Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

New Monthly $5 Dollar Cert for Power Up Rewards Pro

By Fatbot3, Today, 09:40 PM

#1 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3581 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 09:40 PM

Please delete if this is irrelevant but I was at GameStop today picking up my Pokemon Switch Lite and learned a $15 Power Up membership now comes with a monthly 5 dollar cert that works on anything in the store. The cert expires monthly and while the manager in the store said it was live ( I got a 5 dollar cert for signing up immediately) I saw on the site it doesn't start until Jan 2020. $60 for $15 seems like a desent deal though with just a few limitations. Here's the details for those interested.

 

https://www.gamestop...poweruprewards/

 

 


#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10659 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 09:45 PM

Interesting.  It looks like enrolling with a digital subscription to GameInformer would knock $5 off the yearly cost.


#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20963 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

Interesting.  It looks like enrolling with a digital subscription to GameInformer would knock $5 off the yearly cost.

It'll only knock $5 off the cost because the new cost for physical is going to be $19.99

 

I was talking about this with a GS staff earlier today.

 

The $5 a month though is the real benefit. Hot damn!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy