An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

The Arcade1Up Tremendous Deals Thread

By TrumpCat, Yesterday, 10:47 PM

TrumpCat  

TrumpCat

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Having recently acquired a couple of tremendous Arcade1Up machines on sale at a local Walmart. Very tremendous. I thought we needed a dedicated Arcade1Up deals thread to keep track of deals. I know deals people, believe me.
 
These deals are very YMMV but it seems many, many Walmarts are clearing these out right now. Clearing them out. Brickseek links provided where available, check your local stores for price and availability. Brickseek is not 100% accurate though, as I said ... YMMV.
 
Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest - as low as $75 in store, very hard to find or $174.99 online
 
Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles - as low as $75 in store, very hard to find or $174.99 online
 
Final Fight, 1944, Ghosts'N Goblins, Strider - as low as $125 in store (Brickseek link not available)
 
Galaga, Galaxian - as low as $150 in store
 
Pacman, Pacman PLUS - as low as $150 in store
 
Rampage, Gauntlet, Joust, Defender - as low as $125 in store
 
Space Invaders - as low as $150 in store
 
Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, Street Fighter ll Turbo - as low as $150 in store
 
Golden Tee - $499 $399 at Costco inc. shipping (membership req'd)
 
Arcade1up Riser - $39.99 online or order for instore pickup
 
 
I myself picked up the Final Fight and Rampage machines for $125 each for the Oval Office in the White CatCondo.

ShadowedAsh  

ShadowedAsh

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

I’d be all over this. I saw one of these with Mortal Kombat 1, 2, and 3 that would jump at for around $200 but not for $300.

This would be amazing if I could find one this cheap.

TrumpCat  

TrumpCat

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

I’d be all over this. I saw one of these with Mortal Kombat 1, 2, and 3 that would jump at for around $200 but not for $300.

This would be amazing if I could find one this cheap.


I haven't seen one near me discounted as yet but it's very possible they could be somewhere. The Final Fight cabs were released at the same time and are already on sale in some stores.


padlok  

padlok

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

I just want Space Invaders

315Retro  

315Retro

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

I wanted one of these but I'd just mod it and the games I wanted are getting an official release.

I really want the turtles edition so bad, but I'm hesitant to pay retail when these have dropped so hard. But at the same time I'd cry if I missed it, so I'll prob pay full price like a chump. I love turtles so what choice do I have.

I'll do the same for the Simpsons if they do a cab for that.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

But are they tremendous?

GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Thank you for posting this. I've been hoping for a while to catch a sale on Pacman. I'll keep my eyes on it 


kwick7  

kwick7

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Nice thread. May want to add:

Golden Tee Golf with riser and backlit marquee.
$399 at Costco (membership required)

Its not Walmart and it’s not a massive discount, but $100 off is something.

kV Snake  

kV Snake

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

Not getting any of those prices to show except on Centipede. Which is the only I probably wouldn’t want. For 75 I’ll grab it and try to mod it though

gorgo  

gorgo

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Wow loads of the Tempest ones near me for $75. Maybe I’ll get one after all. I tried one at a store once and I thought the knob felt like garbage. Any opinions on it? Maybe that one was trashed..:

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

Do all of you have small children you want to have experience these games? So small and shoddy.

Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

You have to buy the riser. Then you should also buy better quality buttons.

 

Here's a guide on how to mod them with games and make them actually playable: https://hackinformer...1000s-of-games/


TrumpCat  

TrumpCat

Posted Today, 03:51 AM

Nice thread. May want to add:

Golden Tee Golf with riser and backlit marquee.
$399 at Costco (membership required)

Its not Walmart and it’s not a massive discount, but $100 off is something.


Added, thanks for posting


Previously someTooL  

Previously someTooL

Posted Today, 04:02 AM

Thanks OP. Been checking daily since picking up Asteroids and Centipede for $75 a few weeks back.

At $300, na I can’t pay that. But for $150 and below these are great additions to a game room...with risers.

Might be a generation thing, but these are exactly as I remember playing as a kid. Had a party last weekend and I couldn’t tear people away from these.

Wait, forget that, these suck and are not well made with terrible graphics. Don’t buy! Why would anyone want one of these. Don’t go looking for these....pretty please :)

darkdaze73  

darkdaze73

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

Quite a few people have complained about the spinner knob. Some are purchasing this one off of Amazon as a replacement.

 

https://www.amazon.c...91FBI6SBK&psc=1

 

 

There are videos on YouTube that show where some are removing the spinner and filling the inside with a bunch of pennies to add weight to it. That's the route I took as I am not quite ready to drop $50 on a new spinner knob. Plus the fact that I have the 12-in-1 machine I would also have to purchase an interface board also.

 

 

Edit: meant to quote the last post on the previous page but it did not for some reason.


