Amazon Prime Day thread I guess

Abandon all optimism, yee who enter here.
https://smile.amazon...DSFDJ0EQREH5R45
Jump to content
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
Abandon all optimism, yee who enter here.
https://smile.amazon...DSFDJ0EQREH5R45
Posted Today, 07:14 AM
not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.
Posted Today, 07:15 AM
yeah, im just here for glitches
Posted Today, 07:16 AM
Posted Today, 07:18 AM
The PS Classic is $19.99
I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
The PS Classic is $19.99
I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.
not on amazon
Posted Today, 07:23 AM
The PS Classic is $19.99
I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.
where did you see that i see 39.99
Posted Today, 07:23 AM
not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.
There was a prime day related glitch earlier today on the ring doorbell + echo dot
Posted Today, 07:24 AM
where did you see that i see 39.99
Posted Today, 07:25 AM
not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.
Posted Today, 07:25 AM
how do you people find these things? >.<
Posted Today, 07:26 AM
all I wanted was the turbografx 16 mini but it didn't even go live...
Posted Today, 07:26 AM
I looked over Target for some glitches after last year's fiasco, but nothing. Not even anything good on sale.
The Best Buy 75 inch TCL at 399 from earlier is closest thing so far to a glitch this year.
Posted Today, 07:28 AM
$ 39 99 $59.99 Save $20.00 (33%)Free Shipping for Prime MembersPrime Day deal Your price at checkout is $19.99. Details
i see that now... hmmm not bad deal that seems like a good price for that
Posted Today, 07:30 AM
Free $5 promo credit on your account if you buy $25 worth of giftcard at amazon, basically free 5 bucks if you just buy a $25 amazon card and cycle it back into your account https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US
Posted Today, 07:30 AM
PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy. Probably matching Amazon.
Posted Today, 07:31 AM
I looked over Target for some glitches after last year's fiasco, but nothing. Not even anything good on sale.
The Best Buy 75 inch TCL at 399 from earlier is closest thing so far to a glitch this year.
I'm assuming the TCL was a price mistake since they delisted the item, couple stores here had it in stock but I couldn't justify replacing my samsung with it + no way to transport a 75" tv out of my apartment
PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy. Probably matching Amazon.
BB had it marked down before prime day went live
Posted Today, 07:32 AM
PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy. Probably matching Amazon.
Amazon is matching BB. The ps classic at $19.99 went live before around 11 pm PT.
Posted Today, 07:34 AM
Well, whatever. Point is, buy it where it is most convenient!
Posted Today, 07:36 AM
this is hard to follow
Posted Today, 07:37 AM
They have the usual code for $5 of $15 on physical books if anyone's interested. Code is PRIMEBOOK19
Posted Today, 07:42 AM
I believe this is infact a price error - out of stock but you can order - https://www.amazon.c...NT&ie=UTF8&th=1
Sony Alpha a6000 Interchangeable Lens Camera (Body) with 55-210mm Sony E-Mount Lens
Total before tax: $94.48
Already fixed? Comes out to $596 for me.
Posted Today, 07:42 AM
Already fixed? Comes out to $596 for me.
seems to be fixed already. Dang I could had actually used one too.
Posted Today, 07:45 AM
Made 2 separate orders of those Sony cameras for $94.xx before tax
but.... In for cancellations.
Posted Today, 07:48 AM
being greedy is a good way to it up for everyone
Posted Today, 07:48 AM
CAG tweeted a link to Fractured But Whole digital but I can't find the deal on the site. Anyone have a direct link?
Posted Today, 07:49 AM
Posted Today, 07:51 AM
yeah they definitely screwed something up with cameras, I saw an Olympus do the same thing and thought it was a regular sale so i didnt order, and apparently a $4300 nikon glitched too
Posted Today, 07:54 AM
Also read a $3000 telescope glitched too. 94 bucks. I think everything got cancelled though.
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
Also read a $3000 telescope glitched too. 94 bucks. I think everything got cancelled though.
Yeah, I got an order for this to go through for $94.
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Have to schedule special delivery since its so big.
Not going to hold my breath that I actually get it though lol.