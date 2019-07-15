PlayStation Classic $20 at Best Buy, Target and Amazon DEAD
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:06 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601
Deal ends on 7/17 or sold out.
Also available at Amazon https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20
Target https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:14 AM
"or sold out", haha.=)
Just kidding, at this price it may just sell out - when it was $60, I said I'd get one when it dropped to $20. Now's the time, lol.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:23 AM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:34 AM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:40 AM
Can't believe Cartwheel 35% off just ended.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:49 AM
is it hard to hack the system and make it better?
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:51 AM
Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:55 AM
Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.
I did. I just bought a TV, but this is giving me buyer's remorse.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:10 AM
Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.
Thanks for the heads up, I was able to get one.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:25 AM
Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.
Half wishing that my 4 year old 55'' Sony tv had problems.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:33 AM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:45 AM
Thanks OP, in for one. Seems like it's worth it with mods available. I hope there are some arcade sticks compatible with this. Would be much more fun than the controller for some of the games we can add
Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:48 AM
If some of you are still looking for that 75 inch TCL mentioned earlier, Amazon matched it, you have to look at their 'see more buying options' and they are listed there at 399. For now. Selling fast. Edit : Aaaand it's gone.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 07:04 AM
How worthwhile is PS to make whole?
Posted 15 July 2019 - 07:23 AM
is it hard to hack the system and make it better?
My advice is buy a Sandisk 2.0 32 or 64gb and get Autobleem.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:16 AM
It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)
Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:36 AM
is it hard to hack the system and make it better?
No, it's not. People don't seem to understand the mind-blowing value of these things. I own one, and it's the best gaming purchase that I've made this year. And, no, that's not a joke.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:44 AM
It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)
Do you know if Target will do price adjustments at customer service? I already own one, but I bought three of these in the past few weeks to give as gifts for casual gamers in my family at the price of $26.99 each in the past few weeks when the Cartwheel deal was on. I'd love to get my $21 back. Every little bit helps.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:50 AM
https://www.amazon.c...KIKX0DER&sr=1-1
Best Flash Drive for this.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:55 AM
Can you link to the TV? I can’t even find a listing for it on Best Buy.
Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 10:40 AM
It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)
Cant use GCU on consoles anyway
Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:52 AM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:53 AM
Yeesh, even its marketing tag lines are crappy.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:55 AM
Here's how this will go:
Do you know if Target will do price adjustments at customer service? I already own one, but I bought three of these in the past few weeks to give as gifts for casual gamers in my family at the price of $26.99 each in the past few weeks when the Cartwheel deal was on. I'd love to get my $21 back. Every little bit helps.
You'll ask for adjustment, theyll say no. Then you'll say you'll just return all of these and then rebuy them for $20...from Best Buy. Either they stop being stupid and agree to adjust, or you place your BB order and start the Target return process.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:37 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319340
Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:46 PM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:52 PM
Thanks OP. This is my buy price.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:58 PM
Posted 15 July 2019 - 01:16 PM
I missed the Target cartwheel 35% off deal coupled with the 1 day sale where Best Buy had it for $24.99, which would have made it $16.25 via pricematch (same with when BB had it for $30 which would've made it $19.50 with PM + Cartwheel). Might as well get a few now at $20 to lock in the price then wait and watch for anything lower in the future...given how this has tanked they truly must have a MASSIVE glut of these even now.
Posted 15 July 2019 - 01:30 PM