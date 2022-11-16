Black Friday Videogame 2022 List and General Discussion

Posted 16 November 2022 - 02:41 PM

Welcome to another Black Friday year! Here are all the current BF videogame deals. Deals will not be active until either Black Friday or Black Friday week.

*Will update when ads are released.

--Current Ads--

Target

Amazon (early BF deals)

Best Buy (early BF deals)

Gamestop

NewEgg

Meijer

--Consoles--

Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Mario Kart 8 Bundle ($300 Meijer, Gamestop)

Nintendo Switch OLED Gray or Neon ($350 Meijer)

Xbox Series S ($250 NewEgg, Gamestop)

Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle 2022 Console ($250 Meijer) - Reference

--Games--

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XSX $39 Gamestop)

Animal Crossing ($35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

Battlefield 2042 (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy, PS5, XSX $15 Best Buy)

Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, XB1 $39 Gamestop)

Destroy All Humans 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Digimon Survive (Switch $17 Gamestop)

DOOM Eternal (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

Dying Light 2 (PS4, XB1 $29 Gamestop)

Elden Ring (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

Family Feud (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 Best Buy)

FIFA 23 (Switch $17 Gamestop, PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

Fire Emblem Three Hopes (Switch $39 Gamestop)

Gran Turismo 7 ($29 Gamestop)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

Godfall (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

Grid Legends (PS4, XSX $17 Gamestop)

Halo Infinite (Xbox $20 Best Buy)

Hello Neighbor (NSW $10 Best Buy)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 $30 Meijer, PS5 $39 Gamestop)

Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

Just Dance 2023 ($35 Gamestop)

KeyWe (NSW $10 Best Buy)

LEGO CITY Undercover (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (NSW $17 Gamestop)

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (NSW $29 Gamestop)

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

Lost Judgment (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

Madden 23 (XB1, PS4 $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

Maneater (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch $39 Gamestop)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch $29 Gamestop)

MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)

NBA (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4, XSX $39 Gamestop)

NHL 23 (XB1, PS4 $29 Gamestop, $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $40 Meijer)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 - $20 Best Buy)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 $29 Gamestop)

Saint's Row (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5 $39 Gamestop)

Spyro Trilogy (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

Super Mario Party ($40 Meijer)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch $39 Gamestop)

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

The Quarry (XSX, PS4 $17 Gamestop)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4, XS1 $12 Best Buy)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($29 Gamestop)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, XB1 $12 Best Buy)

WWE 2K22 (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, XB1 $20 Best Buy)

--Other Gaming Deals--

Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Gamestop

All Pre-owned XB1 and PS4 games

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Select Games at Meijer including;

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard

Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 UFC 3

UFC 3 Watch Dogs

Save $10 w/ coupon printed at checkout (in store only) at Meijer including;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnorok

God of War Ragnorok Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Scarlet Pokemon Violet

Pokemon Violet Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

--Accessories--

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers ($50 Meijer)

Xbox Series Controllers ($50 - $55 Meijer, Save $10 Gamestop)

Edited by CheapyD, 22 November 2022 - 07:46 PM.

added Amazon/BB links, Xbox console links