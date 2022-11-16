Black Friday Videogame 2022 List (Gamestop Added)

Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM

Welcome to another Black Friday year! Here are all the current BF videogame deals. Deals will not be active until either Black Friday or Black Friday week. Follow the discord for more current up to date deals and alerts.

*Will update when ads are released.

--Current Ads--

Gamestop

NewEgg

Meijer

--Consoles--

Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Mario Kart 8 Bundle ($300 Meijer, Gamestop)

Nintendo Switch OLED Gray or Neon ($350 Meijer)

Xbox Series S ($250 NewEgg, Gamestop)

Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle 2022 Console ($250 Meijer) - Reference

--Games--

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XSX $39 Gamestop)

Animal Crossing ($35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, XB1 $39 Gamestop)

Destroy All Humans 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Digimon Survive (Switch $17 Gamestop)

Dying Light 2 (PS4, XB1 $29 Gamestop)

Elder Ring (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

FIFA 23 (Switch $17 Gamestop, PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

Fire Emblem Three Hopes (Switch $39 Gamestop)

Gran Turismo 7 ($29 Gamestop)

Grid Legends (PS4, XSX $17 Gamestop)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 $30 Meijer, PS5 $39 Gamestop)

Just Dance 2023 ($35 Gamestop)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch $17 Gamestop)

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Switch $29 Gamestop)

Madden 23 (XB1, PS4 $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch $39 Gamestop)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch $29 Gamestop)

NBA (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4, XSX $39 Gamestop)

NHL 23 (XB1, PS4 $29 Gamestop, $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $40 Meijer)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 $29 Gamestop)

Saint's Row (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5 $39 Gamestop)

Spyro Trilogy (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

Super Mario Party ($40 Meijer)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch $39 Gamestop)

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

The Quarry (XSX, PS4 $17 Gamestop)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($29 Gamestop)

WWE 2K22 (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

--Other Gaming Deals--

Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Gamestop

All Pre-owned XB1 and PS4 games

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Select Games at Meijer including;

Battlefield 1

Far Cry 4

Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard

Star Wars Battlefront 2

UFC 3

UFC 3 Watch Dogs

Save $10 w/ coupon printed at checkout (in store only) at Meijer including;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnorok

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Nintendo Switch Sports

Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Violet

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

--Accessories--

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers ($50 Meijer)

Xbox Series Controllers ($50 - $55 Meijer, Save $10 Gamestop)