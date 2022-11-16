Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

Black Friday Videogame 2022 List (Gamestop Added)

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 02:41 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7263 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM

Welcome to another Black Friday year! Here are all the current BF videogame deals. Deals will not be active until either Black Friday or Black Friday week. Follow the discord for more current up to date deals and alerts.

 

*Will update when ads are released.

 

 

 

--Current Ads--

 

Gamestop

NewEgg

Meijer

 

 

--Consoles--

 

:switch: Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Mario Kart 8 Bundle ($300 Meijer, Gamestop)

:switch: Nintendo Switch OLED Gray or Neon ($350 Meijer)

:xb1: Xbox Series S ($250 NewEgg, Gamestop)

:xb1: Xbox Series S Holiday Bundle 2022 Console ($250 Meijer) - Reference

 

 

--Games--

 

:xb1:  :ps4: A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XSX $39 Gamestop)

:switch: Animal Crossing ($35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:xb1:  :ps4: Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, XB1 $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Destroy All Humans 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:switch: Digimon Survive (Switch $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Dying Light 2 (PS4, XB1 $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Elder Ring (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4:  :switch: FIFA 23 (Switch $17 Gamestop, PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:switch: Fire Emblem Three Hopes (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:ps4: Gran Turismo 7 ($29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Grid Legends (PS4, XSX $17 Gamestop)

:ps4: Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 $30 Meijer, PS5 $39 Gamestop)

:switch: Just Dance 2023 ($35 Gamestop)

:switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch $17 Gamestop)

:switch: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Switch $29 Gamestop)

:xb1: :ps4: Madden 23 (XB1, PS4 $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:switch: Mario Party Superstars (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:switch: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: NBA (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4, XSX $39 Gamestop)

:xb1: :ps4: NHL 23 (XB1, PS4 $29 Gamestop, $30 Meijer | PS5, XSX $40 Meijer)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:ps4: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 $29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Saint's Row (PS5, XSX $35 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, XSX $29 Gamestop)

:ps4: Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5 $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:   :ps4: Spyro Trilogy (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:switch: Super Mario Party ($40 Meijer)

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch $35 Gamestop, $40 Meijer)

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch $39 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: The Quarry (XSX, PS4 $17 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($29 Gamestop)

:xb1:  :ps4: WWE 2K22 (PS4, XB1 $17 Gamestop)

 

 

--Other Gaming Deals--

 

Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Gamestop

  • All Pre-owned XB1 and PS4 games

 

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Select Games at Meijer including;

  • :xb1: Battlefield 1
  • :ps4: Far Cry 4
  • :ps4: Resident Evil 7 Biohazzard
  • :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • :ps4: UFC 3
  • :xb1: Watch Dogs

 

Save $10 w/ coupon printed at checkout (in store only) at Meijer including;

  • :ps4: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • :ps4: God of War Ragnorok
  • :switch: Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • :switch: Nintendo Switch Sports
  • :switch: Pokemon Scarlet
  • :switch: Pokemon Violet
  • :switch: Splatoon 3
  • :switch: Super Smash Bros Ultimate

 

--Accessories--

 

:ps4: PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers ($50 Meijer)

:xb1: Xbox Series Controllers ($50 - $55 Meijer, Save $10 Gamestop)


#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7263 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 02:43 PM

Saved for later.


#3 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

Horizon Forbidden West at Meijer for $30 is the PS4 version. Might want to mention that.

Thanks for putting this together!! 


#4 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1254 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM

I thought it isn't official until cheapy makes it. You snooze you lose I guess. My body is ready!

#5 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18244 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:04 PM

Nah, I bless this OP. Thanks, ThatOneGuyWho!

#6 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   16977 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 03:33 PM

Horizon Forbidden West at Meijer for $30 is the PS4 version. Might want to mention that.

Thanks for putting this together!! 

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?


#7 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?

Yes it is!

#8 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   4341 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

Thanks for putting the list together.  


#9 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   683 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Thank you!!!

 

The ads are rolling out a little slow this season.


#10 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM

Isn't Forbidden West free upgrade to PS5?

Is it?!

Well. That changes my plans then. 


#11 shiNjixfEi  

shiNjixfEi

Posted Yesterday, 05:14 PM

Is anyone planning to create an Excel spreadsheet like previous years ;)?


#12 sidgallup  

sidgallup

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

#13 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

 

Nintendo gonna Nintendo.


#14 Series M  

Series M

Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

$40 for a Zelda game that came out 5 years ago is considered a deal... what the hell is happening..

Do not forget that it has been that price off and on all year long anyways. At least make it $39.00 to make Black Friday sales feel a little special.


#15 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2483 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM

Is it just me or are the ads this year reallllllly late to release everywhere?

Like Black Friday is literally next week lol

#16 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   2049 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

Is it just me or are the ads this year reallllllly late to release everywhere?

Like Black Friday is literally next week lol


Markets are down and a recession is looming, impacting both sales and customer confidence.

I wouldn't be surprised if the retail outlets are playing a game of chicken regarding pricing, while also more uncertain on actual purchasing power of your average customer.

News lately states gaming revenues are down YOY overall, while Americans are still buying, but almost entirely on credit.

Will that bubble burst before or after Christmas?

#17 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted Yesterday, 06:23 PM

My favorite time of year. Thanks for getting a thread together. Now all we need is for someone to Pin it! 


#18 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

Gamestop ad just dropped.


#19 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18244 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM

Gamestop ad just dropped.


#20 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

Yeah it's worse this year.

For all who don't know. Breath of the wild was $25 dollars last black Friday on gamestop.

To be fair I didn't expect those deals with the economy this black Friday.

I'll probably buy nothing, and wait for used copies.

Those of you who got breath of the wild last year for $25 are winners.

#21 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5159 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

I overpaid $3 for the quarry


#22 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5202 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

Animal crossing and elden ring for $35 is great. Everything else is pretty meh. Hopefully there's a bunch more stuff not pictured.

#23 cdeener   Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary!   5089 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

cdeener

Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM

Damn, the only 2 things I need to find a deal on is the new Play and Charge kits for Xbox Series s/x and a 12 month PlayStation Plus card. I’m happy the wife got me the early deal on the Series S at Target with the extra controller for $250.

#24 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM

Animal crossing and elden ring for $35 is great. Everything else is pretty meh. Hopefully there's a bunch more stuff not pictured.

Elden Ring at Gamefly was $24.99 last I checked. That's if you don't mind an used copy of the game. 


#25 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Aw yeah this is what I’ve been waiting for. Does seem weaker than last year but I don’t even remember which retailer won for me last year lol. Could’ve been GameStop and/or target

#26 toska  

toska

Posted Yesterday, 08:01 PM

gamestop had first party nintendo b2g1 coming out to 17 a piece
not even close

#27 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18244 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

Xbox deals are live


#28 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

I overpaid $3 for the quarry

I did too. That Walmart deal was great; figured that was as low as it was going to be for Black Friday. Oh well...


#29 triplemint  

triplemint

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

Elden Ring at Gamefly was $24.99 last I checked. That's if you don't mind an used copy of the game. 

oof really? thanks for the heads up, i was considering getting that with gamestop's b2g1 but if even that's barely a deal id rather just spend $40 on forbidden west alone than ~80 for 2 extra games i dont want to play immediately 


#30 fullmetal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   581 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

fullmetal

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

oof really? thanks for the heads up, i was considering getting that with gamestop's b2g1 but if even that's barely a deal id rather just spend $40 on forbidden west alone than ~80 for 2 extra games i dont want to play immediately 

https://www.gamefly....en-west/5031507


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy