Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

Black Friday Videogame 2022 List (Best Buy Early List Updating)

By ThatOneGuyWho, Nov 16 2022 02:41 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7263 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 16 November 2022 - 02:41 PM

Welcome to another Black Friday year! Here are all the current BF videogame deals. Deals will not be active until either Black Friday or Black Friday week. Follow the discord for more current up to date deals and alerts.

 

*Will update when ads are released.

 

 

 

--Current Ads--

Amazon (early BF deals)

Best Buy (early BF deals)

Gamestop

NewEgg

Meijer

 

 

--Consoles--

 

:switch: Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Mario Kart 8 Bundle ($300 Meijer, Gamestop)

:switch: Nintendo Switch OLED Gray or Neon ($350 Meijer)

:xb1: Xbox Series S ($250 NewEgg, Gamestop)

:xb1: Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle 2022 Console ($250 Meijer) - Reference

 

 

--Games--

 

:xb1:  :ps4: A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XSX $39 Gamestop)

:switch: Animal Crossing ($35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:xb1:   :ps4: Battlefield 2042 (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy, PS5, XSX $15 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, XB1 $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Destroy All Humans 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:switch: Digimon Survive (Switch $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: DOOM Eternal (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4: Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: Dying Light 2 (PS4, XB1 $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Elden Ring (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4:   :switch: Family Feud (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4:  :switch: FIFA 23 (Switch $17 Gamestop, PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:switch: Fire Emblem Three Hopes (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:ps4: Gran Turismo 7 ($29 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V Premium (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4: Godfall (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: Grid Legends (PS4, XSX $17 Gamestop)

:xb1: Halo Infinite (Xbox $20 Best Buy)

:switch: Hello Neighbor (NSW $10 Best Buy)

:ps4: Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 $30 Meijer, PS5 $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5, XSX $10 Best Buy)

:switch: Just Dance 2023 ($35 Gamestop)

:switch: KeyWe (NSW $10 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: LEGO CITY Undercover (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

:switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (NSW $17 Gamestop)

:switch: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (NSW $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4:   :switch: LEGO The Incredibles (PS4, XB1, NSW $20 Best Buy)

:xb1:   :ps4: Lost Judgment (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

:xb1: :ps4: Madden 23 (XB1, PS4 $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:xb1:  :ps4: Maneater (PS4, XB1 $10 Best Buy)

:switch: Mario Party Superstars (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:switch: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: NBA (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4, XSX $39 Gamestop)

:xb1: :ps4: NHL 23 (XB1, PS4 $29 Gamestop, $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $40 Meijer)

:xb1:   :ps4: Persona 5 Royal (PS4, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS4, XB1, NSW $10 - $20 Best Buy)

:ps4: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Saint's Row (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Sonic Colors Ultimate (PS4, XB1 $15 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:ps4: Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5 $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Spyro Trilogy (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:switch: Super Mario Party ($40 Meijer)

:xb1:   :ps4:  :switch: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4, XB1, NSW $15 Best Buy)

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: The Quarry (XSX, PS4 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4, XS1 $12 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($29 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, XB1 $12 Best Buy)

:xb1:  :ps4: WWE 2K22 (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, XB1 $20 Best Buy)

 

 

--Other Gaming Deals--

 

Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Gamestop

  • All Pre-owned XB1 and PS4 games

 

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Select Games at Meijer including;

  • :xb1: Battlefield 1
  • :ps4: Far Cry 4
  • :ps4: Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard
  • :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • :ps4: UFC 3
  • :xb1: Watch Dogs

 

Save $10 w/ coupon printed at checkout (in store only) at Meijer including;

  • :ps4: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • :ps4: God of War Ragnorok
  • :switch: Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • :switch: Nintendo Switch Sports
  • :switch: Pokemon Scarlet
  • :switch: Pokemon Violet
  • :switch: Splatoon 3
  • :switch: Super Smash Bros Ultimate

 

--Accessories--

 

:ps4: PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers ($50 Meijer)

:xb1: Xbox Series Controllers ($50 - $55 Meijer, Save $10 Gamestop)


Edited by ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 06:52 PM.
added Amazon/BB links, Xbox console links

#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7263 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 16 November 2022 - 02:43 PM

Saved for later.


#3 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted 16 November 2022 - 02:59 PM

Horizon Forbidden West at Meijer for $30 is the PS4 version. Might want to mention that.

Thanks for putting this together!! 


#4 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1254 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted 16 November 2022 - 03:03 PM

I thought it isn't official until cheapy makes it. You snooze you lose I guess. My body is ready!

#5 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18245 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 16 November 2022 - 03:04 PM

Nah, I bless this OP. Thanks, ThatOneGuyWho!

