Playstation 5 Pre-Order Thread

Aa a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.

The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge.

FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.

EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme.