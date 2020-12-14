Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077, The Mandalorian, Immortals Fenyx Rising, new Twitch rules, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Official Collector's Edition Compilation XII - 2021

By Vogyn, Yesterday, 08:53 AM

#1 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 AM

Official Collector's Edition

Compilation XII - 2021

Includes Books, Consoles, Controllers, Games, Miscellaneous, & Steelbooks

 

Anthology Index: 

Spoiler

 

Deals: (Updated 12/14/20)

Spoiler

 

FAQ: 

Spoiler

 

Graveyard: 

Spoiler

 

Legend: 

Spoiler

 

Major Retailers: 

Spoiler

 

Patch Notes: (Updated 12/14/20)

Spoiler
 

#2 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 AM

The Everything List of 2021

___________________________________________________________________

[:January:]

15th: [LE] Ghost of a Tale: [Amazon UK]

26th: [CE] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy : [NISA]

29th: [CE] Re:ZERO - The Prophecy of the Throne: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February:]

2nd: [LE] Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

2nd: [LE] Outriders: [GAME]

12th: [LE] Beholder: [GAME]

12th: [LE] Crypt of the NecroDancer: [Amazon UK]

16th: [LE] Fallen Revenants: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

19th: [LE] Fahrenheit: [Amazon UK]

23rd: [SB] Persona 5 Strikers: [Best Buy]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March:]

2nd: [LE] Harvest Moon: One World: [NISA]

16th: [LE] Saviors of Sapphire Wings: [NISA]

21st: [BK] Final Fantasy XV Official Works: [Amazon]

26th: [CEMonster Hunter Rise: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April:]

6th: [SB] Guilty Gear Strive: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

13th: [LE] Poison Control: [NISA]

23rd: [CENier Repplicant ver.1.22: [SE StoreSE Store EU]

___________________________________________________________________

[:May:]

_______________________

[:June:]

15th: [BK] Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before KH3: [Amazon]

___________________________________________________________________

[:July:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:August:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:September:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:October:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:November:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:December:]

___________________________________________________________________

[:TBA:]

TBA: [LE] Biomutant: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

TBA: [CE] Biomutant: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

TBA: [CE] Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: [iam8bit]

TBA: [LE] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

TBA: [CE] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: [NISA]

TBA: [SB] Far Cry 6: [AmazonUbisoft]

TBA: [CE] Far Cry 6: [Ubisoft]

TBA: [LE] Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

TBA: [LE] R-Type Final 2: [NISA]

TBA: [LE] The Guild 3: [Amazon]


#3 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 AM

Official Collector's Edition Games

January - March

 

Ghost of a Tale Collector's Edition - 01/15/21 - $59.50   :ps4: 

811Mwl4sMCL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy Limited Edition - 01/26/21 - $119.99   :ps4:   :switch: 

ATE2_Glamshot_NSW_1.jpg

 

 

Re:ZERO - The Prophecy of the Throne Collector's Edition - 01/29/21 - $89.99   :ps4:   :switch: 

81ttVvQi2uL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Ys lx: Monstrum Nox - Pact Edition - 02/02/21 - $59.99   :ps4:  :switch: 

81JbFepr3XL._SL1500_.jpg

:switch:  Release is 06/31/21

 

Outriders Day 1 Edition - Exclusive Pin Set - 02/02/21 - $79.34   :ps4:  :xb1: 

Outriders_Beautyshot.jpg

 

 

Beholder Collector's Edition - 02/12/21 - $52.89   :switch: 

BeholderNSWCE.jpg

 

 

Crypt of the NecroDancer Collector's Edition - 02/12/21 - $66.11   :ps4:   :switch: 

81p09nynFZL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Fallen Legion Revenants: Vanguard Edition - 02/16/21 - $49.99   :ps4:  :switch: 

71Wzhr+PXeL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Fahrenheit 15th Anniversary Edition - 02/19/21 - $33.05   :ps4: 

81oUp-q8HBL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Persona 5 Strikers Steelbook Edition - 02/23/21 - $59.99   :switch: 

Steelbook.jpg?resize=1038%2C576&ssl=1

 

 

Harvest Moon: One World Limited Edition - 03/02/21 - $79.99   :ps4:   :switch: 

HMOW_FULL_Glamshot_NSW.png

 

 

Saviors of Sapphire Wings Limited Edition - 03/16/21 - $79.99   :switch: 

SS1_ESRB_NSW_Glamshot_StoreLE.png

 

 

Monster Hunter Rise Collector's Edition - 03/26/21 - $99.99   :switch: 81vmqP76JKL._SL1500_.jpg  


#4 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 AM

Official Collector's Edition Games

April - June

 

Guilty Gear Strive Ultimate Edition - 04/06/21 - $99.99    :ps4:

81pvt6qEOYL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Poison Control Limited Edition - 04/13/20 - $64.99    :ps4:   :switch: 

Store_PCO_Glamshots_NSW_USA.jpg

 

 

Nier Replicant ver.1.22 White Snow Edition - 04/23/20 - $159.99    :ps4:  :xb1:   :pc: 

f06421ab02fc9a9b142df950c7e95a1a-KR-1350

 


#5 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 AM

Official Collector's Edition Games

July - September

 

Nothing Yet


#6 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM

Official Collector's Edition Games

October - December

 

Nothing Yet


#7 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 AM

Official Collector's Edition Games

TBA - 2022

 

Biomutant Collector's Edition - 2021 - $119.99     :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc: 

81eIypZYdFL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Biomutant Atomic Edition - 2021 - $399.99     :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc: 

816Ub2FoDSL.AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Collector's Edition - 2021 - $249.99   :ps4:

web_productimage_DE_COLLECTORSEDITION_1_

 

 

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny - Unrelenting Edition - Summer - $59.99   :switch: 

91-eEdn6GJL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Limited Edition - Summer - $99.99    :switch: 

D6-NSW-ESRB-StoreLE.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - 2021 - $109.99    :ps4:  :xb1:  

FC6_GLD_STL_EN.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition - 2021 - $199.99    :ps4:  :xb1:   :pc: 

far-cry-6-collectors-edition.jpg

 

 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - 2021 - $69.99   :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch:

810r7gCwqsL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

R-Type Final 2 Limited Edition - 2021 - $84.99   :ps4:   :xb1:   :switch: 

StoreLE_R-TypeFinal2-Fullshot-NSW-USA.jp

 

 

The Guild 3 Aristocratic Edition - 2021 - $79.99   :pc: 

GUILDIII_3DMockUp_LimitedEdition-1024x57

 


#8 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 AM

Extra Space

 

Incase I Need It


#9 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 AM

That's all atm. Any Collector/Limited edition games, books, steelbooks, broken links, etc I'm missing, let me know & I'll update. Don't think the forum has uploaded PS5/Series X/S emoticons, so I'll be using the PS4 & Xbox One ones interchangeably. I'll be updating with any deals as well to fit the theme of this forum section. 


#10 Nothing-   Tomorrow King - Interloper Kai CAGiversary!   9396 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

Nothing-

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 AM

tagging this.

 

(If you post "new thread smell" then you're an idiot.)


#11 itzd4n   Dank Lean CAGiversary!   1386 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM

Thanks Vogyn

#12 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 PM

tagging this.

 

(If you post "new thread smell" then you're an idiot.)

your*

 

PS: Missed the CE for VtM Bloodlines 2

 

BLOODLINES 2 CE | Paradox Merchandise (paradoxplaza.com)


#13 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   864 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 12:38 PM

Cool beans! 


#14 daver16   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   632 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

daver16

Posted Yesterday, 02:47 PM

Woo new thread!


#15 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1417 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 03:02 PM

Lame only the Switch version of Persona 5 S comes with the steelbook, not buying an inferior version for a metal case.


#16 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM

Best Buy Cyberpunk CE just shipped and got a tracking number.  It's not a normal shipping email from them.  It'll say "Important information about your order"

 

Steelbook still shows delayed.  I wonder if it's due to the CE not being shipped yet.


#17 WingsDJY   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4000 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

WingsDJY

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

My Steelbook for the standard edition is also delayed, so who knows what happened

#18 chubbyninja1319   Where's my stuff!? CAGiversary!   5458 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

chubbyninja1319

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Sniiiiiiiiiiiiffffff! Ah, new thread smell. Thanks Vogyn!

#19 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4344 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

Can you smell what Vogyn is cooking?

 

27-272615_can-you-smell-what-the-rock-is


#20 booni3  

booni3

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Lame only the Switch version of Persona 5 S comes with the steelbook, not buying an inferior version for a metal case.

VERY lame, can't fathom the thinking behind it.


#21 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6946 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

Always appreciate a new thread.


#22 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4866 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

If Best Buy doesn’t ship my steelbook by tomorrow, I’m going to call them.

#23 Batto47  

Batto47

Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM

Looking forward to adding Ys IX to my collection next year!

#24 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11340 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

tagging this.

 

(If you post "new thread smell" then you're an idiot.)

AGREED.  Whoops, too late! :D

 

your*

 

PS: Missed the CE for VtM Bloodlines 2

 

BLOODLINES 2 CE | Paradox Merchandise (paradoxplaza.com)

ur*


#25 wolf96  

wolf96

Posted Yesterday, 09:41 PM

Awesome just had my Cyberpunk CE delivered. Also, new thread niiiiice


#26 PulsarInferno  

PulsarInferno

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

Thanks Vogyn


#27 tubtub   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

tubtub

Posted Today, 03:41 AM

If Best Buy doesn’t ship my steelbook by tomorrow, I’m going to call them.


I talked to them. They claimed they are overnighting them the 23rd for delivery the 24th. We'll see, never had this happen with steelbooks before
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy