CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale (7/26-7/27, Early Access 7/25)

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 08:20 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

$9.99:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Crayola Scoot
  • :xb1: :ps4: Extinction
  • :ps4: Flashback
  • :ps4: Loading Human

 

$14.99:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • :ps4: Bridge Constructor: Portal
  • :xb1: Cuphead (Digital)
  • :ps4: Doom VFR
  • :ps4: Hellblade
  • :xb1: :ps4: Mutant League Football
  • :xb1: :ps4: NASCAR Heat 3
  • :xb1: NBA 2K19
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Occupation
  • :xb1: Ori and the Blind Forrest: Definitive Edition (Digital)
  • :xb1: Recore: Definitive Edition (Digital)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Sega Genesis Classics
  • :switch: Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn
  • :xb1: :ps4: Strange Brigade
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • :xb1: :ps4: WWE 2K19

 

$19.99:

  • :xb1: :ps4: 8 to Glory
  • :switch: Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron Extended Edition
  • :switch: America's Greatest Game Shows
  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • :xb1: Bridge Constructor: Portal
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Carnival Games
  • :switch: Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • :switch: Dragon: Marked For Death
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: The Evil Within 2
  • :xb1: Forza Horizon 4
  • :xb1: :ps4: Friday the 13th Ultimate Edition
  • :switch: Fun! Fun! Animal Park
  • :ps4: Ghost Giant
  • :switch: Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Golf Club 2019
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
  • :ps4: :switch: Grip
  • :xb1: Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: :wiiu: :wii: Just Dance 2019
  • :switch: Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: The Lego Movie 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Lego The Incredibles
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Lego DC Supervillains
  • :xb1: :ps4: Lego Marvel Collection
  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • :xb1: :ps4: Metal Gear Survive
  • :ps4: Monster Jam Steel Titans
  • :switch: Mutant League Football
  • :ps4: MX vs ATV All Out
  • :switch: My Little Riding Champion
  • :xb1: :ps4: My Time at Portia
  • :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K19
  • :xb1: :ps4: Overcooked 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: Paw Patrol: On a Roll
  • :switch: Rad Rodgers
  • :xb1: Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition
  • :ps4: Smash Hit Plunder
  • :switch: Spinx and the Cursed Mummy
  • :switch: Sports Party
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Starlink: Battle For Atlas
  • :xb1: :switch: Steven Universe/OK KO!
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tempest 4000
  • :xb1: :ps4: Titan Quest
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: This is the Police 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: An Ugly Doll Adventure
  • :switch: Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Wolfenstein 2: The New Order
  • :ps4: Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner

$24.99:

  • :xb1: :ps4: The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • :xb1: Sea of Theives

 

$29.99:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: American Ninja Warrior
  • :switch: Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • :xb1: :ps4: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • :ps4: Call of Cthulhu
  • :xb1: Conan Exiles
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Crash N-Sane Trilogy
  • :xb1: :ps4: Darksiders 3
  • :switch: Death Mark
  • :switch: The Escapists 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: Elite Dangerous
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Fallout 76 
  • :switch: Gear Club Unlimited 2
  • :xb1: :ps4: Generation Zero
  • :xb1: :ps4: the Hunter: Game of the Year Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: Immortal Unchained
  • :switch: Lego Harry Potter Collection
  • :switch: MudRunner American Wilds
  • :switch: My Time at Portia
  • :switch: Paw Patrol: On a Roll
  • :ps4: Outward
  • :switch: Overcooked 2
  • :switch: Saint's Row: The Third
  • :xb1: :ps4: Space Hulk Tactics
  • :switch: Steven Universe/OK KO!
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Super Bomberman R
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tennis World Tour
  • :switch: This War of Mine Complete Edition
  • :switch: TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
  • :xb1: :ps4: Vamyr

 

$34.99

  • :xb1: :ps4: Red Dead Redemption 2

 

$39.99:

  • :ps4: Days Gone
  • :ps4: The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: Farming Simulator 19
  • :xb1: :ps4: Friday the 13th Ultimate Collector's Edition
  • :switch: Hasbro Game Night
  • :ps4: Judgement
  • :xb1: :ps4: Jurassic World Evolution
  • :switch: Little Dragons Cafe
  • :switch: Little Friends: Dogs & Cats

 

$49.99:

  • :ps4: F1 2019 Anniversary Edition
  • :xb1: :ps4: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
  • :ps4: Warhammer: Chaosbane

 

$69.99

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Steelbook Edition

 

Everything Else:

  • PlayStation 4 Pro Console $349.99 Save $50
  • Free White Controller and Halo: The Master Chief Collection with purchase of Select Xbox One Consoles
  • Nintendo 2DS XL Black/Turquoise $129.99 Save $20 (Not available for Early Access)
  • Nintendo 2DS XL White/Orange $129.99 Save $20 (Not available for Early Access)
  • Save $30 when you buy 2 DualShock 4 Controllers

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

I think $15 is the cheapest Cuphead has ever been...


takingshape  

takingshape

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

Was really hoping to see Rage 2 on here - holding out for $30 or under on that


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

Honestly ... pretty awful. Most of that has been the same price or lower in the past (perhaps with GCU). Seems like an excuse to clear stock before the real bf sales in a few months.

