Super Mario 3D All Stars (Physical) up for preorder

Correct, only 3D All-Stars is confirmed limited.
I had no idea this was limited... just another marketing strategy of Nintendo keeping their games in short supply? Or do people just not want these? I can't imagine it's the latter, SM64 is my fave Mario game.
Does anyone actually WANT a skyward sword remaster?
I think a Zelda 3D all stars would be much easier to make (dont have to redesign controls around lack of motion plus) and sell a lot better. OOT and/or majora's mask, windwaker, and twilight princess on one cartridge. The last two are already remastered so it shouldn't be difficult.
I do. I thought that game was made worse by the waggle controls and the Wii's blurry ass graphics are a travesty. And I honestly liked SS more than BotW- game got kinda boring, predictable and tedious after 20 hours in due to a lack of a story, any real character development, and never felt rewarding. It was fun to mess around with the world though.