisoft]
12th: [SB] The Division 2: [Gamestop]
12th: [LE] The Division 2: [Ubisoft]
12th: [CE] The Division 2: [Ubisoft]
15th: [CE] One Piece: World Seeker: [Bandai Namco *2nd CE, GAME]
19th: [LE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS II: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
19th: [LE] SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: [NISA]
22nd: [LE] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: [EB Games AU]
22nd: [CE] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: [Gamestop]
26th: [BK] The Art of Anthem: [Amazon, B&N]
26th: [LE] Danganronpa Trilogy: [Amazon, Gamestop, Newegg]
26th: [LE] Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: [NISA]
26th: [CE] MLB The Show: [Gamestop]
26th: [CE] Generation Zero: [Amazon]
29th: [LE] The Princess Guide: [NISA]
[:April:]
9th: [MC] Shovel Knight 3-Pack Amiibo: [Amazon]
9th: [BK] Final Fantasy Ultimania Vol 3: [Amazon, B&N]
9th: [CE] The World of Tanks: [Amazon]
23rd: [BK] The Art of Darksiders: [Amazon]
23rd: [CE] Mortal Kombat 11: [Gamestop]
26th: [SB] Days Gone: [Amazon DE]
26th: [LE] Days Gone: [Amazon DE]
26th: [CE] Days Gone: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
[:May:]
2nd: [BK] Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium: [Amazon]
7th: [BK] Nier: Automata World Guide Vol 1: [Amazon, B&N]
14th: [CE] Rage 2: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
28th: [BK] The Art of Darksiders II: [Amazon, B&N]
28th: [LE] Lapis x Labyrinth: [Amazon, Gamestop]
31st: [CE] Dark Souls Trilogy: [Bandai Namco EU]
[:June:]
4th: [BK] Mega Man Zero: Complete Works: [Amazon, B&N]
[:July:]
[:August:]
[:September:]
[:October:]
[:November:]
[:December:]
[:TBA:]
2019: [LE] RPG Maker MV: [NISA]
2019: [LE] The Caligula Effect: Overdose: [NISA]
2019: [CE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS III: [NISA]
2019: [CE] Biomutant: [Amazon, Best Buy]