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

I hope there are some movie sales, wouldn't mind grabbing some 4k discs at holiday prices.

WarGames92  

WarGames92

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Hmm, curious to see if there's any BB/GCU to GameStop movers with the bump this weekend...

dinovelvet  

dinovelvet

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Lol Mutant league football was $10 a few weeks ago.


SephirothWF  

SephirothWF

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

I'm down for a new Galaxy 10+ for $100. Fingers crossed.

wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

I might pick up Spinx for Switch and Darksiders but other than that nothing interests me.  Too bad they didn't do this about a week ago as my GCU expired on the 22nd.


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Ugh. I got dragon marked for death during the most recent b2g1 sale at GameStop when it was $45, and now I'm having regret about not maximizing my savings...

Otherwise, there's a couple of $20 switch games that caught my eye, but not much else

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Nothing too interesting but ready for some glitches.

johnston306  

johnston306

Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM

Like others, feel this a rather underwhelming sale, looks like only Hellblade PS4 for me.

Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

Wont be long before we really do have 2 christmases. Hotel I work at we have a several hundred group few weeks ago of Christmas in July people with all their decorations and shit they sold. And this will be the 2nd time I'd seen a store do a bf/Christmas sale in july.


ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

Bloodstained is awesome. Highly recommend, though it'll be cheaper around the holidays.


Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

For anyone who wanted BB to match the 39.99 price on Judgement, here it is.


nbskid  

nbskid

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

Wow, I'm actually pretty pumped for this. I've wanted Dragon Marked for Death for like a year, 20 bucks is great. I may pick up PS4 Bloodstained and just sell my still-sealed copy of it for the Switch, since it still hasn't seem the big patch yet, as far as I've heard.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

I'm down for a new Galaxy 10+ for $100. Fingers crossed.

Don't tease me like that. I'll have to keep an eye out for glitches after missing out on the Amazon $94 camera bundles. Would have bought a good macro lens. :(


looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Where’s
T
H
E
Glitch?

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Hmmm, I'm elite and tomorrow will be exactly 30 days since I bought bloodstained for switch. Hopefully that's still within price adjustment range.

sjc1279  

sjc1279

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Hmmm, I'm elite and tomorrow will be exactly 30 days since I bought bloodstained for switch. Hopefully that's still within price adjustment range.

 

bloodstained is $29.99 for ps4/xbox only. 


Y2JerichoHALic55  

Y2JerichoHALic55

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

I only see Recore: Definitive Edition as downloadable only on best buy's site. Did it ever get a physical release?

Pikagreg  

Pikagreg

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

Outward for $30 is the lowest it has been so far I think on ps4. 


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Thx Tyrok!

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM

I only see Recore: Definitive Edition as downloadable only on best buy's site. Did it ever get a physical release?

The sku they give is for the code and it seems like Ori the same.


intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

Where’s
T
H
E
Glitch?


Ps4 dualshock controllers maybe? I think they had similar sale before where you could get 1 controller with $30 off when it went live.

Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Now the great debate of do I pick up both Dragon: Marked for Death and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition now, or risk until actual Black Friday but they may not be available or on sale since they are lesser known titles. 


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

Now the great debate of do I pick up both Dragon: Marked for Death and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition now, or risk until actual Black Friday but they may not be available or on sale since they are lesser known titles.


Both relatively obscure, Best Buy usually only prices games for the actual BF sale that have decent stock going into November. I guess it would depend if you think either of those titles will have multiple print runs. Who knows, GameStop might offer them for less on BF, they seem to throw smaller print run games into their sales from time to time.

Peppermint_Jeff  

Peppermint_Jeff

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Does anyone know is Saints Row on Switch is still trash even with the update? I still have GCU and I’m tempted to pull the trigger on it

The_Central_Scrutinizer  

The_Central_Scrutinizer

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

I never thought I'd live to see a sale on Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It gets old constantly seeing other Mario titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Waluigi's Taco Stand on sale instead, so this is truly refreshing.

Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Both relatively obscure, Best Buy usually only prices games for the actual BF sale that have decent stock going into November. I guess it would depend if you think either of those titles will have multiple print runs. Who knows, GameStop might offer them for less on BF, they seem to throw smaller print run games into their sales from time to time.

I think what throws my thought process here out of whack is the fact that last year, BB had Disgaea 5 for $15 and a few other lesser titles for very low price. Sadly, I didn't get any of them. I might just go with Dragon: Marked for Death as Giana Sisters has been put on a few titles at this point so I could always pick it up on Wii U or something down the line. 


