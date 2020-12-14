Official Collector's Edition Compilation XII - 2021

The Everything List of 2021
[:January:]
15th: [LE] Ghost of a Tale: [Amazon UK]
26th: [CE] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy : [NISA]
29th: [CE] Re:ZERO - The Prophecy of the Throne: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
[:February:]
2nd: [LE] Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
2nd: [LE] Outriders: [GAME]
12th: [LE] Beholder: [GAME]
12th: [LE] Crypt of the NecroDancer: [Amazon UK]
16th: [LE] Fallen Revenants: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
19th: [LE] Fahrenheit: [Amazon UK]
23rd: [SB] Persona 5 Strikers: [Best Buy]
[:March:]
2nd: [LE] Harvest Moon: One World: [NISA]
16th: [LE] Saviors of Sapphire Wings: [NISA]
21st: [BK] Final Fantasy XV Official Works: [Amazon]
26th: [CE] Monster Hunter Rise: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
[:April:]
6th: [SB] Guilty Gear Strive: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
13th: [LE] Poison Control: [NISA]
23rd: [CE] Nier Repplicant ver.1.22: [SE Store, SE Store EU]
[:May:]
[:June:]
15th: [BK] Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before KH3: [Amazon]
[:July:]
[:August:]
[:September:]
[:October:]
[:November:]
[:December:]
[:TBA:]
TBA: [LE] Biomutant: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
TBA: [CE] Biomutant: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
TBA: [CE] Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: [iam8bit]
TBA: [LE] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
TBA: [CE] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: [NISA]
TBA: [SB] Far Cry 6: [Amazon, Ubisoft]
TBA: [CE] Far Cry 6: [Ubisoft]
TBA: [LE] Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
TBA: [LE] R-Type Final 2: [NISA]
TBA: [LE] The Guild 3: [Amazon]