Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 3 votes

Official Collector's Edition Compilation X - 2019

By Vogyn, Jan 20 2019 03:46 PM

#1 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:46 PM

Official Collector's Edition

Compilation X - 2019

Includes Books, Consoles, Controllers, Games, Miscellaneous, & Steelbooks

 

Anthology Index: 

Spoiler

 

Deals: (Updated 01/22/19)

Spoiler

 

FAQ: 

Spoiler

 

Graveyard: 

Spoiler

 

Legend: 

Spoiler

 

Major Retailers: 

Spoiler

 

Patch Notes: (Updated 01/25/19)

Spoiler

#2 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:47 PM

The Everything List of 2019

___________________________________________________________________

[:January:]

11th: [CE] Tales of Vesperia: [Amazon DEAmazon IT]

18th: [LE] Ace Combat 7: [Bandai Namco]

18th: [CE] Ace Combat 7: [Amazon DEAmazon UKBandai Namco EU]

25th: [SB] Resident Evil 2: [Amazon DEBest Buy]

25th: [CE] Resident Evil 2: [Gamestop]

29th: [LE] Kingdom Hearts 3: [AmazonBest Buy, Gamestop]

29th: [CE] Kingdom Hearts 3: [Square Enix]

29th: [CC] Kingdom Hearts 3: [Amazon JPGamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February:]

5th: [LE] Etrian Odyssey: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

12th: [LE] The Princess & The Blind Frog: [AmazonGamestop]

12th: [LE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

14th: [LE] Code: Realize WM: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

15th: [SB] Crackdown 3: [Best Buy]

15th: [LE] 8-Bit Armies: [AmazonGamestop]

15th: [LE] Metro Exodus: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

15th: [CE] Metro Exodus: [4A Games]

15th: [CE] Jump Force: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

19th: [LE] Death end re;Quest: [Iffy's]

19th: [LE] Steins;Gate Elite: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

22nd: [BK] Anthem Guide: [AmazonPenguin]

22nd: [SB] Anthem: [Best Buy]

31st: [LE] Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes: [Pix n' Love]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March:]

1st: [BK] The Strange Works of Taro Yoko: [Amazon]

1st: [SB] Dead or Alive 6: [Amazon DEGamestop]

5th: [BK] The Art of Bravely Default: [AmazonB&N]

5th: [CE] Left Alive: [Square Enix]

8th: [SB] Devil May Cry 5: [Great GamesGame Resource]

8th: [CE] Devil May Cry 5: [AmazonCapcom]

12th: [BK] The FLCL Archives: [AmazonB&N]

12th: [LE] Fate/EXTELLA LINK: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

12th: [SB] The Division 2: [AmazonGamestopUbisoft]

12th: [SB] The Division 2: [Gamestop]

12th: [LE] The Division 2: [Ubisoft]

12th: [CE] The Division 2: [Ubisoft]

15th: [CE] One Piece: World Seeker: [Bandai Namco *2nd CE, GAME]

19th: [LE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS II: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

19th: [LE] SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: [NISA]

22nd: [LE] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: [EB Games AU]

22nd: [CE] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: [Gamestop]

26th: [BK] The Art of Anthem: [AmazonB&N]

26th: [LE] Danganronpa Trilogy: [AmazonGamestopNewegg]

26th: [LE] Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: [NISA]

26th: [CE] MLB The Show: [Gamestop]

26th: [CE] Generation Zero: [Amazon]

29th: [LE] The Princess Guide: [NISA]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April:]

9th: [MC] Shovel Knight 3-Pack Amiibo: [Amazon]

9th: [BK] Final Fantasy Ultimania Vol 3: [AmazonB&N]

9th: [CE] The World of Tanks: [Amazon]

23rd: [BK] The Art of Darksiders: [Amazon]

23rd: [CE] Mortal Kombat 11: [Gamestop]

26th: [SB] Days Gone: [Amazon DE]

26th: [LE] Days Gone: [Amazon DE]

26th: [CE] Days Gone: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:May:]

2nd: [BK] Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium: [Amazon]

7th: [BK] Nier: Automata World Guide Vol 1: [AmazonB&N]

14th: [CE] Rage 2: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

28th: [BK] The Art of Darksiders II: [AmazonB&N]

28th: [LE] Lapis x Labyrinth: [AmazonGamestop]

31st: [CE] Dark Souls Trilogy: [Bandai Namco EU]

___________________________________________________________________

[:June:]

4th: [BK] Mega Man Zero: Complete Works: [AmazonB&N]

___________________________________________________________________

[:July:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:August:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:September:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:October:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:November:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:December:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:TBA:]

2019: [LE] RPG Maker MV: [NISA]

2019: [LE] The Caligula Effect: Overdose: [NISA]

2019: [CE] The Legend of Heroes: ToCS III: [NISA]

2019: [CE] Biomutant: [AmazonBest Buy]


#3 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:50 PM

Official Collector's Edition Games

January - March

 

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Premium Edition - 01/11/19 - $79.80  :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch:

tov-de_premium-edition.jpg

 

 

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Aces at War Edition - 01/18/19 - $89.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

669fe73d9729704691d767d02ceeecf1_XL.jpg

 

 

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown The Strangereal Edition - 01/18/19 - $193  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:

ace-combat-7-skies-unknown-strangereal-c

 

 

Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition - 01/25/19 - $199.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

residen-evil-2-collectors-edition.jpg

*Exclusive to Gamestop

 

Kingdom Hearts 3 Deluxe Edition - 01/29/19 - $79.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

91SVLf1YmhL.AC_SL1500_.jpg

*Exclusive content from each retailer

  • Amazon ( :ps4: OOS,  :xb1: In Stock) *Exclusive DLC
  • Best Buy (In Stock) *Blind Box

  • Gamestop (In Stock) *Poster

 

Kingdom Hearts 3 Deluxe Edition + Bring Arts Figures - 01/29/19 - $22.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

a62c2f75bc65bc12e2d756ef2b606abd_1920_KR

*Exclusive to Square Enix

 

Etrian Odyssey Launch Edition - 02/05/19 - $39.99  :3ds: 

81yaz5SoQ7L._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

The Liar Princess & The Blind Frog Storybook Edition - 02/12/19 - $39.99  :ps4:  :3ds: 

91pmnv5MPVL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Decisive Edition - 02/12/19 - $49.99  :ps4: 

91Nt4Pjv8GL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Code: Realize Wintertide Miracles Limited Edition - 02/14/19 - $69.99+  :ps4:  :vita: 

81Rca9UWxhL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

8-Bit Armies Limited Edition - 02/15/19 - $49.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

81k8T3apyiL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition - 02/15/19 - $89.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

91qX1xlfPIL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Metro Exodus: Spartan Collector's Edition - 02/15/19 - $234.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

ce_thumbnail_1280x720.png?w=1000&h=563&c

*Plus Shipping

 

Jump Force: Collector's Edition - 02/15/19 - $259.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

91eOWQhL-cL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Death End re;Quest Limited Edition - 02/19/19 - $79.99  :ps4: 

3D_DERQ1_FULLSET_PS4_bkg__74683.15477488

*Exclusive to Iffy's

 

Steins;Gate Elite Limited Edition - 02/19/19 - $79.99  :ps4:  :switch: 

sge_le_package_800x500_r20-b.jpg

 

 

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Limited Edition - 02/31/19 - $79  :switch:travis-797x576.jpg

*Exclusive to Pix n' Love

 

Left Alive Mech Edition - 03/05/19 - $159.99  :ps4: 

99cf9cbe2e356393123b609f56fd6f70_1920_KR

 

 

Devil May Cry 5 Collector's Edition - 03/08/19 - $149.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

DMC5-Collectors-Edition-US-XO.jpg

 

 

Fate/EXTELLA LINK Fleeting Glory Limited Edition - 03/12/19 - $79.99  :ps4:  :switch: 

91HP1V2QQbL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Dark Zone Definitive Collector - 03/12/19 - $189.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

TCTD2_DarkZone_Content.jpg

 

 

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Pheonix Shield Collector's Edition - 03/12/19 - $249.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

Content_Tab_TCTD2-Phoenix.jpg

 

One Piece: World Seeker Gum Gum Bundle & The Pirate King Edition - 03/15/19 - $129.99+  :ps4:

One-Piece-World-Seeker-The-Pirate-King-E

*GAME version has more content

 

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Relentless Edition - 03/19/19 - $49.99  :ps4:

917YsykNVbL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Limited Edition - 03/19/19 - $69.99  :ps4:

snk40_ps4_esrb_trans.png

*Exclusive to NISA

 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Steelbook Edition - 03/22/19 - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

2q1cvg4.jpg

*Exclusive to EB Games

 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector's Edition - 03/22/19 - $89.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:

Sekiro_CollectorEditionRP.jpg

*Exclusive to Gamestop

 

Danganronpa Trilogy Launch Edition - 03/26/19 - $59.99  :ps4: 

71yAC6RKGML._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists Limited Edition - 03/26/19 - $99.99  :ps4:  :switch: 

nelke_full_nsw_trans.png

*Exclusive to NISA

 

MLB The Show Gone Yard Edition - 03/26/19 - $99.99   :ps4:

MLBTS19-GoneYard-Edition.jpg

*Exclusive to Gamestop

 

Generation Zero Collector's Edition - 03/26/19 - $79.99    :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc: 

81nQgarVFEL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

The Princess Guide Limited Edition - 03/29/19 - $59.99  :ps4:  :switch: 

tpg-components_0004_nsw_full_esrb_white.

*Exclusive to NISA


#4 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:50 PM

Official Collector's Edition Games

April - June

 

The World of Tanks Roll Out Collector's Edition - 04/09/19 - $159.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:

81FxbtTm7BL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector's Edition - 04/23/19 - $299.99   :ps4:  :xb1: 

8828dee5-55e6-440f-ad4a-a467fcef6fc6.jpe

*Exclusive to Gamestop

 

Days Gone Special Edition - 04/26/19 - $91   :ps4:

91d5YpVq0kL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Days Gone Collector's Edition - 04/26/19 - $139.99   :ps4:

Days-Gone-Collectors-Edition.jpg

 

 

Rage 2 Collector's Edition - 05/14/19 - $119.99   :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

81JmSXUQHHL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Lapis x Labyrinth Limited Edition - 05/28/19 - $49.99+   :ps4:  :switch:  

71XA3g%2B4h%2BL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

*Switch Edition has more content

 

Dark Souls Trilogy Collector's Edition - 05/31/19 - $580   :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:  

qyD8eB4.jpg

 


#5 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:51 PM

Official Collector's Edition Games

July - September

 

Nothing Yet


#6 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:52 PM

Official Collector's Edition Games

October - December

 

Nothing Yet


#7 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:52 PM

Official Collector's Edition Games

TBA - 2020

 

RPG Maker MV Limited Edition - 2019 - $59.99   :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: 

rpg-nsw-full-esrb-white.png

*Exclusive to NISA

 

The Caligula Effect: Overdose Limited Edition - 2019 - $64.99   :ps4:  :switch:

ceo_ps4_full_esrb_white.png

*Exclusive to NISA

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Thors Academy Edition - 2019 - $99.99   :ps4:

tocs3_full_ps4_trans.png

*Exclusive to NISA

 

Biomutant Collector's Edition - 2019 - $119.99   :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

81eIypZYdFL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 


#8 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:53 PM

Official Collector's Edition Books

 

Anthem: Official Collector's Edition Guide - 02/22/19 - $39.99

184933b1.jpg

 

 

The Strange Works of Taro Yoko - 03/01/19 - $29.95

51smPK%2BPFWL._SX317_BO1,204,203,200_.jp

 

 

The Art of Bravely Default - 03/05/19 - $39.99

9781506710266_p0_v1_s550x406.jpg

 

 

The FLCL Archives - 03/12/19 - $39.99

42175834.jpg

 

 

The Art of Anthem Limited Edition - 03/26/19 - $79.99

9781506711072_p0_v1_s550x406.jpg

 

 

Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 3 - 04/09/19 - $39.99

9781506708010_p0_v2_s550x406.jpg

 

 

The Art of Darksiders - 04/23/19  - $49.99

515Bt0kKKVL._SX385_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium - 05/02/19  - $49.99

2drcihf.jpg

 

 

Nier: Automata World Guide Volume 1 - 05/07/19  - $39.99

9781506710310_p0_v1_s550x406.jpg

 

 

The Art of Darksiders II - 05/28/19  - $49.99

9781772940961_p0_v1_s550x406.jpg

 

 

Mega Man Zero: Official Complete Works - 06/04/19  - $44.99

51ae0SPwtML._SX357_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 


#9 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:54 PM

Official Limited Steelbook List

 

Resident Evil 2 Steelbook - 01/25/19 - $17

w1uy6x.jpg

 

 

Crackdown 3 Steelbook - 02/15/19 - $9.99

2j2gnlf.jpg

 

 

Anthem Steelbook - 02/22/19 - $9.99

2yjomxd.jpg

 

 

Dead or Alive 6 Steelbook - 03/01/19 - $79  :ps4:  :xb1: 

