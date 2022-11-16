Black Friday Videogame 2022 List and General Discussion

Welcome to another Black Friday year! Here are all the current BF videogame deals. Deals will not be active until either Black Friday or Black Friday week.
*Will update when ads are released.
--Current Ads--
Amazon (early BF deals)
Best Buy (early BF deals)
--Consoles--
Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Mario Kart 8 Bundle ($300 Meijer, Gamestop)
Nintendo Switch OLED Gray or Neon ($350 Meijer)
Xbox Series S ($250 NewEgg, Gamestop)
Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle 2022 Console ($250 Meijer) - Reference
--Games--
A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XSX $39 Gamestop)
Animal Crossing ($35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)
Battlefield 2042 (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy, PS5, XSX $15 Best Buy)
Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, XB1 $39 Gamestop)
Destroy All Humans 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)
Digimon Survive (Switch $17 Gamestop)
DOOM Eternal (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)
Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)
Dying Light 2 (PS4, XB1 $29 Gamestop)
Elden Ring (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)
Family Feud (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 Best Buy)
FIFA 23 (Switch $17 Gamestop, PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)
Fire Emblem Three Hopes (Switch $39 Gamestop)
Gran Turismo 7 ($29 Gamestop)
Grand Theft Auto V Premium (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)
Godfall (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)
Grid Legends (PS4, XSX $17 Gamestop)
Halo Infinite (Xbox $20 Best Buy)
Hello Neighbor (NSW $10 Best Buy)
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 $30 Meijer, PS5 $39 Gamestop)
Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)
Just Dance 2023 ($35 Gamestop)
KeyWe (NSW $10 Best Buy)
LEGO CITY Undercover (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)
LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (NSW $17 Gamestop)
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (NSW $29 Gamestop)
LEGO The Incredibles (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)
Lost Judgment (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)
Madden 23 (XB1, PS4 $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)
Maneater (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)
Mario Party Superstars (Switch $39 Gamestop)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch $29 Gamestop)
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)
NBA (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)
New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4, XSX $39 Gamestop)
NHL 23 (XB1, PS4 $29 Gamestop, $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $40 Meijer)
Persona 5 Royal (PS4, XSX $29 Gamestop)
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 - $20 Best Buy)
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 $29 Gamestop)
Saint's Row (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)
Sonic Colors Ultimate (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)
Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)
Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5 $39 Gamestop)
Spyro Trilogy (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)
Super Mario Party ($40 Meijer)
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch $39 Gamestop)
The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)
The Quarry (XSX, PS4 $17 Gamestop)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4, XS1 $12 Best Buy)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($29 Gamestop)
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, XB1 $12 Best Buy)
WWE 2K22 (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, XB1 $20 Best Buy)
--Other Gaming Deals--
Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Gamestop
- All Pre-owned XB1 and PS4 games
Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Select Games at Meijer including;
- Battlefield 1
- Far Cry 4
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- UFC 3
- Watch Dogs
Save $10 w/ coupon printed at checkout (in store only) at Meijer including;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnorok
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Pokemon Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
--Accessories--
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers ($50 Meijer)
Xbox Series Controllers ($50 - $55 Meijer, Save $10 Gamestop)
