CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #652: Preorder Porn

CAGcast #652: Preorder Porn

The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

* * * * - 6 votes

Playstation 5 Pre-Order Thread

By ShadowAssassin, Sep 16 2020 09:05 PM

#1 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:05 PM

Everyone get ready!

 


#2 gmsick  

gmsick

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:05 PM

Oh snap!


#3 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:07 PM

I'm not sleeping tonight

#4 Faithful  

Faithful

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:07 PM

Wow who's running Sony? Dontcha think that's the kind of thing they should have dropped at the end of the announcement?

Now it's a tweeted "oh by the way". smh.

#5 Sam Beckett  

Sam Beckett

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:09 PM

What time?!?!? Midnight ?


#6 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:12 PM

It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.

#7 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:15 PM

This should go smoothly.

Update:


#8 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:15 PM

It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.

DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case. 


#9 DemonsMaster  

DemonsMaster

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:16 PM

This should go smoothly.


Absolutely. No mention of what time, or what retailers. What could possibly go wrong? Lol

#10 BreadNiblets  

BreadNiblets

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:16 PM

Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.


#11 zeb06  

zeb06

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:18 PM

DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case. 

As a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.


#12 TheSmokingPun  

TheSmokingPun

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM

I'm getting too old to stay up all night & wait for these things. It was a lot easier doing it in person because I could at least give myself the excuse to move around.


#13 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM

Aa a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.

The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge. 

 

FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.  

 

EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme. 


#14 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM

Time to watch my CAG & Twitter notifications like a hawk. Good luck everyone.


#15 Nesmaniac  

Nesmaniac

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:31 PM

So who is going for the digital and who physical?


#16 gmsick  

gmsick

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:34 PM

Physical


#17 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM

Doubt they'll sell out in seconds, but probably lasts no more than an hour.


#18 CheapAssDragon  

CheapAssDragon

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM

So who is going for the digital and who physical?


I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.

#19 blueweltall  

blueweltall

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM

The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge.

FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.

EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme.


I heard it is from the FF team that rebooted FFXIV. I haven't play FFXIV yet, but I heard a lot of very positive things about the changes the team made.

#20 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:37 PM

My wallet is ready!


#21 Phi  

Phi

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:46 PM

I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.


I think I know what was meant, but I disagree - things like the eShop thread bring a lot of interest and traffic.

#22 Davem  

Davem

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:48 PM

FFXVI actually looks good to me. I couldn’t make it past the mechanic in FFXV

#23 Phi  

Phi

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:51 PM

Honestly, I'm trying to decide between the $399 PS5 and the XBox Series S, for 60FPS 1080 resolution. Chances are I'll get the $399 PS5 because:

1. More hard drive space
2. I won't have to play a waiting game for pre-orders to begin. I'm ready for them to take my money now.

#24 DanteWarrior  

DanteWarrior

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:56 PM

Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
 

The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited


#25 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:56 PM

Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.

Exactly my thoughts. Everything else I'll be playing is already announced for PS4/X1 so sure I'll be able to play Lego Skywalker Saga in beautiful UHD. It doesn't matter that the graphics will still be from potato generation right?


#26 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:03 PM

Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
 

The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited

got a feeling theyre killing off the free ps+ games in favor of this Game Pass style library


#27 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:09 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.


#28 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:12 PM

I haven't checked the GS thread but in store preorders are live. Mine is confirmed


#29 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:23 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.

Wait, I thought the reigns were being handed to YoshiP after he saved FFXIV. . .surely they aren't this stupid? :wall:


#30 blueweltall  

blueweltall

Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:26 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.

I did not know that. I thought the director of FFXIV will be in charge but it looks like he is just the producer.


