Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 3 votes

Super Mario 3D All Stars (Physical) up for preorder

By 2changz, Today, 01:59 PM

#1 2changz  

2changz

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Best buy

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6414104

 

Target

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-80898570

 

Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...99158306&sr=8-7

 

Gamestop

https://www.gamestop...s/11105987.html

 

Not sure how rare/valuable these will be but since Nintendo decided to go the hypebeast route of making their games limited now, it's probably better to at least secure one preorder.


#2 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   188 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

Just pre-ordered them both with the GCU discount still applying.

 

3D World changed date to the Feb 12th in an email I got.


#3 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1299 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Just pre-ordered them both with the GCU discount still applying.


I wish I had GCU still....granted $60 is great value for 3D All Stars.

#4 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2530 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

3D worlds is a limited run too? I thought only all stars was.

#5 Vigilante   poyo CAGiversary!   37671 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

3D worlds is a limited run too? I thought only all stars was.

Correct, only 3D All-Stars is confirmed limited.


#6 Euripides   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Euripides

Posted Today, 02:35 PM

Thank you for the links.

 

Ordered 3D-All Stars as I had $40 in rewards.

 

Should have some nice rewards coming soon as BestBuy had a promotion ongoing for the last few months for 5% back on grocery shopping that ended on 8/31/20. Now they are supposed to send the rewards combined for those months.

 

Will use those rewards for Super Mario 3D world + Bowsers Fury


#7 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted Today, 02:51 PM

Best buy has them up!
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6414104
 
They also have Super Mario 3d World+ Bowsers Fury up for preorder
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6414113
 
Not sure how rare/valuable these will be but since Nintendo decided to go the hypebeast route of making their games limited now, it's probably better to at least secure one preorder.


Thank you OP this really means alot to me since I heard it will be limited on physical edition copy!
YOU JUST MADE MY DAY MAN GOD BLESS!

#8 bballplaya210   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   513 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

bballplaya210

Posted Today, 03:11 PM

Preordered with GCU as well. Thanks for the heads up! These limited nintendo releases usually sell out immediately.

#9 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1422 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

Does anyone pre-order with PayPal? Does it charge right away or when it ships?

#10 2changz  

2changz

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Does anyone pre-order with PayPal? Does it charge right away or when it ships?

I think they do a charge just to make sure your account can cover it (forgot the term) but then it drops off until shipped. Someone correct me if I'm wrong.

 

EDIT: PREAUTHORIZATION! That was the word


#11 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Thanks OP. I just went with Super Mario 3D All Stars with GCU with in store pick up. The mail has been slow lately and didn't want to take the chance of it getting damaged in the bubble mailer they use.

 

I'll wait for Super Mario 3d World+ Bowsers Fury since that one is not limited.


#12 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1874 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

Waiting on amazon and GameStop

#13 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   618 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

I may preorder and cancel later on. I don't care for the 15-day return window at bestbuy.

 

Is there a preorder limit at bestbuy? It's 3.


#14 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14822 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

I Hope this isn't going to be the norm with Nintendo moving forward, especially with that rumored Skyward Sword remaster coming, but then again the Classic consoles they released didn't last a year either...


#15 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

can anyone confirm if we can preorder these in store at GameStop yet?


#16 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   512 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Super pumped for all these Mario announcements today. Day 1 purchase for the Mario 3D world bundle and the Mario 3D all stars bundle

#17 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1367 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

I found out on comments on the direct that best buy had them up and broke my neck getting it preordered because did not want to risk it selling out elsewhere. I know how this Nintendo stuff is especially with the word limited attached and $60 is a great value anyways. I'll get 3d world + bowsers fury later on since it's not going to be limited it appears. I really want the game and watch as well but no where to preorder that.


#18 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Thanks op, I had a 10% offer and a $10 reward on my account got it for $47.51.


#19 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   3146 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Waiting on amazon and GameStop

Same, and Walmart for the $49.94 price


#20 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   618 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Same, and Walmart for the $49.94 price

Is that through their membership thing?

May be that's not up and running yet.


#21 Dahk   Words are Wind CAGiversary!   1506 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Dahk

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

Target is live for all you Red Card holders out there.

 

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-80898570


#22 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Also up for preorder in store at GameStop for those looking to use store credit


#23 detsportsfan3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   140 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

detsportsfan3

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

I Hope this isn't going to be the norm with Nintendo moving forward, especially with that rumored Skyward Sword remaster coming, but then again the Classic consoles they released didn't last a year either...


Does anyone actually WANT a skyward sword remaster?

I think a Zelda 3D all stars would be much easier to make (dont have to redesign controls around lack of motion plus) and sell a lot better. OOT and/or majora's mask, windwaker, and twilight princess on one cartridge. The last two are already remastered so it shouldn't be difficult.

#24 HyperG   GamersVlog.com CAGiversary!   2923 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

HyperG

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

Game and Watch pre-order placeholder for Best Buy : https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6428471


#25 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5223 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

Mario Galaxy was always a favorite ... loved the soundtrack but hated the wii controls. Pre-ordered for pickup at Best Buy.

#26 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23495 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Correct, only 3D All-Stars is confirmed limited.

I had no idea this was limited... just another marketing strategy of Nintendo keeping their games in short supply? Or do people just not want these? I can't imagine it's the latter, SM64 is my fave Mario game. 

 

Does anyone actually WANT a skyward sword remaster?

I think a Zelda 3D all stars would be much easier to make (dont have to redesign controls around lack of motion plus) and sell a lot better. OOT and/or majora's mask, windwaker, and twilight princess on one cartridge. The last two are already remastered so it shouldn't be difficult.

I do. I thought that game was made worse by the waggle controls and the Wii's blurry ass graphics are a travesty. And I honestly liked SS more than BotW- game got kinda boring, predictable and tedious after 20 hours in due to a lack of a story, any real character development, and never felt rewarding. It was fun to mess around with the world though. 


#27 w00dm4n   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   327 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

w00dm4n

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Game and Watch pre-order placeholder for Best Buy : https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6428471

$50? that's a deal breaker. still its better than those game gear micros


#28 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   3146 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Is that through their membership thing?

May be that's not up and running yet.

no.. almost all new release games at Walmart have been selling at 49.94 *in store* with a bunch of them being PM'd online.

Been going on for a year or so.


#29 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1520 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

I might get one to flip down the line. If it really is limited. I have no interest in playing these 3 games again. Will wait for Amazon or Walmart.


#30 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14822 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Does anyone actually WANT a skyward sword remaster?

I think a Zelda 3D all stars would be much easier to make (dont have to redesign controls around lack of motion plus) and sell a lot better. OOT and/or majora's mask, windwaker, and twilight princess on one cartridge. The last two are already remastered so it shouldn't be difficult.

Yes, because the motion controls are legit goddamn trash and because Switch Lite is a thing it means they'll have to redo the controls to make it unass and I can finally play that game without wanting to smash the Wii remote because it keeps expecting me to bowl with a bomb or think flying by pointing a remote is fun.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy