Amazon Prime Day thread I guess

By The Lord of Awesome, Today, 07:07 AM

#1 The Lord of Awesome

Posted Today, 07:07 AM  

The Lord of Awesome

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Abandon all optimism, yee who enter here.

https://smile.amazon...DSFDJ0EQREH5R45


#2 Maneru  

Maneru

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.


#3 blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 07:15 AM  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 07:15 AM

yeah, im just here for glitches


#4 SirConnery

Posted Today, 07:16 AM  

SirConnery

Posted Today, 07:16 AM

I'm hoping for a good Switch deal. Not the half baked deals they're tossing around lately.

#5 Mr.Sybok

Posted Today, 07:18 AM  

Mr.Sybok

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

The PS Classic is $19.99

 

I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.


#6 Maneru  

Maneru

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

The PS Classic is $19.99

 

I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.

not on amazon


#7 TimboSliceGB

Posted Today, 07:23 AM  

TimboSliceGB

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

The PS Classic is $19.99

 

I bought it as for 20 bucks I feel its worth it and to hack it to add more games adds to the value.

where did you see that i see 39.99


#8 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.

There was a prime day related glitch earlier today on the ring doorbell + echo dot


#9 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

where did you see that i see 39.99

 
$ 39 99  $59.99  Save $20.00 (33%)
Free Shipping for Prime Members
Prime Day deal   Your price at checkout is $19.99. Details

#10 Adhiman  

Adhiman

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

not even any reports of price glitches this time. laaaame.


There was a $548 Sony camera that showed up as $98 in cart. That got fixed fast though.

#11 Maneru  

Maneru

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

how do you people find these things? >.<


#12 Maneru  

Maneru

Posted Today, 07:26 AM

all I wanted was the turbografx 16 mini but it didn't even go live...


#13 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 07:26 AM

I looked over Target for some glitches after last year's fiasco, but nothing. Not even anything good on sale.

The Best Buy 75 inch TCL at 399 from earlier is closest thing so far to a glitch this year.


#14 TimboSliceGB

Posted Today, 07:28 AM  

TimboSliceGB

Posted Today, 07:28 AM

 

 
$ 39 99  $59.99  Save $20.00 (33%)
Free Shipping for Prime Members
Prime Day deal   Your price at checkout is $19.99. Details

 

i see that now... hmmm not bad deal that seems like a good price for that 


#15 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:30 AM

Free $5 promo credit on your account if you buy $25 worth of giftcard at amazon, basically free 5 bucks if you just buy a $25 amazon card and cycle it back into your account https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US


#16 io

Posted Today, 07:30 AM  

io

Posted Today, 07:30 AM

PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy.  Probably matching Amazon.


#17 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:31 AM

I looked over Target for some glitches after last year's fiasco, but nothing. Not even anything good on sale.

The Best Buy 75 inch TCL at 399 from earlier is closest thing so far to a glitch this year.

I'm assuming the TCL was a price mistake since they delisted the item, couple stores here had it in stock but I couldn't justify replacing my samsung with it + no way to transport a 75" tv out of my apartment

 

 

PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy.  Probably matching Amazon.

BB had it marked down before prime day went live


#18 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 07:32 AM

PS Classic is also $19.99 at Best Buy.  Probably matching Amazon.

 

Amazon is matching BB. The ps classic at $19.99 went live before around 11 pm PT.


#19 io

Posted Today, 07:34 AM  

io

Posted Today, 07:34 AM

Well, whatever.  Point is, buy it where it is most convenient!


#20 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:36 AM

this is hard to follow


#21 MR_E

Posted Today, 07:37 AM  

MR_E

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

They have the usual code for $5 of $15 on physical books if anyone's interested.  Code is PRIMEBOOK19


#22 io

Posted Today, 07:42 AM  

io

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

I believe this is infact a price error - out of stock but you can order - https://www.amazon.c...NT&ie=UTF8&th=1

 

Sony Alpha a6000 Interchangeable Lens Camera (Body) with 55-210mm Sony E-Mount Lens 

 

Total before tax: $94.48

Already fixed?  Comes out to $596 for me.


#23 DoctorZ  

DoctorZ

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

Already fixed?  Comes out to $596 for me.

seems to be fixed already. Dang I could had actually used one too.


#24 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

Made 2 separate orders of those Sony cameras for $94.xx before tax 

 

but.... In for cancellations.


#25 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:48 AM

being greedy is a good way to Fuck it up for everyone


#26 ILoveCAGSoMuch  

ILoveCAGSoMuch

Posted Today, 07:48 AM

CAG tweeted a link to Fractured But Whole digital but I can't find the deal on the site. Anyone have a direct link?


#27 BearAntlers

Posted Today, 07:49 AM  

BearAntlers

Posted Today, 07:49 AM

Bye everyone, I've given up gaming to follow my true passion: low-mid range DSLR collecting.

#28 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

yeah they definitely screwed something up with cameras, I saw an Olympus do the same thing and thought it was a regular sale so i didnt order, and apparently a $4300 nikon glitched too


#29 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 07:54 AM

Also read a $3000 telescope glitched too. 94 bucks. I think everything got cancelled though.


#30 v0yce

Posted Today, 08:05 AM  

v0yce

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Also read a $3000 telescope glitched too. 94 bucks. I think everything got cancelled though.

Yeah, I got an order for this to go through for $94.

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

Have to schedule special delivery since its so big.

 

Not going to hold my breath that I actually get it though lol.