#6 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   16986 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 16 November 2022 - 03:33 PM

Horizon Forbidden West at Meijer for $30 is the PS4 version. Might want to mention that.

Thanks for putting this together!! 

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?


#7 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 16 November 2022 - 03:49 PM

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?

Yes it is!

#8 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   4341 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted 16 November 2022 - 04:00 PM

Thanks for putting the list together.  


#9 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   683 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 16 November 2022 - 04:38 PM

Thank you!!!

 

The ads are rolling out a little slow this season.


#10 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted 16 November 2022 - 04:54 PM

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?

Is it?!

Well. That changes my plans then. 


#11 shiNjixfEi  

shiNjixfEi

Posted 16 November 2022 - 05:14 PM

Is anyone planning to create an Excel spreadsheet like previous years ;)?


#12 sidgallup  

sidgallup

Posted 16 November 2022 - 05:19 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

#13 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted 16 November 2022 - 05:34 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

 

Nintendo gonna Nintendo.


#14 Series M  

Series M

Posted 16 November 2022 - 05:37 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

Do not forget that it has been that price off and on all year long anyways. At least make it $39.00 to make Black Friday sales feel a little special.


#15 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2483 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 16 November 2022 - 05:38 PM

Is it just me or are the ads this year reallllllly late to release everywhere?

Like Black Friday is literally next week lol

#16 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   2051 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:11 PM

Is it just me or are the ads this year reallllllly late to release everywhere?

Like Black Friday is literally next week lol


Markets are down and a recession is looming, impacting both sales and customer confidence.

I wouldn't be surprised if the retail outlets are playing a game of chicken regarding pricing, while also more uncertain on actual purchasing power of your average customer.

News lately states gaming revenues are down YOY overall, while Americans are still buying, but almost entirely on credit.

Will that bubble burst before or after Christmas?

#17 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:23 PM

My favorite time of year. Thanks for getting a thread together. Now all we need is for someone to Pin it! 


#18 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:44 PM

Gamestop ad just dropped.


#19 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18245 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:50 PM

Gamestop ad just dropped.


#20 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:53 PM

Yeah it's worse this year.

For all who don't know. Breath of the wild was $25 dollars last black Friday on gamestop.

To be fair I didn't expect those deals with the economy this black Friday.

I'll probably buy nothing, and wait for used copies.

Those of you who got breath of the wild last year for $25 are winners.

#21 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5168 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 16 November 2022 - 06:57 PM

I overpaid $3 for the quarry


#22 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5205 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 16 November 2022 - 07:01 PM

Animal crossing and elden ring for $35 is great. Everything else is pretty meh. Hopefully there's a bunch more stuff not pictured.

#23 cdeener   Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary!   5089 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

cdeener

Posted 16 November 2022 - 07:21 PM

Damn, the only 2 things I need to find a deal on is the new Play and Charge kits for Xbox Series s/x and a 12 month PlayStation Plus card. I’m happy the wife got me the early deal on the Series S at Target with the extra controller for $250.

#24 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 16 November 2022 - 07:43 PM

Animal crossing and elden ring for $35 is great. Everything else is pretty meh. Hopefully there's a bunch more stuff not pictured.

Elden Ring at Gamefly was $24.99 last I checked. That's if you don't mind an used copy of the game. 


#25 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 16 November 2022 - 07:49 PM

Aw yeah this is what I’ve been waiting for. Does seem weaker than last year but I don’t even remember which retailer won for me last year lol. Could’ve been GameStop and/or target

#26 toska  

toska

Posted 16 November 2022 - 08:01 PM

gamestop had first party nintendo b2g1 coming out to 17 a piece
not even close

#27 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18245 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 16 November 2022 - 08:03 PM

Xbox deals are live


#28 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted 16 November 2022 - 08:06 PM

I overpaid $3 for the quarry

I did too. That Walmart deal was great; figured that was as low as it was going to be for Black Friday. Oh well...


#29 triplemint  

triplemint

Posted 16 November 2022 - 08:31 PM

Elden Ring at Gamefly was $24.99 last I checked. That's if you don't mind an used copy of the game. 

oof really? thanks for the heads up, i was considering getting that with gamestop's b2g1 but if even that's barely a deal id rather just spend $40 on forbidden west alone than ~80 for 2 extra games i dont want to play immediately 


#30 fullmetal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   582 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

fullmetal

Posted 16 November 2022 - 08:43 PM

oof really? thanks for the heads up, i was considering getting that with gamestop's b2g1 but if even that's barely a deal id rather just spend $40 on forbidden west alone than ~80 for 2 extra games i dont want to play immediately 

https://www.gamefly....en-west/5031507


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy