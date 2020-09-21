Xbox Series S/X Pre-Order Thread - Now with Links! - Live 9/22 8AM PT, 11AM ET

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

About a week before PS3 released i was going into a Best Buy and there was a couple sitting in camping chairs near the front doors. As i left the store i asked what they were doing and they said were waiting for PS3. I thought about it decided to use my vacation time and came back to BB later that day with my camping gear. Within a few days we had 20 tents in a row that snaked around the side. I can still remember the oddness of taking tokes inside a tent and then stepping out to the view of a huge parking lot filled with cars and customers looking at us a bizarrely. BB was the best, they had a port-a-potty brought in, bought us pizzas one nite and donuts on one morning, gave us Geek Squad Tshirts. When we weren't in our tents we'd sit inside on a couch they had for Guitar Hero and play that game for hours. I was one of the few out of the 20 people who camped out that planned on keeping the console but in the end i ended up selling it on eBay for $1900.00 after seeing previous listings were averaging 2k!

And i still laugh to this day thinking about the store manager coming out one morning to tell us to stop filling up their garbage cans with empty beer bottles or on the final morning how 2 Asian Ladies showed up and cut in line (little did they know that BB had already given us special tickets a few days prior). The look on their faces when they got to the cash register and were asked for their tickets was priceless!