Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale (7/26-7/27, Early Access 7/25)

Now the great debate of do I pick up both Dragon: Marked for Death and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition now, or risk until actual Black Friday but they may not be available or on sale since they are lesser known titles.

Both relatively obscure, Best Buy usually only prices games for the actual BF sale that have decent stock going into November. I guess it would depend if you think either of those titles will have multiple print runs. Who knows, GameStop might offer them for less on BF, they seem to throw smaller print run games into their sales from time to time.