23vbb4m.jpg

 

 

Devil May Cry 5 Steelbook - 03/08/19 - $61  :ps4:  :xb1: 

2lxb8m0.jpg

 

 

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Steelbook Edition - 03/12/19 - $109.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

177864b.jpg

 

 

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Steelbook Ultimate Edition - 03/12/19 - $129.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

177866b1.jpg

 

 

Days Gone Steelbook - 04/26/19 - $79  :ps4:  

23u8l89.jpg

*Exclusive to Amazon


#10 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:55 PM

Official Limited Consoles & Controllers

 

Playstation 4 1TB Kingdom Hearts 3 Bundle - $399.99 - 01/29/18  :ps4:

46305531901_4ccc868017_b.jpg

 


#11 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:55 PM

🍺

#12 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:55 PM

Official Miscellaneous Items

 

Yacht Club Games Shovel Knight Treasure Trove 3-Pack Amiibo - 04/09/19 - $34.99

91ARPHlpdaL._AC_.jpg

 


#13 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:56 PM

Extra Space

 

Incase I Need It


#14 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:59 PM

***sniff sniff sniff***

Love that smell :beer:

#15 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:59 PM

3 Windows Update restarts later, I finally got to posting this. This was started back in mid December, I should've just copy pasta'd. Any mistakes or missing games, let me know. Wanted to make sure it looked cleaner than last years and that the list could be easily read on a phone. 

 

Floors all yours. I'll edit a few things in a bit. 


#16 Vigilante   The Deal Is Already Dead CAGiversary!   36857 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:07 PM

Thanks for the new thread.


#17 Perfect*Ending   Cute Kelly CAGiversary!   2406 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Perfect*Ending

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:08 PM

Whoa, it's only January, but the list of CE's is already staggering!


#18 RPGamer246   I Game You Game We Game CAGiversary!   971 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

RPGamer246

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:32 PM

Wooo!! New thread!

#19 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1086 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:44 PM

Wow, nice job!

#20 Midori Monkey  

Midori Monkey

Posted 20 January 2019 - 05:04 PM

Nice! Thanks for all your hard work in 2018 :) And awesome job on the new thread!


#21 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14252 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 20 January 2019 - 05:47 PM

Thanks for setting up the new thread.

GS has the following exclusives you missed:

DOA 6 Steelbook
Division 2 Ultimate Edition
MLB The Show 19 Gone Yard Edition

#22 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13932 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 20 January 2019 - 05:48 PM

Will have to look this over later. . .too many CE's to not get burned on! ;)


#23 rpghope18   Never enough RPG's!! CAGiversary!   209 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

rpghope18

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:05 PM

Good job on the new thread.  Thanks for keeping this stuff so organized for us.   :bouncy:  :bouncy:


#24 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2197 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:23 PM

My store just got its KHIII stock in and a most came fine but a couple are like this thanks to the empty space left in the back for the pin. Obviously they will be a bit more susceptible to damage when sent separately in bubble mailers. :???:

 

IMG-20190120-043746.jpg


#25 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1086 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:48 PM

My store just got its KHIII stock in and a most came fine but a couple are like this thanks to the empty space left in the back for the pin. Obviously they will be a bit more susceptible to damage when sent separately in bubble mailers. :???:

 

IMG-20190120-043746.jpg

 

Thanks for the heads up, my deluxe is scheduled to be shipped from BB so we'll see.


#26 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1349 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 20 January 2019 - 07:08 PM

RE2 Steelbook seems to be sold out, no longer offered with purchase of the game

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#27 iTETSUO   Kaneda! CAGiversary!   1302 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

iTETSUO

Posted 20 January 2019 - 07:14 PM

Does anyone know if bestbuy or amazon will eventually sell the one peice collectors edition or is it exclusive to those 2 stores ?

#28 iPaul312  

iPaul312

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:31 PM

My store just got its KHIII stock in and a most came fine but a couple are like this thanks to the empty space left in the back for the pin. Obviously they will be a bit more susceptible to damage when sent separately in bubble mailers. :???:

 

IMG-20190120-043746.jpg

Thanks for the heads up!


#29 Boss   [Removed by Admin] CAGiversary!   1994 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Boss

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:57 PM

Hope they don’t use bubble mailers ... if they do those will be destroyed.

#30 evophile   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1152 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

evophile

Posted 20 January 2019 - 09:05 PM

Crackdown 3 Steelbook https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6321644

 

Also, nice new thread op thanks


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy