The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel's Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Xbox Series S/X Pre-Order Thread - Now with Direct Links! - Live 9/22 8AM PT, 11AM ET

By Phi, Yesterday, 07:13 PM

#1 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Xbox Series X & S Pre-Orders - Start Tuesday 9/22 at 8AM PT, 11AM ET
 

Xbox Series X -  $499.99

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Microsoft Store

Target

Walmart


Xbox Series S - $299.99

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Microsoft Store

Target 

Walmart

 
 
 
 
 
Wario64 wrote on Twitter:

 

some numbers I heard for GameStop per-store allocations for Xbox Series preorders:
Series X - 6-12 per store
Series S - 2-4 per store— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 21, 2020

.........

Stores may also have a Microsoft financing program available called XBox All Access: https://www.xbox.com...s#findaretailer


Edited by CheapyD, Today, 01:31 PM.
added links

#2 IGN  

IGN

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

Xbox Series X @ $34.99/month for 24 months = $839.76

 

Xbox Series S @ $24.99/month for 24 months = $599.76

 

Both include 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate


  • Phi likes this

#3 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15000 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

The 24 months of GPU is a code (included in the service plan/receipt) from what I understand and unusable until you are at minimum under 1 year left on your current subscription. Keep that in mind before accepting the terms, because you're paying almost full retail for 2 years of GPU with no possibility for discounts. For reference, a month of GPU can be had for as low as $7.50 when on sale from various sites. If a payment plan supports your financial situation, by all means. If you're able to pay cash, that will be the ultimate savings tomorrow.


#4 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM

The 24 months of GPU is a code (included in the service plan/receipt) from what I understand and unusable until you are at minimum under 1 year left on your current subscription. Keep that in mind before accepting the terms, because you're paying almost full retail for 2 years of GPU with no possibility for discounts. For reference, a month of GPU can be had for as low as $7.50 when on sale from various sites. If a payment plan supports your financial situation, by all means. If you're able to pay cash, that will be the ultimate savings tomorrow.


Thanks for letting me know. I'd do XBox All Access and I may still try it. However, I have heard that the people who have gotten approved so far in the past, for the older systems, had a credit rating of 680+.

#5 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   393 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

You’re better off fighting online than going into store. Most GameStop’s in my area got 6 in total. So unless you’re about to go stand in line, get ready to refresh websites.

#6 segasonic128   Segasonic CAGiversary!   524 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

segasonic128

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

if anyone gets an XSX preorder, i might trade them straight up for my PS5 499 preorder.     ; )         (if i am unable to procure XSX)


#7 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1464 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

Thanks for letting me know. I'd do XBox All Access and I may still try it. However, I have heard that the people who have gotten approved so far in the past, for the older systems, had a credit rating of 680+.

As the old saying goes "the only thing [that] beats a can't is a try." In the case of trying to pre-order a XSX through All Access (for me), I'm tapping out. I'll just start saving up to buy it some time next year.

 

Edit: Grammar correction.


  • Phi likes this

#8 officeofpresident   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   66 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

officeofpresident

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

About a week before PS3 released i was going into a Best Buy and there was a couple sitting in camping chairs near the front doors. As i left the store i asked what they were doing and they said were waiting for PS3. I thought about it decided to use my vacation time and came back to BB later that day with my camping gear. Within a few days we had 20 tents in a row that snaked around the side. I can still remember the oddness of taking tokes inside a tent and then stepping out to the view of a huge parking lot filled with cars and customers looking at us a bizarrely. BB was the best, they had a port-a-potty brought in, bought us pizzas one nite and donuts on one morning, gave us Geek Squad Tshirts. When we weren't in our tents we'd sit inside on a couch they had for Guitar Hero and play that game for hours. I was one of the few out of the 20 people who camped out that planned on keeping the console but in the end i ended up selling it on eBay for $1900.00 after seeing previous listings were averaging 2k!

 

And i still laugh to this day thinking about the store manager coming out one morning to tell us to stop filling up their garbage cans with empty beer bottles or on the final morning how 2 Asian Ladies showed up and cut in line (little did they know that BB had already given us special tickets a few days prior). The look on their faces when they got to the cash register and were asked for their tickets was priceless!


#9 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2104 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

This Bethesda news is probably going to make it a lot harder to get a XSX now. I hope I can snag one tomorrow.

#10 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15000 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM

This Bethesda news is probably going to make it a lot harder to get a XSX now. I hope I can snag one tomorrow.

Well GPU is also on PC so not everyone hearing the news will be racing to get one. It will definitely up the interest though.


  • Phi likes this

#11 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 08:49 PM

I recently saw a news headline saying they paid $7.5 billion for Bethesda. That's actually a sizeable transaction.

#12 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14848 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Wario64 wrote on Twitter:

.........

8 AM PT, 10 AM Central Time, 11 AM Eastern Time.

Stores may also have a Microsoft financing program available called XBox All Access: https://www.xbox.com...s#findaretailer

At least with GS anyone wanting to do XBox All Access has to do it through GS dot com instead of in store, but since we all know how bad GS's website will crap the bed tomorrow, I would recommend doing it through XBox's own site instead.


  • Phi likes this

#13 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

The 24 months of GPU is a code (included in the service plan/receipt) from what I understand and unusable until you are at minimum under 1 year left on your current subscription. Keep that in mind before accepting the terms, because you're paying almost full retail for 2 years of GPU with no possibility for discounts. For reference, a month of GPU can be had for as low as $7.50 when on sale from various sites. If a payment plan supports your financial situation, by all means. If you're able to pay cash, that will be the ultimate savings tomorrow.


I was reading over the terms:

"Your 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is delivered directly to your console during set-up and is available in Settings; no codes required."

https://www.xbox.com...xAllAccessTerms

#14 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15000 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

I was reading over the terms:

"Your 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is delivered directly to your console during set-up and is available in Settings; no codes required."

https://www.xbox.com...xAllAccessTerms

That's even worse; so it's tied to the hardware? Too many questions unanswered here.


  • Phi likes this

#15 JJSP   Not Broke, Just Bent CAGiversary!   10175 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

JJSP

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

Expecting this to be a shitshow, but won't stop me from trying.


#16 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   393 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

You’re better off fighting online than going into store. Most GameStop’s in my area got 6 in total. So unless you’re about to go stand in line, get ready to refresh websites.


My plan is to goto my GameStop at 7am. With my Switch and just sit there peacefully playing a game. Then I have no worries about a website crash. Each store has a set amount for those in line.

#17 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   393 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

My plan is to goto my GameStop at 7am. With my Switch and just sit there peacefully playing a game. Then I have no worries about a website crash. Each store has a set amount for those in line.

Good luck, I hope you get one. I know one guy was sitting outside the GameStop I went to today. Don’t forget, employees are also going to take first dibs too.
  • Phi likes this

#18 IGN  

IGN

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

My plan is to goto my GameStop at 7am. With my Switch and just sit there peacefully playing a game. Then I have no worries about a website crash. Each store has a set amount for those in line.

Be prepared to buy a bundle, some other people have mentioned that their stores told them that they are only selling the Xbox Series X/S in bundle form.


  • Phi likes this

#19 DarkGamer11   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   517 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

DarkGamer11

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

My plan is to goto my GameStop at 7am. With my Switch and just sit there peacefully playing a game. Then I have no worries about a website crash. Each store has a set amount for those in line.


I think I’m gonna try this too. Worst comes to worst there’s already people there and I head home early

#20 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16334 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

Be prepared to buy a bundle, some other people have mentioned that their stores told them that they are only selling the Xbox Series X/S in bundle form.


Makes sense since there’s no profit in the console. But still a shitty thing to do because there’s always some thing you don’t want or need in that bundle.

#21 mojoaoe  

mojoaoe

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Wonder if any retailers will drop it tonight instead....
  • Phi likes this

#22 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

Wonder if any retailers will drop it tonight instead....


I've been wondering the same. That would be crazy.

#23 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2353 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

I've been wondering the same. That would be crazy.

That would never happen though. A company stating preorders start tomorrow, and instead preorders opening tonight....


#24 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   393 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

Good luck, I hope you get one. I know one guy was sitting outside the GameStop I went to today. Don’t forget, employees are also going to take first dibs too.

Seriously lol?  If I got at 7am and they are all gone, I’ll just head home and try online. Not sitting over night lol. Just.... no lol


#25 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16334 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

saw this on ebay for a $799 series x:

 

 

This console is estimated to hit shelves early as November 27st, this is a preorder confirmation, so if you want hit the watch this item or make the payment.This guarantees you a console.


once you preorder you will recieve it at least 20 of december due to disponibity

 

yeah, seems legit.


#26 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5422 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 01:19 AM

saw this on ebay for a $799 series x:


yeah, seems legit.


Odd they try to use disponibility, which is a really obscure way of saying availability, yet misspell it. Definitely legit, ordered one.

#27 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16334 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

Odd they try to use disponibility, which is a really obscure way of saying availability, yet misspell it. Definitely legit, ordered one.


What’s crazy is that I found that description on two different sellers. One of a sold item. Someone is getting ripped off!

#28 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2131 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 03:09 AM

Odd they try to use disponibility, which is a really obscure way of saying availability, yet misspell it. Definitely legit, ordered one.

Google Translate is playing games with the scammers.


#29 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1349 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 04:08 AM

Ugh and ill be at work during this when it goes live ugh

#30 mojoaoe  

mojoaoe

Posted Today, 04:16 AM

Not sure whether I should go line up in front of a store at like 8am or wait till online goes live and not even leave the house.... 


