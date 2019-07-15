Amazon Prime Day thread I guess

Posted Today, 07:31 AM

I looked over Target for some glitches after last year's fiasco, but nothing. Not even anything good on sale.



The Best Buy 75 inch TCL at 399 from earlier is closest thing so far to a glitch this year.

I'm assuming the TCL was a price mistake since they delisted the item, couple stores here had it in stock but I couldn't justify replacing my samsung with it + no way to transport a 75" tv out of my apartment

PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy. Probably matching Amazon.

BB had it marked down before prime day went live