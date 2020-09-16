Playstation 5 Pre-Order Thread

Everyone get ready!
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:05 PM
Oh snap!
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:07 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:09 PM
What time?!?!? Midnight ?
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:12 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:15 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:15 PM
It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.
DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:16 PM
This should go smoothly.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:16 PM
Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:18 PM
As a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM
I'm getting too old to stay up all night & wait for these things. It was a lot easier doing it in person because I could at least give myself the excuse to move around.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM
The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge.
FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.
EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:24 PM
Time to watch my CAG & Twitter notifications like a hawk. Good luck everyone.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:31 PM
So who is going for the digital and who physical?
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:34 PM
Physical
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM
Doubt they'll sell out in seconds, but probably lasts no more than an hour.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:36 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:37 PM
My wallet is ready!
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:46 PM
I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:48 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:51 PM
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:56 PM
Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited
Posted 16 September 2020 - 09:56 PM
Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.
Exactly my thoughts. Everything else I'll be playing is already announced for PS4/X1 so sure I'll be able to play Lego Skywalker Saga in beautiful UHD. It doesn't matter that the graphics will still be from potato generation right?
Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:03 PM
got a feeling theyre killing off the free ps+ games in favor of this Game Pass style library
Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:09 PM
So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.
Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:12 PM
I haven't checked the GS thread but in store preorders are live. Mine is confirmed
Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:23 PM
Wait, I thought the reigns were being handed to YoshiP after he saved FFXIV. . .surely they aren't this stupid?
Posted 16 September 2020 - 10:26 PM
I did not know that. I thought the director of FFXIV will be in charge but it looks like he is just the producer.